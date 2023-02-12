Who doesn’t like cool stuff? There are museums dedicated to cool stuff. There are antique malls dedicated to cool stuff. Lately, there are television shows dedicated to cool stuff.

If you think you have some cool stuff, one of those shows might want to pay you a visit.

The producers of “American Pickers” — the popular documentary series on The History Channel that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” — have announced they’re coming to Virginia in March. They’re looking for locations around the commonwealth to search for the kinds of “rusty gold” treasures (and the stories behind them) that have made the pickers a hit.

Their pitch is straightforward: “If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you!”

As fans of the show know, the pickers don’t go to flea markets, auction houses, pawn shops or any other commercial business that’s open to the public. Their hunting grounds are the garages and tool sheds and attics that dot the country’s blue highways.

The news announcement emphasizes that the “American Pickers” team will be following all state and CDC recommended COVID guidelines and protocols for safe filming of the show’s episodes.

Any collectors interested in being considered should send name, phone number, location, and a description of your collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 646-493-2184. You can also find them on Facebook @GotAPick.

— The Roanoke Times