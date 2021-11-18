Former Times reporter Neil Harvey among Virginia Screenwriting Competition winners

A former Roanoke Times reporter's TV pilot screenplay about a struggling newspaper earned him a win at the 2021 Virginia Screenwriting competition.

Neil Harvey, of Roanoke, was one of three winners in this year's competition, with his "Herald" script. Rachel Weatherly, of Richmond, and Daniel Pulido, of Falls Church, collected prizes for feature film screenplays, according to a Virginia Film Office news release this week.

It is Harvey's fourth win in a contest that the film office launched in 1989 to promote Virginia-based talent. Past winners include "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan, who won the first competition for his screenplay, "Home Fries;" and Megan Holley, who won with her script for "Sunshine Cleaning."

Harvey won in previous years with movie scripts. In recent years, the competition began accepting hour-long pilot episode submissions, a move that reflected changes in the content-creation world.

Virginia Film Office director Andy Edmunds announced the winners last month, at the 2021 Virginia Film Festival, in Charlottesville. Afterward, the festival screened Virginia-filmed HULU show "Dopesick," derived from a national best-selling book that Beth Macy, another former Roanoke Times reporter, wrote.