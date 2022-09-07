 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoker impresses on Food Network

_DSC9633 copy.jpg (copy)

RND Coffee Lounge co-owner Quincy Randolph outside his Wasena neighborhood business

 The Roanoke Times, File November 2021

It’s not easy to beat Bobby Flay, but local restaurateur Quincy Randolph gave it a good shot on Sept. 1 when his episode of the popular reality series “Beat Bobby Flay” aired on the Food Network.

See for yourself when the Food Network re-airs the episode at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. 

If you’ve never seen the show, it’s a high-voltage 30-minute cooking throw-down that pits two guest chefs against each other, with the winner going up against Flay himself. Although edited, of course, time is a major factor, with a large digital clock looming over the action and plenty of running commentary adding to the drama. A classic boxing-ring bell underscores a prize fight atmosphere.

Randolph, who owns RND Coffee Lounge, in Roanoke and Vinton, took on a dude named Cam Waron of Honey Butter Fried Chicken, in Chicago. Each episode, Flay selects one ingredient for the chefs to build a dish around, and this episode featured pancetta, a traditional Italian pork cut that resembles a loaf of bacon.

Waron made a lumpy bread-based concoction accompanied by kimchi — the latter a well-received choice, but not enough to overcome all that breadiness. Randolph made pancetta on bucatini pasta with cream sauce and wilted Swiss chard. Good heavens, where’s my fork! The panel of three judges agreed, and the Roanoker moved on to the second round.

At this point in the show, the winning chef and Flay both cook the same thing. On this episode, it was chicken and waffles.

Randolph’s spin on this signature dish used a tempura batter for the chicken and shallots in his waffle batter, for a savory note. He made a sauce to drizzle over the chicken that included trout roe (!), and a maple syrup that had a dash of Asian-influenced seasoning.

Flay jazzed up his chicken and waffles with mushrooms and thyme and a Fresno chili hot sauce. Judge panelist Mama Tanya declared Flay's version to be the kind of dish a church lady would make, but the star's nod to tradition won the day. Randolph called the competition a valuable experience. Not to mention, he made it look like a heck of a lot of fun. 

You don’t have to wait for Thursday afternoon to see the Randolph in action — he has a YouTube channel (see a trailer on the NRD website: roanokecoffee.com). Better still, head to RND Coffee Lounge and enjoy this culinary school graduate’s actual food. 

Whoopi Goldberg slams racist 'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' critics

