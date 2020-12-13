That's a wrap! Winners of our 2020 design contest

For the past 14 years, our youngest readers have been sending their holiday drawings to The Roanoke Times for our annual wrapping paper design contest.
We didn’t know exactly what to expect in 2020 because, you know, it’s 2020. But on Dec. 4, when I entered the newsroom to find my desk covered in more than 145 envelopes and folders, it felt a little bit like the stirring courtroom scene in “Miracle on 34th Street.” When it comes to Christmas cheer, the U.S. Postal Service always delivers!
Artwork came from children throughout the region, from Roanoke to Dublin. We even had several entries from 2-year-olds in our youngest category (Hey, kids, you’re on the hook for 10 more years! Don’t let us down!).
Because most of our newsroom staff is telecommuting these days, our judging went virtual this year, which allowed more of my colleagues to participate. First-time judges used the words “fun” and “gut-wrenching” to describe the process. One of our more experienced judges responded, “Fantastic entries!” It’s true — this year’s drawings were exceptional, in both the artistic talent and creativity they showcased. Judging this year was very difficult, to say the least.
And now on to our winners! With suitability for a repeating pattern in mind, we picked a winner in each of our two age groups: 7 and younger, and 8-12.
Olivia Rose Kent, 7, of Southwest Roanoke earned first place in the 7-and-younger category for so effectively thinking outside the box — quite literally, in fact! Her drawing of a colorfully wrapped Christmas present will look cheeky and sharp when you wrap your own Christmas presents inside. Our newsroom loved how Olivia topped her gift with a red mitten bow and gave her snowman precious little snowball feet.
Rayya Bryson, 12, of Salem made sure that everyone gets to enjoy a Christmas parade this year with her winter animals marching on ice. She took first place in our 8-12 age category for drawing her whimsical creatures not once, but twice! (Pay attention to the details that change on each animal. Rayya drew two rows of animals facing opposite directions for her entry.) We loved Rayya’s details, like the Christmas lights tangled in a reindeer’s antlers and the polar bear hauling presents on its back.
Congratulations to our winners, whose designs can be seen in wrapping paper sheets on pages 4 and 5 of the Extra section. Turn to pages 8 and 9 to see a few more of our favorite drawings that deserve honorable mention.
Thank you to all the children who shared their drawings with us, and a special shoutout to the many elementary schools and childcare programs that helped compile entries for their students. Happy holidays to all our readers!
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!