Top [Live & Virtual] Tickets — Hoppie Vaughan, William Seymour, Jake Dodds, Hoot & Holler

THURSDAY
Hoppie Vaughan
It’s a solo show from a very soulful cat and the beginning of his Thursday residency at the Goat.
Details: 6 p.m. The Green Goat, Roanoke. Free. 904-6091, facebook.com/thegreengoatrestaurant, hoppievaughan.com
FRIDAY
William Seymour
Seymour, who moonlights as a side man for FloydFest On the Rise winner Rebekah Todd, has a new album, “Make Love Instead,” at all the usual sites.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Eric Wayne Band
Roanoke southern rockers bring energy.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
The Entwined
With Bob Schmucker
This folk music show comes with a side of trivia, according to the headliner.
Details: Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/theentwined
On Common Ground
Check a cover band supergroup that includes singer Gretchen Jamison and guitarist Doug Settles.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Vinton Moose Lodge Family Center, 2127 E. Washington Ave., Vinton. 890-1335, bit.ly/vintonmooseFB, facebook.com/OCGband
Friday Food Truck N Tunes: Dock Crashers
Acoustic act plays “island rock” and covers from multiple decades.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/DockCrashers/
The Groove Houndz
Hear oldies, country and classic rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, bit.ly/groovehoundzFB
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jake Dodds
An Indiana man with a strong following revisits the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
With Jared Stout Band (Friday), Last Chance (Saturday), Becki and Willis (Sunday)
A month of autumnal fun begins with three days of live music.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10 for all three. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, thejaredstoutband.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
SATURDAY
Hoot & Holler: Quarantined
Hear your friends and neighbors tell stories of the c-bug’s impositions.
Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $25 pod for one, $50 for two, $100 for four, $150 VIP for four. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/hootandhollerstories
Maestro David Wiley & Friends
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra conductor and pianist Wiley teams with Julee Hickcox (woodwinds), John Smith (bass) and Al Wojtera (drums).
Details: 3 p.m. The Farm at Glen Haven, Clifton Forge. Free. 434-962-5822, thefarmatglenhaven.com, davidstewartwiley.com
GOTE
Foster Burton and John McBroom front this band and trade songs.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/dubstyleprods
Southern Fiddle Styles of the 1930s: Fiddlin’ Arthur Smith with Adam Tanner
A fiddler from California surveys the work of a fiddler from Tennessee.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, adamtannermusic.com
Live Music on the Village Green: Ash Devine
Devine can pick and sing the country blues. See and hear at https://youtu.be/QU84Z71C6o4.
Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, ashdevine.net
Amber Short & BoCo
Short writes, sings and plays some cool original Americana songs.
Details: 7 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/amberleannashort
Travis Reigh Band
Check out Reigh’s rock/country music at linktr.ee/TravisReigh.
Details: 6 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/travisreighmusic
Empty Bottles
Yacht rock cover band sets up outside Big Lick Brewing.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
Tate Tuck
Tuck’s wide-ranging set lists include Brooks & Dunn and Mac Miller.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic
Barren Minds
“Freebird” alert. You can request here without sounding completely stupid. This band will play it.
Details: 4 p.m. M2i at Rock House Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com, facebook.com/barrenminds
SUNDAY
Daniel McBroom
Check out a video of McBroom playing and singing an original song, “Side Street,” via bit.ly/dmacFretmillFB.
Details: 4 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom
MONDAY
Traditional Irish Session
The valley’s bagpipers have a new place to blow.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia with Andrew Kasab
Harp guitarist does his thing. Read more about this every Tuesday series at bit.ly/3rdStFeedingSWVaRT.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. Feedingswva.org, andrewkasab.com
