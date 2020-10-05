Teacher's Pet: How to handle screeching, biting and feather plucking

As I prepared a talk on avian behavior for some student groups at the vet school, I realized I haven’t written much at all on behavior problems in parrots and other pet birds in this column. So today I devote the column to our fine, feathered friends.
From uncannily intelligent African Greys and giant Hyacinth macaws to bright little clown finches and singing canaries, various bird species are raised as pets in human households.
Because birds are such social animals, they are deeply affectionate and highly interactive companions. And because they are such social animals, many end up with behavior problems resulting from lack of attention and enrichment.
Because birds are such vocal animals, they bring great joy to a household in the form of singing, chirping and their ever-fascinating imitation of humans and household noises. And because they are such vocal animals, they often find themselves shut up in a back bedroom or given away due to what owners deem to be nuisance squawking or screeching.
Because birds are such intelligent animals, they can learn a variety of tricks just as well as dogs (and better than many cats!) and can figure their way through puzzle feeders and activity toys with amazing speed and acumen. And because they are such intelligent animals, many birds lacking enrichment in the home end up with anxious, obsessive and self-injurious behavior that can be seriously debilitating, such as feather-plucking and self-mutilation, rocking and head bobbing, and aggression.
And because parrots also have a bite strength that’s four to 10 times stronger than that of humans that allows them to shell Brazil nuts with ease, their aggressive behavior when directed at human fingers and faces is a true force to be reckoned with!
As a long-term bird owner myself, I have experienced firsthand both the joy and the unique challenges birds bring to the home. As an animal behaviorist over the past 20 years, I’ve helped other families work through their own challenges as well.
My first priority is always to ensure that the bird has been examined by a veterinarian. Many owners don’t consider bringing their birds to a veterinarian for wellness exams or otherwise, unless there’s an emergency. But before addressing any behavior perceived by the owner as a nuisance, a complete physical examination is important so that we can move forward with behavioral intervention knowing that the bird is healthy and not suffering from underlying physiological conditions that will affect behavior.
My next step is to examine the bird’s living conditions. Birds are notoriously messy, dropping seed and pellets all over the place — and from both ends! Birds are also destructive and love to shred toys of various substrates. When a fresh circulation of toys isn’t made available, many easily move on to household items to chew next. So I want to see a clean and enriched cage environment, and also get a sense of how and to what extent “outside of cage” time is structured.
Many birds have stands on top of their cages and are often left out with the cage door open. They also might have mobile T-stands or perches for other parts of the house. Our own family bird Sappho, a yellow-collared macaw, has a large cage in our den that stays open for her to climb about and a T-stand on wheels for the screen porch in warm weather or the living room in winter. She even has a perch in the shower for bathing!
When it comes to basic enrichment, household access and scheduling of activities for the family bird, I often find many ways right off the bat to enhance the social and play life of pet birds to their behavioral benefit.
I then interview family members to learn more about their individual interactions with the bird. Birds may choose one family member to bond with, and some birds may be aggressive or fearful with other family members. Much of this is related to early bonding, and whether the bird was hand-raised by certain family members or adopted later in life.
When the goals of a family include building relationships with family members, we must get a sense of the things that function as positive reinforcers for the bird (treats, toys, interactive singing or play, or access to certain perches in the home) to create a systematic behavior plan for socialization and the reinforcement of desirable behavior.
The most common behavior problems in birds are excessive vocalization (squawking, screeching), self-injurious behavior (feather-plucking), aggressive behavior (biting family members), or fearful behavior (taking flight or retreating from human interaction). In each case, my goal as an animal behaviorist is to determine how the family can teach the bird more appropriate ways to meet his or her needs while educating the family on what role their own behavior might play in shaping or influencing their bird’s behavior.
With appropriate strategies in place, many owners are able thus to train and teach their birds to be the best family member they can be while also allowing time and space for them to shake their tail feathers a bit!
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist whose column appears on the first Tuesday of every month in Extra. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!