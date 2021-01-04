Teacher's Pet: Wiping muddy paws can be off-putting for dogs

Begin by bringing the towel to the first paw and providing a treat as you do so. If your dog knows “Paw” or “Shake,” this is one time where that parlor trick can be put to practical use by having your dog put her paw into your hand for a towel wipe. Wipe briefly and deliver a second treat with praise as soon as you finish. Keep it quick at first and use even a few treats per paw if that is what’s required initially to keep your dog’s focus on the treat and prevent aggression or attempts to flee the scene. Work your way through each paw, lifting the paw only just enough to wipe it, ready with treat rewards throughout the process, and keeping your dog as stable as possible throughout. With some extra time, care and treats, this process can be smooth sailing for most dogs.