Teacher's Pet: Who is top dog?

Honey and BooBoo were two small Yorkies with very big personalities.

Living with their humans and two other dogs (Lab mixes who each outweighed them by 75 pounds), Honey and BooBoo were queens of their domain, hopping happily into the laps of visitors and family members, stealing dog beds and toys freely from their larger canine companions, and chasing away squirrels and postal workers as they scrambled through the dog door and across the yard with ferocious, high-pitched barks.

What might have been a mild annoyance or even sometimes amusing “diva” behavior to their owners had become much more serious over the years, until they called me in to help when Honey and BooBoo began fighting with each other. By the time I arrived on the scene, the dogs had had several serious fights resulting in puncture wounds to both, and BooBoo had been hospitalized twice following these fights.

The owners described to me the circumstances of the fights, which had been occurring about once a month. In many cases, one of the dogs would be sitting with an owner when any of the other dogs would approach. If either Honey or BooBoo were in the lap, they would stiffen, growl and snarl at the approaching dog.