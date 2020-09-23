Top [Live & Virtual] Tickets — Redd Volkaert, Leyla McCalla, Folk Soul Revival

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.
THURSDAY
Redd Volkaert
One of the very best guitar pickers in honky-tonk and western swing is a Galax resident now, and picking in Floyd. Read more about him at http://bit.ly/volkaertroanoketimes.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountrystore. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Blue Mule
Both prog- and trad-grass are in this Roanoke Valley act’s wheelhouse.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com
Charissa Morrison
Folk-rocker Morrison performs in the Three Notch’d Singer Songwriter Series, made possible by a CARES Act grant from the city. Read more about the grants at http://bit.ly/martinscovidmusic.
Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, charissamorrisonproject.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Strings & Things Vol. 2: Hot Trail Mix (Thursday); Folk Soul Revival (Friday)
Salem Civic Center presents two outstanding bands from the acoustic and electric country and Americana worlds.
Details: 6 p.m. Thursday. Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com. 6 p.m. Friday. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. salemciviccenter.com, folksoulrevival.com, hottrailmix.bandcamp.com
FRIDAY
Sol Roots
Martin’s Downtown, continuing its series of CARES Act grant shows, brings in a favorite, Sol “Roots” Creech, who will have drummer George Penn, bassist Jake Dempsey and surprise guests onstage.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, solroots.bandcamp.com
Leyla McCalla: Live from New Orleans
Former Carolina Chocolate Drop McCalla has her own vital career and a recent album, “The Capitalist’s Blues.” This show will feature an interview section.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Moss Arts Center. $10 at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/leyla-mccalla.html gets your streaming link; free to students. leylamccalla.com
Anthony Wayne Vibe
Get high-energy, heartfelt Americana rock from this act.
Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, petedyerivercourse.com/dining, awvibe.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Berachah Valley, New Macedon Rangers, Mac Traynham
Hear bluegrass and old-time music outdoors from Floyd Country Store’s cottage porch.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 suggested donation. berachahvalley.com
Berglund Center Play at Home Concert: Media Fixx
It’s a show full of 1980s dance music.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. facebook.com/mediafixxband
LiveStream Concert — Mike Franke with Mike Pearrell
Two of Third Street’s folk favorites do the live-stream thing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. mikefrankemusic.com
Mended Fences
Hear country and rock covers from a popular band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $10. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/MendedFencesBand
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Adam Calvert
Check out the video for Calvert’s single, “Who I Wanna Be,” at his Facebook page.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/adamcalvertmusic
SATURDAY
WVTF Roots Down Fundraiser: Jane Gabrielle & Anastasia Thompson
Support Southwest Virginia public radio by streaming this show from Radar Rose members.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based via wvtf.org. facebook.com/RadarRose, facebook.com/rootsdownwvtf
Sidewinders Comedy Night: Scott Angrave, Kier, Brian T. Shirley
Funny men return to the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk’s upstairs venue.
Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Second Level. $20 to http://bit.ly/sidewindersComedy. summitcomedy.com/scott-angrave
All Things Clawhammer with Victor Furtado
Floyd-based Furtado won the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo & Bluegrass in 2019.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool
Mingle at the Market: Adam Rutledge
Hear music from Rutledge’s brand-new album, “Don’t Stop.”
Details: 6 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton. $6 at gate. facebook.com/MingleAtTheMarketVinton, adamrutledgemusic.com
War Chile
Blues-rock originals and covers from some of the valley’s best players.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. bit.ly/warchileFB
Solacoustix
Soul, funk, blues and pop are all in this band’s repertoire.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bit.ly/solacoustix
Fuzzy Logic
Hear country and rock with strong harmonies by the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mangos Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, gotfuzz.net
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Tim Shepherd’s 70th Birthday Celebration
With Tim Shepherd & Friends, Tommy Roller and Possum
Read more about Shepherd and these shows in Saturday’s cutNscratch column.
Details: 4 p.m. each day. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
SUNDAY
Soul Sessions – My COVID Cope Mixtape
With Stephen T. Licardi, Jane Gabrielle, Sharaya Spears and more
Read more about this show in Saturday’s Extra.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $10. facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke, grandintheatre.com
Dog Bowl Market: Will Farmer and Ken Farmer
Will Farmer, of Appalachian Soul, brings his father, Ken, for this gig.
Details: 11 a.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/BDSDogBowl
Mountain Highway Drive-In Concert
A young bluegrass band has plenty of church songs on its playlist.
Details: 5 p.m. Limestone Park, 18291 Lee Highway, Buchanan. Love offering accepted. facebook.com/Mountain.Highway
Fundraiser for Kenny Lunsford
With Reckless 81, Phlegar Hill
Lunsford, who plays with Reckless 81, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Details: 1 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Donations accepted. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com
MONDAY
New River Blues Society Livestream Series: Becki & Willis
Members of Becki & The Boom Booms go duo-style.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from New River Blues Society, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety. Donation-based. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
WEDNESDAY
WVTF Roots Down Fundraiser: Jared Stout & Robby Carden
Night two of this fundraiser features a strong singer in Stout, with a killer harmonica man in Carden.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk. Donation-based. facebook.com/jstoutmusic
Wine & Song Music Series: Isaac Hadden
Local Roots Restaurant, armed with some CARES Act money to do live music, teamed with performer/promoter JoJo Stockton to put this series together.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
