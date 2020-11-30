Teacher's Pet: Gifts your pets will appreciate

’Tis the season for giving, and who better to shower with gifts than our steadfast companions, those furred and feathered friends we’ve been spending a year hunkered down with more than any of us ever expected. When it comes to shopping for our pets, as I see it, one guiding principle can steer you to the right aisles and items for purchase — enrichment, enrichment, enrichment! We will be spending more long, cold months ahead at home, and our pets need to stifle the boredom as much as we often do.
Look for toys, puzzle feeders and bones that will take lots of time for your dog or cat to explore, chew through or play with. For dog, consider a feeder toy in which you can put kibble or treats that will fall out as the dog pushes or knocks the toy around the house. These feeder toys come in a variety of brands and styles but share the fact that they require dogs or cats to forage for their food, hunting and digging like they so enjoy doing in the wild. An activity feeder can turn regular meal time into meal plus play time, and most pets absolutely love to play for their food!
Consider interactive toys, as well. Fishing pole toys are ideal for cats and their humans to play with together, with a nice long pole and string between their claws and your fingers! Laser pointer toys for cats, automated toys and balls of varied texture and sound are great sources of entertainment for cats and owners alike. For dogs, consider long rope toys or stuffed animals that can be tugged on mutually, tossed and retrieved, and hidden around the house for a game of search and find. While some dogs will contentedly play with their own toys for hours at a time, most want the interaction of playing with their people, so choose toys that you can imagine playing with alongside your dog to maximum the social enrichment and exercise elements for you and your dog.
Let’s not forget our other pets and their enrichment needs. Parrots, as any bird owner knows, are high on the list of pets who need heavy and varied enrichment in the form of a constantly changing toy landscape, plenty of chewables and activity feeders, and interactive toys such as balls and blocks for stacking that you and your parrot can build and destroy together. While less social pets may need less in terms of interactive toys, the reptiles and rodents of the pet world are always happy to have new structures, food snacks, burrows and other accessories to add novelty to their tanks and cages.
As you move through the gifting season this year, consider those items that can bring you and your pet interactive enjoyment through the winter, that can challenge your pet to think and learn, and that can entertain your pet in those hours when he or she is on their own. Our pets have made it through 2020 right by our sides, and they deserve a gift or two from us to show our appreciation!
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist whose column appears on the first Tuesday of every month in Extra. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!