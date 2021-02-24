 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tab Benoit, Samantha Fish bringing the blues to Berglund Center parking lot
0 comments

Tab Benoit, Samantha Fish bringing the blues to Berglund Center parking lot

{{featured_button_text}}

Berglund Center is busy this week, rolling out the drive-in concert announcements. On Wednesday, the venue said that it has booked two of the most popular acts on the blues circuit.

Tab Benoit, with Samantha Fish opening, are set for April 7. Both are hot guitarists and singers with strong, rootsy, Americana/blues repertoires.

Tickets per car are $300, $250, $200 and $150, so you'll want to bring a large vehicle full of folks. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via RoanokeLive.com and 877-482-8496.

Both acts have made multiple appearances at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center in recent years.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video games are now the best place for live music

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert