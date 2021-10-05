Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its HULU TV run

“‘Dopesick’ is about the problem, ‘Raising Lazarus’ is about the solution,” she said.

Even though “Dopesick” was the last of her three books to be optioned as a film or TV series, it was the first one to actually be produced. Scripts have been written for “Factory Man” and “Truevine,” but neither project has moved forward recently.

As for her cameo as an actor, Macy said that her time on set gave her a moment to reflect on her life and career. Between takes, as she sat inside the VFW where the scene was filmed, she remembered her father spending his time and money drinking in the VFW in her hometown in Ohio. When she was a kid, she went with her mother to the VFW to get money for groceries before he had spent it all at the VFW bar. Even as a child, she had a barstool view of addiction.

“He was deep into his alcoholism then,” Macy said. “But sometimes, he let me sit at the bar with him and get a Coke and cashews. It’s like some of my very few good memories I have of him. And then, being in this VFW [on the set], and thinking about how far I had come from this impoverished childhood or whatever, and there was a bar in back … That was a moment. I thought, ‘Wow.’ And I had time to think, because like I said, there were 14 takes.”