Top Tickets — 49 Winchester, Carver Commodore, The New Lonesome Creek Rangers

Details: 8 p.m. Live at Floyd Country Store and streaming at facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20.

On The Cooling Board

Check out a live-streaming performance from onetime Roanoker Ryan Browning, whose new EP is called “Junkyard Picasso.”

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, onthecoolingboard.com

Tommy Roller and Possum

Live music and a big yard sale benefiting the Local Office on Aging. Bring stuff to donate, and the Fork will sell it, or set up your own table to sell it yourself and donate 10% to the cause. Contact dbtrinkle@gmail.com for more info.

Details: 11 a.m. (music at 5 p.m.) Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free. loaa.org

SUNDAY

Mary Roach

A virtual concert from the Spot, featuring a California-via-Roanoke performer.