Teacher's Pet: When to let sleeping dogs lie

I also work with family members to teach gentle awakening cues that can help the dog fully waken before the owner is close enough that a lunge might result in a snap or bite.

Owners are taught to walk by the dog casually throughout the day, often while she is awake and also sometimes while she is asleep and to call her name in a friendly voice. If she opens her eyes, the owner delivers a treat and keeps on moving through the home.

Here, we are teaching the dog to associate her owner’s voice and proximity with food delivery, thus building a happier response to being awoken while also taking away any social expectation that the dog will also need to tolerate being petted or talked to while she is just waking up.

In some households, especially those that are very busy or chaotic, for example, I may actually incorporate some “let sleeping dogs lie” recommendations, especially by providing the dog with a resting area and resting times when she can sleep undisturbed altogether.

In any family, we must ensure that the dog is otherwise having her basic needs met, including sufficient time to rest and to sleep deeply for undisturbed periods. If there are family members who are especially exuberant or pestering the dog when she’s resting, I will coach them on more appropriate ways to interact with the dog as well.

All dogs should have the space to rest and sleep well, but they also must learn to wake up on the right side of the dog bed!

