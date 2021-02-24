Tab Benoit, Samantha Fish bringing the blues to Berglund Center parking lot

Berglund Center is busy this week, rolling out the drive-in concert announcements. On Wednesday, the venue said that it has booked two of the most popular acts on the blues circuit.

Tab Benoit, with Samantha Fish opening, are set for April 7. Both are hot guitarists and singers with strong, rootsy, Americana/blues repertoires.

Tickets per car are $300, $250, $200 and $150, so you'll want to bring a large vehicle full of folks. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via RoanokeLive.com and 877-482-8496.

Both acts have made multiple appearances at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center in recent years.

