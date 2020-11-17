Sturgill Simpson is scheduled for FloydFest next year

It’s turtles all the way down, and FloydFest up ahead.

The festival, which canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus, has booked Sturgill Simpson for next year’s edition, FloydFest 21~Odyssey. Simpson, whose varied musical explorations include honky-tonk, rock 'n' roll and bluegrass, with just a shade of electronic experimentation, has actually survived COVID-19, so he’s got that going for him.

Also added to the bill are brilliant, bluegrass-based guitarist Molly Tuttle and powerful Americana/rock singer Nicole Atkins.

Tuttle was on the bill for this year’s event.

Simpson has not played this part of Virginia yet. He was scheduled for March in Hampton, but canceled at the last minute. Turns out, he had caught a nasty case of the c-bug. He has recovered nicely, and at least for now is promoting a new album, “Cuttin’ Grass.” The disc, which is loaded with top players including Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull and Stuart Duncan, features bluegrass covers of previously recorded Simpson originals.