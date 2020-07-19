Theater review: 'Jack and the Wonder Beans' delivers tuneful getaway

If there’s one thing this age of coronavirus is teaching us, it’s to be open to new ways of doing things: working from home, gathering friends via the internet, trying new hobbies when old ones are off limits, and so on.

For Roanoke Children’s Theatre, one new way of doing things has been to mount outdoor performances of its current show, “Jack and the Wonder Beans” — a charming hourlong Appalachian-themed telling of the familiar fairy tale, that will have grown-ups smiling as much as the little ones.

An afternoon rainstorm made way for a mercifully mild summer evening Friday for a production that took place on Second Street in front of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church. Audience members needed to bring their own lawn chairs, and several dozen did just that, spreading out along the sidewalk and the church porch. (COVID-related precautions, such as requiring masks, were also implemented.)