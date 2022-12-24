The year in photos: Roanoke Times staff photographers present their favorite shots from 2022

Virginia Tech fans celebrate in downtown Blacksburg at North Main Street and College Avenue after Virginia Tech beat Duke at the ACC basketball tournament championship in New York on March 12. For Hokie nation, this was one of the biggest moments of the year, and one of the biggest moments in its sports history. I was not expecting Virginia Tech to win that evening, and neglected to take my digital camera with me to PK's Bar and Grill in Blacksburg to watch the game with friends. It was a fun evening, and I love the way sports brings people together. After the game, fans emptied the bars and filled Main Street to celebrate. I made this photograph and a video with my phone, proving that the best camera is the one you have with you.