New TV information included in today’s print edition as weekly Extra Vibe TV schedule ceases publication

The Roanoke Times is ceasing publication of a weekly television schedule grid, but will add new daily content of what to watch.

Major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits have made clear that our weekly TV book, Extra Vibe, no longer provides the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve. So, starting today, you can find daily recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s Extra section, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

And for our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication — TV Guide Magazine — an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953. For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information in today’s Extra section.