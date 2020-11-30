Teacher's Pet: Gifts your pets will appreciate

’Tis the season for giving, and who better to shower with gifts than our steadfast companions, those furred and feathered friends we’ve been spending a year hunkered down with more than any of us ever expected. When it comes to shopping for our pets, as I see it, one guiding principle can steer you to the right aisles and items for purchase — enrichment, enrichment, enrichment! We will be spending more long, cold months ahead at home, and our pets need to stifle the boredom as much as we often do.

Look for toys, puzzle feeders and bones that will take lots of time for your dog or cat to explore, chew through or play with. For dog, consider a feeder toy in which you can put kibble or treats that will fall out as the dog pushes or knocks the toy around the house. These feeder toys come in a variety of brands and styles but share the fact that they require dogs or cats to forage for their food, hunting and digging like they so enjoy doing in the wild. An activity feeder can turn regular meal time into meal plus play time, and most pets absolutely love to play for their food!