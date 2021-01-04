Teacher's Pet: Wiping muddy paws can be off-putting for dogs

With winter comes the promise of snow-covered fields under blue skies, sledding, snowmen and hot chocolate by the fire. For many dog owners, it’s also the promise of slushy walks or trips into the backyard, followed by inevitably muddy paws traipsing back into the house. On snowy and rainy days, paw wiping becomes a daily and not always easy task for pet owners.
While some dogs tolerate paw wiping from the beginning, many develop avoidance strategies to get out of this mildly off-putting routine. From a dog’s perspective, paw wiping is strange and a bit invasive, requiring the dog to rebalance his weight on three legs while the fourth is awkwardly held up or out to the side while his often busy or distracted owner looms over him and brings that towel in for a squeezing, rubbing routine, paw by paw, that makes no sense to the dog in the first place.
If we are lucky, our dogs go along with this insulting charade year after year with just a sad face and a quick scurry away as soon as it’s over. But other dogs learn that not only running away but also growling, snapping or biting can make the paw wiping process come to an end. In these circumstances, a desensitization exercise becomes essential, and it’s a process that ALL dogs would be thankful for, even those who haven’t yet resorted to aggression.
Because paw wiping is inherently uncomfortable and disorienting for dogs, we should always go into this situation with some high-value reinforcers to teach and reward tolerance. Because the dog must stand or sit fairly still during paw wiping, treats are the best reinforcer to use for this exercise. A bowl or pocket full of treats or kibble will be a necessary tool, therefore, along with the towel.
The dog should be standing on a secure, non-slippery floor surface (NOT a tile or hardwood floor), and you should be seated down by your dog or in a standing position where you can comfortably take your time with the exercise.
Begin by bringing the towel to the first paw and providing a treat as you do so. If your dog knows “Paw” or “Shake,” this is one time where that parlor trick can be put to practical use by having your dog put her paw into your hand for a towel wipe. Wipe briefly and deliver a second treat with praise as soon as you finish. Keep it quick at first and use even a few treats per paw if that is what’s required initially to keep your dog’s focus on the treat and prevent aggression or attempts to flee the scene. Work your way through each paw, lifting the paw only just enough to wipe it, ready with treat rewards throughout the process, and keeping your dog as stable as possible throughout. With some extra time, care and treats, this process can be smooth sailing for most dogs.
If your dog is showing more serious aggression during paw wiping or other body touch manipulations, or if you feel nervous about approaching this process with your own dog, you should contact a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist or board-certified veterinary behaviorist for an individualized behavior plan and direct coaching and supervision.
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist whose column appears on the first Tuesday of every month in Extra. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.