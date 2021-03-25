Sturgill Simpson out, Billy Strings in at FloydFest

One of the biggest FloydFest buzz-generators was the Sturgill Simpson booking. Simpson, whose eclectic musical output has included honky-tonk, bluegrass, rock and even some electronic music, has backed out, festival organizers announced Thursday.

In the same thread, FloydFest announced the addition of Billy Strings, a brilliant guitarist and bandleader who is generating as much if not more buzz these days in both the bluegrass and jamband worlds.

FloydFest 21~Odyssey, set for July 21-25, dropped that info in an email that featured several other announcements, including its COVID-19 guidelines, brewery lineup and down-bill acts that should grab interest.

Strings, nee Billy Apostal, is fresh off a Grammy Award win for best bluegrass album. That record, "Home," also topped the Billboard bluegrass chart. Strings and his band have performed at multiple Rooster Walks and at the erstwhile Rives Theatre, in Martinsville.

2017 Grammy-winner Simpson, who released a series of high-profile bluegrass albums in recent months, provided a statement to festival organizers Across-the-Way Productions that cited "unexpected and unforeseen circumstances."