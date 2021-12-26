'Buzz4Good' TV show asks nonprofit orgs to free party

A free Twelfth Day of Christmas Party is on the schedule for nonprofits, courtesy of a Blue Ridge PBS show.

The producers of “BUZZ” are inviting Roanoke and New River Valley organizations to its 5:30 p.m. Jan 6 event at 1910 9th Street S.E. The show will provide two tickets for each nonprofit. The scene should be festive, as Center in the Square recently created a downtown Roanoke cityscape in the space, according to a Buzz4Good news release.

“Nonprofits do so much vital, yet underappreciated, work in our communities — homeless shelters, food pantries, free clinics, historical museums, arts and culture festivals, animal shelters and on and on,” show creator and host Michael Hemphill said in a news release. “We want to celebrate these life-giving organizations and give our entire region one final holiday festivity as we start a new year.”

Dress for TV, because Buzz is filming the party for its first 2022 episode.

Buzz4Good and American Advertising Federation of Roanoke produce “BUZZ,” which is in its second season. The program features nonprofit organizations receiving what it calls “marketing makeovers” from local advertising professionals. Both organizations also produce the “Buzz4Good!” radio show that airs on WFIR (AM 960 107.3 FM) and Blue Ridge PBS, and streams at buzz4good.com.

American Advertising Federation of Roanoke members and Buzz4Good sponsors and donors will be mixing, as well, at a party that will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar (after the first free drink) and street performer-style entertainment from folks at nonprofits including Mill Mountain Zoo, Salsa Noke, Southwest Virginia Ballet, Roanoke Symphony and Science Museum of Western Virginia.

Register at buzz4good.com.

—The Roanoke Times