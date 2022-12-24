The year in photos: Roanoke Times staff photographers present their favorite shots from 2022

Seth Bloom, left, and Christina Gelsone of Acrobuffos traveling theater troupe tether a floating fabric while performing their production “Air Play” for school children in the Moss Arts Center on Oct. 24. “Air Play” is a visual poem using fabrics and balloons suspended in air with a network of remote controlled fans. The performance was part of the Moss’ K-12 art experience program series, which includes school day matinee programs, in-school workshops, performances and gallery tours. Dance and photography go so well together. I give all credit for this image’s beauty to the performers and wonderful stage crew of the Moss Arts Center. I just sat in the audience and watched the show in utter amazement while occasionally making photographs. The children’s reaction of sheer joy and excitement made me smile and shed a tear.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech fans celebrate in downtown Blacksburg at North Main Street and College Avenue after Virginia Tech beat Duke at the ACC basketball tournament championship in New York on March 12. For Hokie nation, this was one of the biggest moments of the year, and one of the biggest moments in its sports history. I was not expecting Virginia Tech to win that evening, and neglected to take my digital camera with me to PK's Bar and Grill in Blacksburg to watch the game with friends. It was a fun evening, and I love the way sports brings people together. After the game, fans emptied the bars and filled Main Street to celebrate. I made this photograph and a video with my phone, proving that the best camera is the one you have with you.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech wide reciever Kaleb Smith (80) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grant Wells, beating West Virginia cornerback Wesley McCormick (11) in the first half of the West Virginia-Virginia Tech football game in Blacksburg on Sept. 22. I enjoy photographing sports, and this was a big game-day atmosphere at Lane Stadium. I love the concentration in the receiver's face as he grabs the ball. I was glad he caught it, and I was glad I got the shot. Sports photography can be extremely frustrating. Sometimes you just don’t get the shot, despite constant concentration and endurance both mental and physical. Much like an athlete dropping a pass, a photographer can fumble a photo. I identify with athletes, who must get back up and try again on the next play or weekend.
Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times
Teelecha Mwenebyake, 7, (left) and her cousin, Rehema Samuel, 4, run through the backyard of their Roanoke home. The children speak Swahili and did not know English when they arrived in the United States in March 2021. A little more than a year later, on April 22, they speak English as they run around playing.
Heather Rousseau, The Roanoke Times
Jenya Shulym (center) reacts with emotion as she and her son, Egor (left), arrive in the United States at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 18 after fleeing the war in Ukraine. The two were accepted through the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allows Ukrainian citizens with American sponsors to come to the U.S. Shulym is comforted by her husband’s cousin and her good friend, Anna Miroshnychenko (center right), and Anna’s partner, Travis Grunz (left), and their son, Emmett (right). Miroshnychenko is one of Shulym’s sponsors, and the families are sharing a home in Roanoke County.
Heather Rousseau, The Roanoke Times
Roanoke has been a place for refugees and immigrants to make a new home for multiple decades, and the population continues to grow. After spending decades in a Tanzanian refugee camp, a Congolese family learns to navigate the Roanoke City Public School system, as their children learn English and a new culture. More than 70 different languages are spoken by Roanoke City School students, and programs for English learners have expanded over the years. Mwasi Binge, 29, braids her 6-year-old daughter Mertha Mwenebyake’s hair. Her husband Mwenebyake Alebelebe, 34, is next to her on the couch. Their son, Pier Mwenebyake, 2, at right and niece Vumilia Mulondani, 7, are among family members who gather in the living room of their Roanoke home on March 26. The Congolese family came to Roanoke a year earlier, in March 2021 as refugees. They have been navigating the Roanoke City Public School system as their children learn English.
Heather Rousseau, The Roanoke Times
Mehdi Rafiee and his wife Bani Rafiee dance during the Nowruz Celebration at Countryside Park in Roanoke on March 26. Nowruz marks the arrival of spring and the first day of the Persian New Year. The event was presented for the first year by Local Colors, Blue Ridge Literacy and the city of Roanoke to honor the Roanoke area’s neighbors from Iran, Afghanistan and other countries that celebrate Nowruz. This year Nowruz was March 20.
Heather Rousseau, The Roanoke Times
Swimmers jump off the dock at the starting line of the 2022 Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race at Carvins Cove on June 5.
SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times
Bree Smith, 26, of Roanoke, then pregnant with twins, addresses demonstrators advocating for a woman's right to an abortion at the Poff Federal Building Friday on June 24. The U.S. Supreme Court Friday overturned its landmark decision Roe v. Wade, which had granted a woman's right to an abortion. Smith's belly reads, "My body, my choice." Her children were due in November.
SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times
Author Beth Macy poses for a portrait at her home in Roanoke on Aug. 5. Macy's newest book, "Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis," was released that month.
SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times
Muralist Jon Murrill applies spray paint to what will become a sunrise scene on Aug. 19, under the 13th Street bridge at the Roanoke River Greenway.
SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times
Artist Natalia Andreeva of Tallahassee, Florida, crafts an oil painting of iconic Mabry Mill on the Blue Ridge Parkway in August. Andreeva was one of 30 regional and national artists participating in the Floyd Plein Air Biennial, a week-long outdoor painting festival at sites in and around Floyd County. I was mesmerized as Natalia crafted this oil painting before my eyes. With each dab of the brush the painting just got better and better, and it eventually won the contest’s gold award, presented by event judge Kyle Buckland.
New River Valley-based shooter Matt Gentry, Secular Society Fellow Heather Rousseau and Roanoke-based staffer Scott Yates have been busy as usual reflecting images from the valleys back to this paper’s readers. Here are their favorites from the past dozen months.
