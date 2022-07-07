 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Ridge PBS bringing first-ever all-digital TV station to Southwest Virginia

Blue Ridge PBS has announced that it is creating an all-digital television station for Southwest Virginia.

The nonprofit PBS Appalachia | Va, the first of its kind, will hit the web on June 10, 2023, according to a Wednesday news release. Blue Ridge PBS President and CEO William Anderson said in the release that much of the 13 county area has no access to PBS television. Anderson said that rural Appalachia is greatly overlooked and underserved, due to a lack of resources.

“We know we must be where other media outlets are not and provide the content that they won’t or can’t,” he said in the news release.

PBS Appalachia| Va's headquarters, including a state-of-the-art studio, will be at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Center (formerly called Heartwood) in Abingdon. It will allow real-time production tours as it showcases the region through video.

Julie Newman is vice president and general manager of the new station. Newman, who has won four Regional Emmy Awards in 23 years of television experience, most recently was news anchor for News 5 WCYB in Bristol. Jacob Dellinger is PBS Appalachia| Va's executive producer. Dellinger is a three-time Regional Emmy winning cinematographer, director and producer covering Southwest Virginia.

When it goes live, the station will be available on any smart TV connected to wi-fi or broadband, local cable stations and such streaming services as YouTube TV, Roku. The station will also have its own mobile app.

