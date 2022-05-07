Southwest Va's 'Chef T' back on TV: Torrece Gregoire featured on 'Big Restaurant Bet'

A chef’s life can be frantic, a balance of flavor and presentation in a kitchen’s often roiling atmosphere. Torrece Gregoire, known to foodies at “Chef T,” has taken that life public as a television contestant.

Gregoire, a two-time participant on the Fox network’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” wound up in Radford for about six years, cooking at multiple restaurants. Lately, she is back on the tube, as part of another cooking show, “Big Restaurant Bet.” On this show, the Food Network’s Geoffrey Zakarian aims to to invest $250,000 in the winning contestant’s restaurant concept, according to program descriptions.

Gregoire is one episode away from winning that money. She has appeared on all six, recovering from rough performances on a couple of them to save her place on the show.

The final episode of “Big Restaurant Bet” is set for 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m proud of myself no matter what happens!” she said.

In an April 24 phone call from her new home base in Bristol, Gregoire said the experience has been “amazing,” and she marveled at her co-contestants’ talents and what she learned from them. The chefs have formed lasting bonds and stay in communication, often through social media, despite busy schedules, Gregoire said.

“This show is different from the others,” she said. “We aren’t just competing to run someone else’s kitchen; we are competing to be our own boss and own our own restaurant. This requires so much more time and effort, being more present in day-to-day activities.”

It takes more than simply a creative mind to make it work, she said. Her job lies at the crossroads of passion for cooking and the desire to understand food — in addition to running a kitchen. Recently, she has been doing one-off, private cooking events, including a couple last month in Blacksburg.

“I consider myself to be one step away from madness, and one step away from genius,” Gregoire said, adding that she sees “flavor the way an artist sees color.”

Gregoire’s most treasured moments come from watching someone taste her food for the very first time, as her “mental concept [becomes] a physical manifestation, and seeing the translation.”

The feeling is so powerful that she doesn’t have adequate words to describe it, she said.

“Chef T” has passed that vibe on to Southwest Virginia foodies aplenty, in multiple venues. By the time of her final “Hell’s Kitchen” run in 2018, she was running the kitchen at Draper Mercantile, in Draper, after she did a “restaurant takeover” there and management hired her.

The next fall, she opened her own restaurant, Ina + Forbes, in St. Paul, but it was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. She became RU’s executive chef in August 2019. The Black Hen, in Blacksburg, hired her to be its chef, and she remains chef consultant — “Hell’s Kitchen” season 20 contestant Steve Glenn is in that kitchen now — according to the restaurant’s website.

Gregoire, who was born in Caribbean island nation St. Vincent, grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Atlanta to study French cuisine at culinary school Le Cordon Bleu. Moving to Southwest Virginia was practically an accident, she said. But it remains her home base, and on her Facebook page, she identifies as an “Afro-lachian Cuisine Enthusiast.”

On with the showFor Gregoire, cooking against the clock is most stressful.

Taking unexpected and unplanned elements into an already unpredictable experience makes it both “challenging and exciting,” she said. At times it can be difficult to compartmentalize things, yet even the curve balls are worth it in the end, she said.

Her greatest cooking inspiration was her grandmother, Ina Forbes (hence the St. Paul restaurant’s name). On the first episode of “Big Restaurant Bet,” she described her eatery concept as an oyster bar and steakhouse named after her grandmother: Ina’s Steak & Seafood Speakeasy.

Her grandmother had no formal training, but she had a “heart for people and a natural knowledge for food,” Gregoire said.

She feels that she inherited Ina’s natural talent, and she aims to translate food through her grandmother’s eyes and soul, showing her love through food.

“I want you to see me on the plate — my energy, my heart, my love,” she said.

That means mixing the simple and the refined. Gregoire said that noodles, especially ramen, is her favorite to cook for friends and family.

“The ingredients used to create broth are so thoughtful,” she said. “These things that normally people would discard bring so many rich and amazing flavors. They become elevated and surprising, like me.”

Follow “Chef T” on her social media platforms, @thereal.chef.t, or website cheftculinaryconcepts.com for updates on her journey. The final episode of “Big Restaurant Bet” is set for 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On the hard days, when the weight is heavy and thoughts of giving up creep in, she takes energy from the emails and messages that she receives from people she has worked with or inspired. She takes a deep breath and knows that she can’t give up.

“I can’t get this satisfaction anywhere else.”