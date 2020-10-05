Teacher's Pet: How to handle screeching, biting and feather plucking

Many birds have stands on top of their cages and are often left out with the cage door open. They also might have mobile T-stands or perches for other parts of the house. Our own family bird Sappho, a yellow-collared macaw, has a large cage in our den that stays open for her to climb about and a T-stand on wheels for the screen porch in warm weather or the living room in winter. She even has a perch in the shower for bathing!

When it comes to basic enrichment, household access and scheduling of activities for the family bird, I often find many ways right off the bat to enhance the social and play life of pet birds to their behavioral benefit.

I then interview family members to learn more about their individual interactions with the bird. Birds may choose one family member to bond with, and some birds may be aggressive or fearful with other family members. Much of this is related to early bonding, and whether the bird was hand-raised by certain family members or adopted later in life.

When the goals of a family include building relationships with family members, we must get a sense of the things that function as positive reinforcers for the bird (treats, toys, interactive singing or play, or access to certain perches in the home) to create a systematic behavior plan for socialization and the reinforcement of desirable behavior.