Top Tickets — 49 Winchester, Carver Commodore, The New Lonesome Creek Rangers

THURSDAY
Old Time Banjo with Allison de Groot: Tunes from Maggie Hammons Parker
An outstanding contemporary banjo player looks at the work of a revered old-timer.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, allisondegroot.com
Adam Markham Trio
Blues and rock man Markham, who usually gigs solo, has a band.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
FRIDAY
Carver Commodore
Dig into a funky pop act from Florence, Alabama, a small town with a huge music culture.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, carvercommodore.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: The Little Stony Nighthawks
The Friday Night Jamboree is back, albeit outdoors, with the band playing from the Floyd Country Store’s back yard guest house porch.
Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/LittleStonyNighthawks
Anthony Wayne Vibe
Folk-Americana singer/songwriter Wayne is becoming a regular at Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. awvibe.com
Matt Powell
Powell, a strong songwriter and performer, is part of a revived lineup at Rock & Roll Diner.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, bit.ly/MattPowellFB
LiveStream Stage — Ash Devine, with Bob Schmucker
Devine has a nice fingerpicking style and a soulful voice.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. ashdevine.net
Solacoustix
Plenty of good grooves and good vibes from a hard-working band.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, bit.ly/solacoustix
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Thrillbillyz
This band, with singer Kerry Hurley up front, is working as much as any other act in the valley of late.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com. 7 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner. Free. thrillbillyz.com
Kyle Elliott
Nashville-area native Elliott’s new single, “Empty,” came out recently. Check it out at youtu.be/dHSe73v6OMY.
Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TheKyleElliott
SATURDAY
49 Winchester
A gritty but grooving Americana rock band with an excellent singer hits Martin’s. Catch an act on the rise.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $12 advance via bit.ly/49winMartins; $15 door. 49winchester.com
The New Lonesome Creek Rangers
It’s a small audience and live-streaming show with all star band featuring members of The Lonesome River Band (including banjo man Sammy Shelor), The Twin Creeks Stringband and The New Macedon Rangers.
Details: 8 p.m. Live at Floyd Country Store and streaming at facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20.
On The Cooling Board
Check out a live-streaming performance from onetime Roanoker Ryan Browning, whose new EP is called “Junkyard Picasso.”
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, onthecoolingboard.com
Tommy Roller and Possum
Live music and a big yard sale benefiting the Local Office on Aging. Bring stuff to donate, and the Fork will sell it, or set up your own table to sell it yourself and donate 10% to the cause. Contact dbtrinkle@gmail.com for more info.
Details: 11 a.m. (music at 5 p.m.) Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free. loaa.org
SUNDAY
Mary Roach
A virtual concert from the Spot, featuring a California-via-Roanoke performer.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, maryroach.bandcamp.com
The Wilson Springs Hotel
Richmond-based trio brings some rollicking folk and country music.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free. facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Larry Sakayama
Sakayama plays for you. You contribute to help needy neighbors.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org, blackwaterriverguitars.com
WEDNESDAY
Ryan Greer
The oft-gigging Greer works in a midweek solo performance.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer