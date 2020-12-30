The Last Crowd: Roanoke Times staff members look back on 2020

THE BIG SCREEN BATTLE
By Neil Harvey
State courts reporter
Around lunchtime on Sunday, Feb. 9, I flipped a quarter, trying to decide if I was going to catch an afternoon matinee of the movie “1917.”
It came up tails, which meant “stay home and read,” so of course within an hour I was in a theater seat as the lights dimmed.
That was Academy Awards day, and most oddsmakers predicted that the sprawling World War I epic would take Best Picture. I just wanted to check it off my list before that happened.
A couple of points I didn’t know at the time: 1) I’d actually already seen the impending winner, “Parasite,” two months earlier, and 2) “1917” would be my last trip to a theater for a long, long time.
I’m an avid and lifelong moviegoer but haven’t been back since the pandemic, not even to screenings with limited audiences.
It’s been interesting to watch studios try to pivot against the virus, making their big movies available at home, a tactic that is certainly not without appeal. Most new pay-per-view offerings are cheaper than two tickets. At home you can adjust the volume, press pause or rewind. There are no ads for Cokes or cars beforehand, which... awesome. And if someone near you is texting or talking, the odds are incredibly good they’re not a total stranger.
But when I think back on that last moviegoing experience, I remember “1917’s” big finale, when the protagonist, a young soldier on a gruelling mission, finally reaches his long-sought destination and sprints toward it across a vast exploding battlefield.
It was a moment I’d seen before, even, on YouTube, but online it had no context, it wasn’t the culmination of a two-hour story. And it wasn’t enormous.
In the theater, however, some in the audience even gasped out loud when the kid fell but got back up, and as much as I look askance on talking in movies, I dearly love genuine reactions.
In short, it was a brief moment of cinematic transcendence, even within a movie I wound up mixed-to-positive on. That’s the kind of escape you can really only get from a big screen experience.
For now, I’ll keep watching movies from home, falling on the side of overcaution, but I’m eager to see them again, huge and crowded. Hopefully that will return as soon as it safely can.
MASKED FOR MERRIMENTBy Luanne Rife
Health reporter
One year, a young first-time attendee at Erin Dove and Rob Humphreys’ annual Mardi Gras party looked at the middle-aged tutu ladies and exclaimed, “Nobody told me this party was going to be fun.”
We weren’t always the tutu ladies. A few years back, the neighbors pre-gamed to make purple, green and gold tutus. I’m not sure exactly how many of us have these magical garments. Could be five, six or more. Hard to tell. Today, you could sort something like that out since people stick to their 6-foot circumference when gathering, making it easier to count. But this was long before social distancing. Back when we were fluid to a time whenever more than three women gathered there would be so much talking and catching up that you lost track of time and worries.
Each year we pull on our tutus, add the latest accessories and head out on a cold, winter’s night to warmly enjoy each other’s company and to see who else turns out — and what they are wearing.
Erin, an emergency room doctor, and Rob, an artist, have an extensive, eclectic network of friends that come in all shapes, sizes, ages and disciplines. Masks — the glittery, gaudy, mysterious kinds — are suggested.
I recall having conversations shouted inches apart in crowded hallways about the mysterious novel coronavirus, and I had a weird sense that life might go sideways.
But nobody told us it would be our last party of the year.
Had I known, I’d have drank another hurricane, noshed more from the communal spread, laughed harder, and most of all, I would have hugged the other tutu ladies tighter just to make it last.
I said as much to Erin not so long ago.
She has had COVID-19, donated antibodies, gotten the first of the two-series vaccination and continues to care for the surging number of people so sick with the virus that they end up in emergency departments.
She looked at me sadly, and said, “I so miss parties, too.”
Soon, my friend. Soon.
BAND OF PROPHESYBy Tad Dickens
Botetourt County reporter and cutNScratch columnist
On March 4, folks knew what was coming. Reports of a killer virus on the West Coast were morphing with reports in other regions closer to Roanoke. The novel coronavirus was on its way to meet us all.
No panic had arisen in the valley yet, and no government mandates were in the immediate offing as about 600 people gathered at Jefferson Center to hear the Squirrel Nut Zippers, with opening act Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
The Zippers were born in North Carolina, but in recent years the sole original member, Jimbo Mathus, had refashioned the act in New Orleans. Seemed fitting, as much of the music the band played that night was inspired by the early 20th-century jazz music that sprang from the Big Easy.
The occasion at Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall: a quarter century since the band’s debut album, “The Inevitable.” The disc had set the stage for a short run across the pop culture landscape with such numbers as the hit single “Hell,” a Calypso that Mathus’ one-time bandmate Tom Maxwell wrote and sang on the next year’s million-selling album “Hot.”
The Zippers played it that night, with multi-instrumentalist Dr. Sick on vocals.
But it was a lesser known song from “The Inevitable” that stuck in the mind then, and then in the months to come. It was a Mathus song called “La Grippe.”
Over a mid-tempo lope of snare drum, banjo strum and horns, Mathus sang: “There’s a flu bug getting passed around/Spreading like fire through this town/There’s a virus holing up inside us/Each one I know is coming down/There’s an Asian influenza/Infecting us all by the scores/And it’s turning into pneumonia/So we must go out once more.”
By then a few dozen were emerging from their seats to dance in front of the stage. When it was over, Dr. Sick waited for the applause to die down before cautioning the crowd: “Wash your hands.”
The timing could not have been more spot on, nor the effect that night freakier. Even now, as the bug kills us by the hundreds of thousands, we must go out once more.
An outfit called The Coda Campaign licensed “La Grippe” for a video it posted Oct. 30. See it at https://youtu.be/UadkqVxZ5ls. Hear the original version via https://youtu.be/-O8iOBW6JBM. Check out the Zips’ re-recorded version, featuring Sick, Cella Blue, “Fast” Eddie King and the rest of the new lineup, at https://youtu.be/Xk2oKltS88c.
PLAY AT YOUR OWN RISKBy Suzanne Miller
Features editor
In early March, my soon-to-be-3-year-old had just mastered the indoor play zone at the skate center, having scaled the netted structure and summoned the courage to propel himself down the slippery slide. Bouncing off the walls with the other kids, watching them crawl from one obstacle to another, was giving him direction, and courage.
But he was still skittish about the enclosed tube slide at McDonald’s. We were working on that one.
Then came COVID-19, and playtime was over.
Like the rest of the Roanoke Valley, we retreated into our homes and vowed to wait things out. In the meantime, we concocted homemade finger paint and watched hours upon hours of “Captain Jake and the Neverland Pirates.”
This was just temporary, right? We could power through the inconvenience. But things got real when I drove past the Oak Grove McDonald’s and saw the construction vehicles parked in front. Peeking through the windows, I saw chairs and tables where the massive indoor play structure had once stood. No more slide. No more ceiling tunnels. No more memories.
By summertime, we had learned to adapt. My husband bought a backyard bounce house, which we inflated whenever we (I mean the kids...) got stir-crazy. Our youngest son, not yet 1 year old, was still a little too small to stick in there with his brother, but he loved sliding down into the lush grass while his brother jumped, and jumped, and jumped.
We did figure out ways to visit our favorite outdoor playgrounds while avoiding the crowds. We’d go early in the morning while most people were still in bed. And when we did encounter other families, we steered our stroller the opposite direction with an awkward smile. The most difficult moments were when our son noticed other kids nearby and desperately wanted to interact. We were torn between letting him play, protecting our family and being considerate of others. We have learned that everyone has different tolerances and expectations for social distancing. Is it OK for the kids to say hello at a safe distance? Or should we whisk our son away before he has the chance to get too close? And what about those bubbles blowing in the air from a nearby family — is it OK for my son to be joyfully popping them on the other side of the playground?
COVID-19 has forced us to look at how we play in an entirely new way.
This fall, as the air grew colder, my husband bought an indoor bounce house for our family room. We let the kids wrestle and bounce and generally be wild. They’re having more fun together now that my youngest can hold his own. (My youngest, who has now spent more than half his life in a socially distanced world!) With the increased family time, my husband and I have enjoyed watching them grow together as brothers, playmates and friends, despite a few bumps along the way, of course.
I’m not sure when we’ll be able to send our little ones off to the playground with the same level of comfort we once had — maybe the answer is never. But I’m thankful for these precious moments shared by my two young sons and hope that they continue to discover a new world of play together.
Because, to be honest, we don’t have room for any more bounce houses.
ANOTHER ONE FOR THE PLAYLISTBy Amy Friedenberger
Politics and policy reporter
One of my projects during quarantine has been making music playlists on Spotify using the theme of whatever music event I planned to go to this year. Bluegrass, folk and jam bands for FloydFest. Americana, blues-rock and country for Bristol Rhythm and Roots.
I also made a yacht rock playlist composed of songs I heard at the last concert I attended before the coronavirus reached the United States.
Wearing sailor hats, my friends and I went to see Three Sheets to the Wind at The Broadberry in Richmond in February. We stood in a crowd of a few hundred people wearing Hawaiian shirts swaying back and forth belting out the lyrics to the soft rock songs of “Rosanna” and “Africa” by Toto, “Baby Come Back” by Player, “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Hall & Oates, “This Is It” by Kenny Loggins, and “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie.
So when I turn on this playlist when I’m making scrambled eggs, washing dishes or folding laundry, it’s a reminder of the last time I heard live music.
I live for music. When the pandemic hit the U.S. and we all had to stay at home, I would pull up photos and videos from concerts. I’d reminisce about being in the nosebleed section to watch Beyoncé in a stadium, and waking up with bruises after seeing Girl Talk in a rowdy crowd. I’m so glad I never deleted the videos of my friends saying “Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show and “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy.
I can’t wait for the day I stand in a small music venue again and listen to a band I’d never heard of before because a friend wanted to me join, crowd into a stadium for a sold-out performance, or stand in field before a stage.
Music venues are already planning concerts for 2021. FloydFest is putting together a great lineup, including Sturgill Simpson and the Avett Brothers. The idea of standing shoulder to shoulder with people again, hands waving in the air, belting out songs along with the performer is exciting. The only live music I’ve heard during the pandemic was when Andy Frasco and U.N. held a benefit concert at River’s Edge in Roanoke, and I realized how much I missed the vibrations rolling over me.
I’m not entirely optimistic that live music, the way we knew it, will be back soon. But I’m looking forward to when that day comes again.
BLESSED CONNECTIONSBy Alicia Petska
Crime and public safety reporter
The church filled with music as 8-year-old Hayden took his place up front, bookended by his pastor and by his grandmother, who was holding back tears of pride.
Hayden, a bubbly, kindhearted first-grader, wasn’t abashed by all the people filling the pews. But then, he already knew everyone there.
They were his family, his church community or in my case his neighbor and family friend. All gathered for a moment of communion and celebration as Hayden prepared to be baptized.
The invitation to be part of this milestone of faith in Hayden’s family had really touched me. He and his mother, Ashton, were some of the first folks who befriended me when I moved to Roanoke and I’ve always felt grateful they adopted this newcomer into their circle.
The baptism happened on a Sunday morning in early March — 10 days before the virus was declared a pandemic and two weeks before the first case appeared in Southwest Virginia.
It would wind up being one of the last times I’ve gathered together with others for a celebration.
To be sure, we’ve all found creative ways during this tough year to keep supporting one another and sharing the big moments in our life.
Drive-thru birthday parades. Zoom weddings. Virtual parties. These were all hallmarks of 2020.
Our need for fellowship and community is one of the best things about us. And it’s something we’ll never lose.
We’re all eagerly awaiting the day when hanging out with friends will be easy again. When the hope of celebrating a birthday no longer needs a risk management analysis.
Maybe we’ll hold onto some of the things learned during the pandemic. Will blowing out candles on a birthday cake fizzle now that we all know more than we ever wanted about just how many germs we spread with our breath?
But birthdays, weddings and baptisms surrounded by the people we care about will return. Our friendships will endure.
When I called Ashton recently, we talked about all the get-togethers we wanted to have once the pandemic is behind us.
But, for now, we promised to keep calling and texting, to keep connecting.
“Let’s talk again soon,” she said.
UNDERGROUND ROCK ’N’ ROLLBy Ralph Berrier Jr.
City of Roanoke reporter and Dadline columnist
Seeing Tommy Stinson playing a one-man gig in the jam-packed basement of a family home in the Grandin Court neighborhood on the first of March was maybe the most “rock ’n’ roll” thing I have done in more than 30 years.
I guess I should explain who Stinson is and why he was playing a basement set in the first place. Tommy Stinson is a rock ’n’ roll bass guitar player, best-known for being part of the Replacements — my favorite band — and for a stint with Guns N’ Roses. There’s really too much baggage to possibly dig through here, because the Replacements were a 1980s post-punk rock band nearly as famous (or infamous) for drunken shows, substance abuse and failing to make it as big as fans thought they should have. Really, with a bio like that, what’s not to love?
As lead singer and songwriter once sang many years after the band broke up, they were probably “the best thing that never happened.”
So, in many ways, it wasn’t really a shock to learn Tommy was touring by himself, lining up private gigs at people’s houses, in basements … at veterinary clinics. It seemed like a very Replacements thing to do.
There was no way I would miss this. When I arrived at the house not far from my own street, I saw a couple of friends standing by a firepit in the side yard. I hadn’t paid extra for a pre-show “meet and greet” — I mean, I’m not a groupie, after all — so I hung with my pals, imbibing my B I had BYOBed when all of a sudden, THERE’S TOMMY, just loafing around the yard, going from person to person, chatting them up and hanging out with us by the firepit.
As he stood next to me, clad in a coat and wearing glasses and a fedora, I was more nervous than when I went on my first date as a teenager. I am standing next to one of my musical heroes! I don’t know what to say! I am 53 years old and I feel like a doofus!
By the time Tommy started his set, the boozy, shoulder-to-shoulder crowd was fairly well lubricated — and those were just the old people. The audience was heavy with Gen-Xers, but also included a good number of younger folks, even a few teenagers. In fact, the show was set up by a teenage drummer who lived in the house with his folks. The dude loves the Replacements.
As Tommy got going, some people were rude and talked, as others of us hollered at them to shut their beer holes. Tommy soldiered on, just a man in a fedora with a guitar, singing mostly his own songs he wrote and recorded with his band Bash and Pop. A friend who was also at the show said that, in retrospect, the whole scene frightens him now: a packed, sweaty room in the early days of a pandemic, including a “high-risk” population all there to see a guy who waged chemical warfare on his own body as a younger man and probably needed to avoid any contagious diseases. We were all so innocent in early March.
But it was fantastic. Tommy took over the room, and after his set was over, he went upstairs and retrieved his Hofner Violin Bass and got the kid who lived there and his other buddies to join him in ragged takes of the Who classics “My Generation” and “The Kids Are Alright.” I thought about the stories I had heard about Tommy being taught bass guitar as a kid by his big brother, Bob, who would become the lead guitarist for the Replacements before the rest of the band — including his baby brother — fired him because of his excessive drug and alcohol abuse. Bob died in 1995. He was 35.
After the show, I hung around for one last chance to talk to Tommy to say thanks for coming to Roanoke and to thank him for making music that changed my life (for the better or worse, I am still not sure). I imagine it’s a bit depressing to have old, fat, bald guys gushing things like that all the time. Anyway, when I asked if he would let me take a photo of the two of us, he grabbed my phone and had me leer over his shoulder as he took a series of selfies. “I’m pale as a ghost!” he said, looking at the shots. I am never deleting those photos.
After all the insanity and upheaval that has occurred in the nearly 10 months since then, the night that Tommy Stinson played in a Roanoke basement is still one of the craziest things that I witnessed.
HERE’S THE PLAN FOR 2021By Christina Koomen
New River Valley community coordinator
I have a confession — for the most part, I don’t miss crowds.
It’s not that I don’t enjoy the kinds of things where crowds are found. I like to go to a few UVa ball games every year. I love movies, and the theater, and my boyfriend and I have spent many an evening at one bar or another listening to a band. But the older I get, the more I catch myself saying, “Oh good, it’s not too crowded.”
However, I tend to be a planner, and trying to plan anything has taken a big hit from COVID.
I flipped back in my calendar to remember some of the things I’d done earlier this year. There was a Twelfth Night church service. There was dinner with my cousin and my mom in the dining room of her retirement facility. And Andy and I went to Chateau Morrisette for what has become our traditional Valentine’s brunch date.
So not crowds, exactly. But people, gathering freely, able to do what we want. Able to make plans.
We managed to pull off a visit to Biltmore for my birthday in August, and a few days at Virginia Beach in September, both a triumph of relative normalcy in an anything-but-normal year.
But the fall sports season has been a reminder of just how “not over yet” this thing is. Despite mixed feelings about college and pro athletes putting themselves at risk, I’m still disappointed when a game on TV gets canceled. And I know that COVID has been pulling the rug out from under all kinds of things that someone, somewhere wanted to do.
That’s what I hope will return in 2021 — the ability to put an activity on the calendar with a reasonable degree of assurance that it will happen, and the ability to go forth and enjoy those events with a reasonable degree of assurance that we’re not taking our lives in our hands.
And if there’s a crowd, that’s OK, too.
CATCHING THE HUBy Mike Allen
Franklin County reporter and Arts & Extras columnist
The last time I had a full-on crowd experience, bodies squeezed together at the front of a concert stage, people screaming and singing their heads off within inches of one another — that happened on Nov. 11, 2019, about a month before the first cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in China.
My wife, Anita, and I had traveled to Richmond to catch The Hu.
These days I’m working from home most of the time. One of the things I miss about stopping in more frequently at the downtown office of The Roanoke Times is that my cubicle is back to back with the desk of music reporter (now also Botetourt County reporter) Tad Dickens. One of the many fun things about chatting with Tad is that whenever I have mentioned The Hu to him ( as in, “We’re going to see The Hu!”) he always has, invariably, forgivably, for the first few seconds thought I meant The Who.
I dig The Who! “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Love, Reign o’er Me” are rock masterpieces. The Hu, however, are something altogether different — and they also rock!
I believe the American music press has settled on calling The Hu “folk metal.” Formed in Mongolia in 2016, the group went viral on YouTube in late 2018 with their first two music videos, “Yuve Yuve Yu” and “Wolf Totem,” combining a heavy metal style with traditional Mongolian instruments and throat singing. I’m a major metalhead, and I love it when someone brings something different and fascinating to the genre. Anita loved them, too, and so did many others, as evidenced by the accumulation of 100 million video views.
Since then they’ve released an album, contributed to a Star Wars video game soundtrack, produced a cover version of the 1990s Metallica hit “Sad But True,” inspired multiple NPR feature stories, and accomplished many other things.
When we found out this unique band was coming to The Broadberry in Richmond on their first tour of the United States, there was no way we were going to miss them. Anita and I managed to stake out a decent patch of concrete during the performance by the opening act, the superb Canadian duo Crown Lands, who sound like a fusion of Led Zeppelin and Rush and sing about the rights of indigenous peoples.
Rather than risk losing our spot at the sold-out venue, we stood in place, an endurance test for aging joints, but it paid off when The Hu took the stage and we were only about 20 feet away from them, if that far. We got good looks at the beautiful custom designs on the band’s instruments, such as the morin khuur, played kind of like a fiddle, and the tovshuur, played like a banjo. We got to join in on their signature chant (“Hu! Hu! Hu! Hu!”), hear amazing modern music from a different country and culture, and shout “Thank you!” as they took their last bows.
I have a Hu baseball cap as a souvenir from that night, which I sometimes wear during Zoom calls.