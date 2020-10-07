Top [Live & Virtual] Tickets — Lonesome River Band with Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice, Roberto Tapia and more

 Skip to main content
THURSDAY

Apple Butter Soul

Funky band from Lynchburg hits at Parkway Brewing. —

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/applebuttersoulFB

Singer Songwriter Series: Issac Hadden

Young guitarist and singer Hadden plays a solo show.

Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/ilhadden

JAM ON! Virtual Fundraiser: The New River JAM Band

The Crooked Road and Junior Appalachian Musicians team up for traditional music education.

Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from the Rex Theatre, Galax, via facebook.com/thecrookedroad. Donation-based. thecrookedroad.org, jamkids.org

Castings Crowns LIVE Drive-In Theater Tour

Contemporary Christian hit makers play live on the big screen.

Details: 5 p.m. Starlite Drive-In Theater, Christiansburg. $175 gold, $100 general admission (six people per car). driveintheatertour.com/castingcrowns/100820, castingcrowns.com, starlitedrivein.info

FRIDAY

A Piano, a Song, and a Pink Martini

Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes of Pink Martini, a band whose music throws it back to the mid-20th century, do a live-stream that will be available for a week to ticket-buyers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $10 to artscenter.vt.edu/performances/lauderdale-forbes.html gets link; free to VT students. pinkmartini.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters

A Floyd Country Store favorite visits the venue’s outdoor niche.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, cottage lawn, Floyd. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/thenewballardsbranchbogtrotters

Half Moon

One of Roanoke’s longest-lived bands brings good groove and vibes.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. halfmoonva.com

Five Dollar Shake

Hear high-class rock and pop covers from this quartet.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 at door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/FDShake

LiveStream Concert — Tim McGeary with Steve Langston

Florida singer/songwriter McGeary’s songs have been played on such TV shows as “Smallville” and “One Tree Hill.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, timmcgeary.com, langstonmusic.com

Virginia Electric

Hear rock originals with Americana vibes and a punk rock edge, streaming.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, virginiaelectricmusic.com

Cowboy

With Five Shades of Gray

Roanoke’s Kid Rock tribute band plays an outdoor show.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges, Roanoke. $18 advance, $30 VIP patio, $45 VIP Skybox. drpepperpark.com, facebook.com/kidrocktributeband

One Man Dan Band

Dan Burton, bassist for The Mad Iguanas, is a strong one on guitar, too.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Matt Gatewood

Indiana boy Gatewood has become a Sidewinders regular.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night, Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial

SATURDAY

The Coves Music Series: Lonesome River Band, with Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice Reunion

Patrick County’s Sammy Shelor (leader of Lonesome River Band), and Franklin County’s Sisk each bring a strong presence to the bluegrass world. Sisk and former Ramblers Choice members Johnathan Dillon (mandolin), Jason Davis (banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Jason “Sweet Tater” Tomlin (bass) throw it back. SML Good Neighbors Inc. and Smith Mountain Arts Council are among the beneficiaries.

Details: 2:30 p.m. (1 p.m. gates) The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 285 Coves Road, Union Hall. $57, $27. harvester-music.com, lonesomeriverband.com, juniorsisk.com

Roberto Tapia y Grupo Escalante

Tapia brings a bouncing folk/waltz with “El Nina De La Tuna.” Catch it at bit.ly/TapiaTuna.

Details: 9 p.m. Salon Rio Nio, 3424 A Orange Ave., Roanoke. $45 via bit.ly/tapiatix. 613-2505, facebook.com/SalonRioNilo, facebook.com/RobertoTapiaMusic, facebook.com/GrupoEscalante

Oktoberfest Block Party: Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix, Steele y Dan

Wall Street is the setting for a day-long Three Notch’d beer hall-style event. Keeping with the times, a vegan bratwurst is on the menu, along with the meatier Oktober treats.

Details: 11 a.m. (music at 5:30 p.m.) Wall Street by Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke. Free; all ages. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/masonviamusic1, facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA

Hangouts on the Creek: The Floorboards

Get evocative songs and brilliant instrumentals in the great outdoors.

Details: 2 p.m. (7 p.m. music) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com

YALE

A Phish-inclined foursome from Roanoke fires it up at Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bitly.com/yalebandFB

The Ambassador & Friends

Positive reggae from a Roanoke-based singer and songwriter.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, theambassadormusic.com

KB & The Idyllwilde

Katie Burke and her band, from Nashville, Tennessee, bring soul-spackled rock.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/kbandtheidyllwilde

Becki and the Boom Booms

Becki Morrison and her band bring bluesy goodness.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Mingle at the Market: The Odd Fellows

A Roanoke-area band with a wide variety of covers blasts outdoors in Vinton.

Details: 6 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton. $6 at gate. facebook.com/VintonFarmersMarket, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand

Makenzie & Shane

Songs by Tammy Wynette and Fleetwood Mac are on this band’s set lists.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/MakenzieLPhipps, facebook.com/sbsingersongwriter

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Howlin’ Mudbellies

Dig into some gritty blues-rock.

Details: 1 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. Free with $11 festival admission. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, mudbellies.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: David Ross McWilliams

Hear original folk songs and help folks in need.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based.

Repertoire Builder II: A fiddle workshop with Earl White

White expands your fiddling horizons with jams in the key of C.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, facebook.com/earlwhitestringband

