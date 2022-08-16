Tickets on sale for the Floyd Rubber Duck Race on Aug. 27

The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Floyd Rubber Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m. at On the Water in Floyd, located at 2049 Thunderstruck Road.

The duck drop itself is at 1:30 p.m. The start of the race is the bridge at the intersection of Slusher Store Road and Thunderstruck Road; the end of the race is just past the intersection of Thunderstruck and Sowers Road.

For $5 a duck, you can have a numbered duck assigned to you and be eligible to win a prize. The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chance to win. Top prize for the winning duck number is $300. Second place wins $200 and third place is $100. The last-place duck number will receive a Buffalo Mountain Zipline tour for two! You do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds benefit the Floyd Visitor Center.

Duck tickets can be purchased at the chamber of commerce website: https://floydchamber.org; online duck ticket sales end at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug.26. You can also buy duck tickets at the Chamber/Visitor Center, and Chamber board members and staff will be selling tickets as well. Duck tickets will be available on-site from about noon up to 1:15 p.m. on race day.

In addition to the ducks, this family-friendly event offers kids activities, a $5 grilled hot dog or hamburger meal, and music. Kayaks, canoes, SUPs and tubes will be available for rental on-site. There is no admission fee to attend the event.

In case of inclement weather that makes river hazardous for the rubber duck race, the event will be postponed.

Presenting Sponsors for the Floyd Rubber Duck Race are On the Water in Floyd, County of Floyd, Floyd Tourism, and Town of Floyd. Supporting Sponsors are Carter Bank & Trust, Field’s Edge Farm, Strengthening our System, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance, Skyline Bank, Floyd Press, T&E Small Engine, Apple Ridge Farm and Bella Vita Inn.

- The Roanoke Times