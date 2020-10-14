Top Tickets — Andy Frasco & The U.N., Lonesome River Band, Junior Sisk, Pasadena '78

THURSDAY
HallowStream: Charissa Morrison Project, Corey Hunley, Cat Conover
Three talented Roanoke-based performers play a live-streaming fundraiser for The Spot on Kirk, featuring a virtual costume contest.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor5. thespotonkirk.org, charissamorrisonproject.com, coreyhunley.com
Thirsty Thursdays Happy Hour Show: McFadden and Friends
Dig classic blues, soul and jazz from harmonica man and singer McFadden and his fine act.
Details: 3 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. 767-6447, elephantwalkroanoke.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Clawhammer Banjo: Tunes From Across the Blue Ridge with Riley Baugus
Baugus, who has played with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, among many others, is an absolute ace on the old banjo.
Details: Noon. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, rileybaugusbanjos.com
Jared Stout and Robby Carden
Singer, guitarist and songwriter Stout begins a busy weekend near Smith Mountain Lake.
Details: 3:30 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, thejaredstoutband.com
FRIDAY
Pasadena ’78
Few in Roanoke could be as heart-broke as Charlie Hamill about Eddie Van Halen’s death last week. His newly formed band, featuring Aaron Oberg on vocals, plays the Van Halen band’s first two albums.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 door only. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, charliehamillgroup.com
The Dominion State Gospel Music Celebration
With Jeff and & Sheri Easter, Chosen Road, Dominion, Debra Schultz
This gospel package is set to benefit the Hope Childrens Home.
Details: 4 p.m. Living Well Church, 4334 W. Main St., Salem. Love offering accepted. 380-2726, livingwellnaz.org, chosenroadmusic.com, officialdominion.com, jeffandsherieaster.com
Guitar Pull: Brooke McGrady, Jared Stout, Clarence Mabry
Six-string picking songwriters trade songs and riffs in a Rocky Mount pavilion.
Details: 6 p.m. The Early Inn, Rocky Mount. $40 with dinner, $20 music only via earlyinn.com/tickets. Genrevmusic.com
Seedpicker
Soulful blues rockers play sets at Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic
William Seymour
Guitarist, singer and songwriter Seymour’s new album, “Make Love Instead,” is worth a listen.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Livestream Concert — Tony Low, with Ray Cerbone
Streaming headliner Low has a bit of The Byrds-style folk/rock in his original repertoire.
Details: Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, reverbnation.com/tonylow, steelonwood.com
Third Annual Blues, Brews & Stews: Griffin Haley
Bluesman Haley, from Left Hip Pocket, works this Martinsville shindig.
Details: 6 p.m. Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville. $20. piedmontArts.org, reverbnation.com/musician/griffinhaley
Black Mountain Revival
It’s a night of rocking acoustic Americana from a Roanoke band.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, blackmountainrevival.com
SFT Trio
Classic rock and some newer tunes are the jams with this band.
Details: 6 p.m. The Fillin’ Station Sports Bar & Grill, 2217 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke. Free. 362-2185, facebook.com/SFTTrio
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Project Outside Benefit Concerts: Andy Frasco & The U.N., with Empty Bottles (Friday) and Lazy Man Dub Band (Saturday)
Stage-rocking Frasco probably won’t be diving into the audience for this show, but you’ll feel the energy just the same at this event, presented by the Go Outside Festival.
Details: 6:30 p.m. each night Maher Field at River’s Edge North, Roanoke. Six-person pods $150 general admission, $750 VIP, $600 donor-level each night, online sales only. roanokegofest.com/music, andyfrasco.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA, lazymandubband.com
Starr Hill Beer Can Garden: Tyler Parrish (Friday); Jared Stout Trio, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell (Saturday)
Starr Hill uses the courtyard at Old Whitmore Avenue and Jefferson Street for some outdoor music weekends. This kicks it off.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
Clayton Mann
Sure, Mann’s band plays country, but it will also bust out Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’”
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonmann.net
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Devils Backbone Walk-In Concert
With Sam Bush Band and Larry Keel Experience (Friday), Mandolin Orange (Saturday and Sunday) and Dom Flemons (Saturday), Joe Pug (Sunday) and more
Road trip alert: A mess of hi-test Americana bands are on stage at this socially distanced outdoor show.
Details: 2 p.m. each day. Devils Backbone Walk-in Concert Grounds, 200 Mosbys Run, Roseland. $750, $675, $550, $400, $300, $200 pods, up to four people. dbbrewingcompany.com/event/walk-in, sambush.com, mandolinorange.com
SATURDAY
The Coves Music Series: Lonesome River Band, with Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice Reunion
Weather forced this show’s postponement to this day. Patrick County’s Sammy Shelor (leader of Lonesome River Band), and Franklin County’s Sisk each bring a strong presence to the bluegrass world. Sisk and former Ramblers Choice members Johnathan Dillon (mandolin), Jason Davis (banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Jason “Sweet Tater” Tomlin (bass) throw it back. SML Good Neighbors Inc. and Smith Mountain Arts Council are among the beneficiaries.
Details: 2:30 p.m. (1 p.m. gates) The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 285 Coves Road, Union Hall. $57, $27. harvester-music.com, lonesomeriverband.com, juniorsisk.com
Socially Distanced Silent Disco: Seductive Abduction
Cut loose, but don’t get so close, with a night of electronic dance music.
Details: 4 p.m. Center in the Square, Roanoke. $50 per four-person table, $15 individual tickets via bit.ly/SilentTix. 342-5700, centerinthesquare.org, facebook.com/SeductiveAbductionOfficialMusic
Music Road Company
Huge energy and excellent musicianship are at the center of this band’s shows.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 door only. facebook.com/musicroadco
Grupo Bryndis
With Los Caminantes de Humberto Navarro
Dance and sing along with a couple of popular Mexican music bands.
Details: 9 p.m. Salon Rio Nio, 3424 A Orange Ave., Roanoke. $45. 613-2505, facebook.com/SalonRioNilo, youtube.com/user/GrupoBryndisOficial, facebook.com/caminanteshn
ColorsVA 5th Anniversary Celebration: An Evening with Eric Roberson
Grammy Award-nominated indie-soul man Roberson does an online show.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming show. $20 to bit.ly/ ColorsOnlineRoberson gets your link. facebook.com/ColorsVAmag, ericrobersonmusic.com
Hangouts on the Creek: Mad Iguanas
Hear quality jam music with a Salem twist in the great outdoors.
Details: 2 p.m. (7 p.m. music) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, themadiguanas.com
Isaac Hadden Project
Hadden and 5 Points invite music lovers to an after Frasco-show throwdown.
Details: 9 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $5 (limited capacity) via seetickets.us/101720a. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Seph Custer
The multi-faceted Custer heads up to Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, sephcustermusic.com
Live Music on the Village Green: Carrie Hinkley & Virginia Hollow
Hinkley’s trio stays busy on the region’s Americana/folk scene.
Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
With The Worx (Saturday), Old Man Kelly (Saturday, Sunday)
Feel that nip of fall in the air — and dance.
Details: 1 p.m. Saturday. Old Man Kelly free with festival admission. 7 p.m. Saturday. The Worx $10. 1 p.m. Sunday. Free with festival admission. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, lpkelly.com, theworxband.com
SUNDAY
Andrew Winn & Friends
Frontman for the once-and-future Agents of Good Roots has some talented pals.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, twitter.com/andrewwinn
Mason Creek
Hear trad-grass from a Roanoke Valley act.
Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
TUESDAY
Banjo As A Whole with Rachel Eddy
This virtual workshop gives the lowdown on the clawhammer style.
Details: Noon. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, racheleddymusic.com
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia with The McKenzies
Dig some tunes; feed some folk.
Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations encouraged to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, mckenziemusic.com
WEDNESDAY
Macklyn
Roanoke-area neo-soul man and rapper has a new EP, “Until Tomorrow.”
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (put “Macklyn” in note). thespotonkirk.org, macklyn.bandcamp.com
