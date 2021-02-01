Teacher's Pet: Who is top dog?

Honey and BooBoo were two small Yorkies with very big personalities.
Living with their humans and two other dogs (Lab mixes who each outweighed them by 75 pounds), Honey and BooBoo were queens of their domain, hopping happily into the laps of visitors and family members, stealing dog beds and toys freely from their larger canine companions, and chasing away squirrels and postal workers as they scrambled through the dog door and across the yard with ferocious, high-pitched barks.
What might have been a mild annoyance or even sometimes amusing “diva” behavior to their owners had become much more serious over the years, until they called me in to help when Honey and BooBoo began fighting with each other. By the time I arrived on the scene, the dogs had had several serious fights resulting in puncture wounds to both, and BooBoo had been hospitalized twice following these fights.
The owners described to me the circumstances of the fights, which had been occurring about once a month. In many cases, one of the dogs would be sitting with an owner when any of the other dogs would approach. If either Honey or BooBoo were in the lap, they would stiffen, growl and snarl at the approaching dog.
The two big dogs usually just turned and walked away when they heard the little ones growl, choosing to get their snuggles at another time. But between the two Yorkies, there was no backing down anymore. When Honey growled at BooBoo or BooBoo growled at Honey, a fight was likely to ensue. They would lunge at each other, and begin snarling and biting each other until the owners would rush in and usually have to scoop up both dogs until they would disengage from the fight, sometimes only after injuries had been sustained to one or both dogs.
The owners were at a loss as to how to handle the aggression. They had many questions, including why the little dogs could have so much control over the much bigger dogs, and why they were fighting with each other when they could both share a lap with plenty of space and had plenty of toys and other resources for both of them.
Now, sometimes the dogs would merely lay eyes on each other and the stiffening of their bodies told the owners a fight was about to break out. They asked whether they should have established one Yorkie as the dominant one, having read online somewhere that dogs must always have a clear hierarchy in the home. Such concerns are common among dog owners whose dogs are fighting over resources, personal space, access to the owners’ attention or for other reasons.
Most dogs living peacefully in a multidog home abide by a “first come, first served” rule between each other. They also learn what each other cares more or less about and tend not to push for access to those resources that the other dog seems most interested in.
This runs contrary to the idea that one dog inevitably will be or should be “alpha” in all situations. For example, when dogs are getting along well and have a stable relationship with each other, we might see that one dog typically gets most of the toys or bones in her possession, while the other dog usually gets to push her way into a petting situation and gets more attention that way from the owner.
Often, these small exchanges and instances of dogs relinquishing control over resources are happening all the time, often when we are not even aware. Much of the time, the dogs learn to live together in this way, assessing risks and benefits of vying for things that both dogs care about, and choosing to avoid confrontation much of the time.
Owners might intervene, for example, by giving a stolen bone back to the other dog or moving aside to let both dogs in for petting, but typically the dogs are able to work through these dynamics on their own. In other cases, such as that of Honey and BooBoo, the dogs cannot navigate these daily exchanges successfully, and soon turn to aggression as a means to maintain access to resources they perceive as being under threat of being taken or reduced by the other dog.
Individual instances can generalize to multiple scenarios, and aggression may increase in intensity to the point that fighting is occurring and the owners are in need of a behavior plan from a board-certified animal behaviorist such as myself.
In next month’s column, I will review the behavior plan that was implemented for Honey and BooBoo, one that was able to reduce their aggression to manageable levels, eliminating the fighting and biting and restoring peace to their multidog home.
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist whose column appears on the first Tuesday of every month in Extra. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.