That's a wrap! Winners of our 2020 design contest

For the past 14 years, our youngest readers have been sending their holiday drawings to The Roanoke Times for our annual wrapping paper design contest.

We didn’t know exactly what to expect in 2020 because, you know, it’s 2020. But on Dec. 4, when I entered the newsroom to find my desk covered in more than 145 envelopes and folders, it felt a little bit like the stirring courtroom scene in “Miracle on 34th Street.” When it comes to Christmas cheer, the U.S. Postal Service always delivers!

Artwork came from children throughout the region, from Roanoke to Dublin. We even had several entries from 2-year-olds in our youngest category (Hey, kids, you’re on the hook for 10 more years! Don’t let us down!).

Because most of our newsroom staff is telecommuting these days, our judging went virtual this year, which allowed more of my colleagues to participate. First-time judges used the words “fun” and “gut-wrenching” to describe the process. One of our more experienced judges responded, “Fantastic entries!” It’s true — this year’s drawings were exceptional, in both the artistic talent and creativity they showcased. Judging this year was very difficult, to say the least.