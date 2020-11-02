Teacher's Pet: When to let sleeping dogs lie

We’ve all heard the expression “Let sleeping dogs lie.” The phrase has come to be used as a proverb, akin to letting well enough alone or not fixing what’s not broke, but in my work as an animal behaviorist, it’s often more relevant as a literal statement.
The phrase dates to the 1800s and likely arose from the observation that dogs sometime awaken from sleep with a snarl, snap or lunge, especially when nudged by another dog or person.
This can be problematic when family dogs exhibit aggression toward family members when the family passes by the dog’s bed, moves her blanket or makes her get off the couch, for example. Moreover, we tend to see correlations between this tendency to awaken aggressively with other tendencies toward guarding personal space or resting places, so it often does need to be addressed.
Let’s take the example of Gandalf, a mixed breed dog I met a few years ago. Gandalf was a rambunctious but well-behaved dog who had been adopted from an animal shelter, having been found as a stray at 8 months of age. He was friendly with other dogs and with people, and did well on walks and with company.
But he had exhibited several instances of aggression toward family members upon waking. Once, his owner had been snuggling with him on the couch and when she got up to move, he snarled and lunged suddenly at her. Another time, a family member had poked his face into Gandalf’s open crate to wish him good morning and he lunged and snarled as he woke up. Most recently, he had bitten a family member when she’d sat down next to Gandalf on the loveseat.
So should we let sleeping dogs lie? Not exactly. Families must recognize the problem and often must address it to prevent it from getting worse or generalizing to other areas.
First, the dog should be taken to her veterinarian for a complete physical examination with a description of the aggressive waking. The veterinarian will rule out physical ailments that may be causing pain, stiffness or other discomfort for the dog that might account for defensive aggression when disturbed. If the veterinarian suspects the problem is behavioral, he or she will likely refer the family to an animal behaviorist for intervention.
We must then determine precisely the circumstances when aggression occurs. We review the dog’s sleeping habits and favorite resting places and get a sense of the daily routines of the household. Then, we start with an intervention focused on teaching the dog to respond to being awoken with a happy expectation of positive things.
For example, I often have family members practice calling the dog off resting places when she is awake or asleep, using a happy upbeat voice and providing praise and treat or praise and toy each time the dog comes when called.
This is important for teaching dogs to relinquish resting places, learning that leaving a comfortable spot on the couch has the benefit of producing a treat or toy to balance the annoyance of having to get up.
I also work with family members to teach gentle awakening cues that can help the dog fully waken before the owner is close enough that a lunge might result in a snap or bite.
Owners are taught to walk by the dog casually throughout the day, often while she is awake and also sometimes while she is asleep and to call her name in a friendly voice. If she opens her eyes, the owner delivers a treat and keeps on moving through the home.
Here, we are teaching the dog to associate her owner’s voice and proximity with food delivery, thus building a happier response to being awoken while also taking away any social expectation that the dog will also need to tolerate being petted or talked to while she is just waking up.
In some households, especially those that are very busy or chaotic, for example, I may actually incorporate some “let sleeping dogs lie” recommendations, especially by providing the dog with a resting area and resting times when she can sleep undisturbed altogether.
In any family, we must ensure that the dog is otherwise having her basic needs met, including sufficient time to rest and to sleep deeply for undisturbed periods. If there are family members who are especially exuberant or pestering the dog when she’s resting, I will coach them on more appropriate ways to interact with the dog as well.
All dogs should have the space to rest and sleep well, but they also must learn to wake up on the right side of the dog bed!
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist whose column appears on the first Tuesday of every month in Extra. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.
