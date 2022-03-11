Blue Ridge PBS doc on Link museum premiering on ECHO

Like local culture, but have no cable or streaming access via the web? A set of rabbit ears will do for some cool regional TV content.

Blue Ridge Public Television’s ECHO Channel, viewable over local channels 3.5 or 15.5, is airing “Dreams in Steam, The Extraordinary Vision of O. Winston Link.” It’s premiering at 8 p.m. Saturday over those channels and streaming via blueridgepbs.org/echo, which redirects to BRPT’s Youtube channel.

It’s a doc block, with a 20-minute video on Roanoke jazz pianist Lenny Marcus following the 30-minute program about Link, who made an international name photographing railroad scenes of the Norfolk & Western (now Norfolk Southern) tracks. Roanoke’s O. Winston Link Museum is dedicated to his work.

It will replay on TV, same time, on March 19 and March 26 and will be available to watch on demand later.

The film, which received some funding from a Roanoke arts and culture grant, comes from creators Steve Stinson (video producer), Tommy Holcomb (audio post-production) and Jim Dudley (narrator).

Blue Ridge PBS does not yet have an agreement with Cox to carry ECHO locally, so if people get their TV via Cox, they will want to tune into the live stream online instead.

— The Roanoke Times

