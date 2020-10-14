Top Tickets — Andy Frasco & The U.N., Lonesome River Band, Junior Sisk, Pasadena '78

SATURDAY

The Coves Music Series: Lonesome River Band, with Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice Reunion

Weather forced this show’s postponement to this day. Patrick County’s Sammy Shelor (leader of Lonesome River Band), and Franklin County’s Sisk each bring a strong presence to the bluegrass world. Sisk and former Ramblers Choice members Johnathan Dillon (mandolin), Jason Davis (banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Jason “Sweet Tater” Tomlin (bass) throw it back. SML Good Neighbors Inc. and Smith Mountain Arts Council are among the beneficiaries.

Details: 2:30 p.m. (1 p.m. gates) The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 285 Coves Road, Union Hall. $57, $27. harvester-music.com, lonesomeriverband.com, juniorsisk.com

Socially Distanced Silent Disco: Seductive Abduction

Cut loose, but don’t get so close, with a night of electronic dance music.

Details: 4 p.m. Center in the Square, Roanoke. $50 per four-person table, $15 individual tickets via bit.ly/SilentTix. 342-5700, centerinthesquare.org, facebook.com/SeductiveAbductionOfficialMusic

Music Road Company