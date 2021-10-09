Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its Hulu run

“[B]ecause she was a real expert on the issue and she’s a fantastic journalist,” Strong told Vanity Fair, “it would go to this other place where we kept uncovering stuff throughout the process and new information would come to Beth, and then sometimes Beth and I would go do interviews together with sources … I called us Woodward and Bernstein, except she’s Woodward and I’m Bernstein’s incompetent cousin, Sid, who’s just running around trying to help.”

The controversial bankruptcy settlement between states and Purdue Pharma means that the drug company will pay more than $5 billion to fund drug treatment programs, but members of the Sackler family received immunity from any liability. Macy is one of many people unhappy with the settlement.

“Somebody smarter than me figured it out and said [the Sacklers] will never have to give up one boat or one house or one piece of jewelry,” Macy said. “It looks like the government got this big win, but when you really look at it, [the Sacklers] are not admitting they did anything wrong, nobody is going to jail and they’ll be richer than they are now. … The Sacklers themselves are not bankrupt.”