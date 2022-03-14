The Moth brings live storytelling to the Moss on March 22

Experience the power, intimacy and community-building of stories when radio favorite The Moth brings a diverse group of thoughtful storytellers to the Moss Arts Center on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.

“Hitting Home: The Moth in Blacksburg” will be held in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.

The Moth approach allows people all over the world and from all walks of life to share their stories on stage in front of a live audience, illuminating both the diversity and commonality of human experience. Through live shows, storytelling workshops, a podcast, Peabody Award-winning “Radio Hour” and New York Times bestselling books, The Moth brings the power of personal storytelling to millions of people each year.

Moth Mainstage is the quintessential Moth experience, where some of the best tellers share personal stories, live and without notes. Different than a Moth StorySLAM, these are curated events that feature five tellers who develop and shape their stories with Moth directors. Each show starts with a theme (for this performance, “Hitting Home”) and the storytellers explore it, often in unexpected ways. Because each story is true and every voice authentic, the shows dance between documentary and theater, creating a unique, intimate and often enlightening experience for the audience.

The evening’s host is Jon Goode, an Emmy-nominated author, poet and playwright living in Atlanta. Goode has been a featured performer on HBO’s “Def Poetry,” TVOne’s “Verses & Flow” and BET’s “Lyric Café.” He is the regular host of The Moth StorySLAM in Atlanta.

Corbin Hayslett is the musician for the evening. A multi-instrumentalist and ninth-generation Virginian, Hayslett excels on clawhammer banjo, guitar and fiddle, bringing a wealth of knowledge of old-time, bluegrass and early country music to performances and to his position as general manager at County Sales music shop in Floyd.

Please note: The Moss Arts Center adheres to the guidelines of the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Tech in its operations, including protocols for face coverings and cleaning and sanitation. More information about these requirements is available on the Moss Arts Center website.

Paid parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. Virginia Tech faculty and staff possessing a valid Virginia Tech parking permit can enter and exit the garage free of charge. Virginia Tech has also partnered with ParkMobile to provide a convenient, contactless electronic payment option for parking, which may be used at any parking meter, campus parking space or lot with standard F/S, C/G, or R parking.

Tickets for the performance are $25 for general admission, $10 for Virginia Tech students and youth 18 and under, and can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center's box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 231-5300 during box office hours.

- Submitted by Virginia Tech