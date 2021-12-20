Montgomery County author's 'El Deafo' going to Apple TV+

Many of the most compelling stories on page and screen are based on lived experience. Such is the case with “El Deafo,” local author CeCe Bell’s graphic-novel memoir.

Published in 2014, Bell both wrote and illustrated the 230-page book, which describes how she lost her hearing as a child after a bout of meningitis, and how she found a way to leverage the clunky assistive device she had to wear to school into her own superpower. The book was a New York Times bestseller, and won the Newbery Medal for children’s literature.

Now, Apple TV+ has announced that it’s bringing “El Deafo” to its television lineup. The three-part animated series will premiere on Jan. 7, 2022.

Bell herself is one of the executive producers and is also the narrator for the show. Well-known actress Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “Harriet the Spy“) is one of the voice talents, along with Pamela Adlon (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Better Things”), Chuck Nice (“Star Talk”) and newcomer Lexi Finigan, who portrays young CeCe. The series will feature an original song, “Tomorrow,” by indie artist Waxahatchee, whose soundtrack for the show will also be released Jan. 7.

An Apple TV+ news release about the new program reads, in part: “Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo, CeCe learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary.”

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/television to see a trailer for “El Deafo.”

