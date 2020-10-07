Top [Live & Virtual] Tickets — Roberto Tapia, The Floorboards, YALE, Matt Gatewood, Cowboy Kid Rock tribute and more

THURSDAY
Apple Butter Soul
Funky band from Lynchburg hits at Parkway Brewing. —
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/applebuttersoulFB
Singer Songwriter Series: Issac Hadden
Young guitarist and singer Hadden plays a solo show.
Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/ilhadden
JAM ON! Virtual Fundraiser: The New River JAM Band
The Crooked Road and Junior Appalachian Musicians team up for traditional music education.
Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from the Rex Theatre, Galax, via facebook.com/thecrookedroad. Donation-based. thecrookedroad.org, jamkids.org
Castings Crowns LIVE Drive-In Theater Tour
Contemporary Christian hit makers play live on the big screen.
Details: 5 p.m. Starlite Drive-In Theater, Christiansburg. $175 gold, $100 general admission (six people per car). driveintheatertour.com/castingcrowns/100820, castingcrowns.com, starlitedrivein.info
FRIDAY
A Piano, a Song, and a Pink Martini
Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes of Pink Martini, a band whose music throws it back to the mid-20th century, do a live-stream that will be available for a week to ticket-buyers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $10 to artscenter.vt.edu/performances/lauderdale-forbes.html gets link; free to VT students. pinkmartini.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters
A Floyd Country Store favorite visits the venue’s outdoor niche.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, cottage lawn, Floyd. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/thenewballardsbranchbogtrotters
Half Moon
One of Roanoke’s longest-lived bands brings good groove and vibes.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. halfmoonva.com
Five Dollar Shake
Hear high-class rock and pop covers from this quartet.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 at door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/FDShake
LiveStream Concert — Tim McGeary with Steve Langston
Florida singer/songwriter McGeary’s songs have been played on such TV shows as “Smallville” and “One Tree Hill.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, timmcgeary.com, langstonmusic.com
Virginia Electric
Hear rock originals with Americana vibes and a punk rock edge, streaming.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, virginiaelectricmusic.com
Cowboy
With Five Shades of Gray
Roanoke’s Kid Rock tribute band plays an outdoor show.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges, Roanoke. $18 advance, $30 VIP patio, $45 VIP Skybox. drpepperpark.com, facebook.com/kidrocktributeband
One Man Dan Band
Dan Burton, bassist for The Mad Iguanas, is a strong one on guitar, too.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Matt Gatewood
Indiana boy Gatewood has become a Sidewinders regular.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night, Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial
SATURDAY
POSTPONED - The Coves Music Series: Lonesome River Band, with Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice Reunion - POSTPONED
Patrick County’s Sammy Shelor (leader of Lonesome River Band), and Franklin County’s Sisk each bring a strong presence to the bluegrass world. Sisk and former Ramblers Choice members Johnathan Dillon (mandolin), Jason Davis (banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Jason “Sweet Tater” Tomlin (bass) throw it back. SML Good Neighbors Inc. and Smith Mountain Arts Council are among the beneficiaries.
Details: 2:30 p.m. (1 p.m. gates) The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 285 Coves Road, Union Hall. $57, $27. harvester-music.com, lonesomeriverband.com, juniorsisk.com
Roberto Tapia y Grupo Escalante
Tapia brings a bouncing folk/waltz with “El Nina De La Tuna.” Catch it at bit.ly/TapiaTuna.
Details: 9 p.m. Salon Rio Nio, 3424 A Orange Ave., Roanoke. $45 via bit.ly/tapiatix. 613-2505, facebook.com/SalonRioNilo, facebook.com/RobertoTapiaMusic, facebook.com/GrupoEscalante
Oktoberfest Block Party: Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix, Steele y Dan
Wall Street is the setting for a day-long Three Notch’d beer hall-style event. Keeping with the times, a vegan bratwurst is on the menu, along with the meatier Oktober treats.
Details: 11 a.m. (music at 5:30 p.m.) Wall Street by Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke. Free; all ages. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/masonviamusic1, facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA
Hangouts on the Creek: The Floorboards
Get evocative songs and brilliant instrumentals in the great outdoors.
Details: 2 p.m. (7 p.m. music) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com
YALE
A Phish-inclined foursome from Roanoke fires it up at Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bitly.com/yalebandFB
The Ambassador & Friends
Positive reggae from a Roanoke-based singer and songwriter.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, theambassadormusic.com
KB & The Idyllwilde
Katie Burke and her band, from Nashville, Tennessee, bring soul-spackled rock.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/kbandtheidyllwilde
Becki and the Boom Booms
Becki Morrison and her band bring bluesy goodness.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Mingle at the Market: The Odd Fellows
A Roanoke-area band with a wide variety of covers blasts outdoors in Vinton.
Details: 6 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton. $6 at gate. facebook.com/VintonFarmersMarket, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
Makenzie & Shane
Songs by Tammy Wynette and Fleetwood Mac are on this band’s set lists.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/MakenzieLPhipps, facebook.com/sbsingersongwriter
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Howlin’ Mudbellies
Dig into some gritty blues-rock.
Details: 1 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. Free with $11 festival admission. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, mudbellies.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: David Ross McWilliams
Hear original folk songs and help folks in need.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based.
Repertoire Builder II: A fiddle workshop with Earl White
White expands your fiddling horizons with jams in the key of C.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, facebook.com/earlwhitestringband
