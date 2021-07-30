 Skip to main content
Out and About: Locally produced 'BUZZ' television show celebrates first anniversary
Out and About: Locally produced 'BUZZ' television show celebrates first anniversary

BUZZ banner
Courtesy of American Advertising Federation of Roanoke

A locally produced television show will celebrate its first anniversary Tuesday at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke.

Each episode of “BUZZ” pairs regional marketing professionals with a regional nonprofit, which receives a pro bono “marketing makeover” during the course of an episode.

The show, which airs on Blue Ridge PBS, was created and is hosted by Michael Hemphill and produced by the American Advertising Federation of Roanoke. Organizations featured on past episodes include Southwest Virginia Ballet, Healing Strides of Virginia, RAM House, Mill Mountain Zoo and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The next episode, a two-part show, pairs the Christiansburg Institute, a New River Valley organization devoted to preserving African American cultural heritage and history, with Spectrum Media Solutions of Roanoke. The full episode will screen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grandin as part of the anniversary celebration.

Blue Ridge PBS will premiere the first part of the new “BUZZ” at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the second half at 7 p.m. Aug. 11.

“BUZZ” anniversary and Christiansburg Institute episode preview

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Admission: free; registration required.

More information: aafroanoke.org/event/buzz-premiere-christiansburg-institute

