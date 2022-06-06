Beth Macy's ‘Dopesick’ streaming adaptation wins Peabody Award

A drama series inspired by a Roanoke-based author's work has won a Peabody Award.

"Dopesick," a HULU streaming television network adaptation of Beth Macy's 2018 book, received the award Monday morning. Jon Stewart presented the award to "Dopesick" star Michael Keaton, Variety magazine reported on its webite.

“Tackling such an important issue as the opioid crisis in America was not only daunting but well worth it. We are so honored to receive this award from an institution like the Peabody Awards,” Keaton said, according to the Variety article.

Dopesick won in the entertainment category, along with FX’s Reservation Dogs, as revealed earlier Monday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter. See the other winners, via peabodyawards.com/awards/winners.

The Peabody Awards annually honor 30 stories in radio, television and online "that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day," the Peabody organization's website reads. See the online presentation at peabodyawards.com/award-profile/dopesick/, in which Keaton name-checks Macy and show creator/executive producer Danny Strong.

"If [the show] changes some lives out there, that would be an enormously gratifying feeling for me personally, and I know it would mean a lot for Dannny and everybody else," said Keaton, whose performance on the show earned him Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards.

Macy, whose "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America" was a New York Times bestseller, was an executive producer on the show and co-wrote some of the episodes. The book itself was shortlisted for the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction, according to The Library of Congress website.

