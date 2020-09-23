Top [Live & Virtual] Tickets — Redd Volkaert, Leyla McCalla, Folk Soul Revival

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.

THURSDAY

Redd Volkaert

One of the very best guitar pickers in honky-tonk and western swing is a Galax resident now, and picking in Floyd. Read more about him at http://bit.ly/volkaertroanoketimes.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountrystore. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Blue Mule

Both prog- and trad-grass are in this Roanoke Valley act’s wheelhouse.

Charissa Morrison

Folk-rocker Morrison performs in the Three Notch’d Singer Songwriter Series, made possible by a CARES Act grant from the city. Read more about the grants at http://bit.ly/martinscovidmusic.