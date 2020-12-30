The Last Crowd: Roanoke Times staff members look back on 2020

We did figure out ways to visit our favorite outdoor playgrounds while avoiding the crowds. We’d go early in the morning while most people were still in bed. And when we did encounter other families, we steered our stroller the opposite direction with an awkward smile. The most difficult moments were when our son noticed other kids nearby and desperately wanted to interact. We were torn between letting him play, protecting our family and being considerate of others. We have learned that everyone has different tolerances and expectations for social distancing. Is it OK for the kids to say hello at a safe distance? Or should we whisk our son away before he has the chance to get too close? And what about those bubbles blowing in the air from a nearby family — is it OK for my son to be joyfully popping them on the other side of the playground?

COVID-19 has forced us to look at how we play in an entirely new way.

This fall, as the air grew colder, my husband bought an indoor bounce house for our family room. We let the kids wrestle and bounce and generally be wild. They’re having more fun together now that my youngest can hold his own. (My youngest, who has now spent more than half his life in a socially distanced world!) With the increased family time, my husband and I have enjoyed watching them grow together as brothers, playmates and friends, despite a few bumps along the way, of course.