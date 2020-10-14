 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Andy Frasco & The U.N., Lonesome River Band, Junior Sisk, Pasadena '78
Top Tickets — Andy Frasco & The U.N., Lonesome River Band, Junior Sisk, Pasadena '78

Andy Frasco

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

 Roanoke Outside Foundation photo

THURSDAY

HallowStream: Charissa Morrison Project, Corey Hunley, Cat Conover

Three talented Roanoke-based performers play a live-streaming fundraiser for The Spot on Kirk, featuring a virtual costume contest.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor5. thespotonkirk.org, charissamorrisonproject.com, coreyhunley.com

Thirsty Thursdays Happy Hour Show: McFadden and Friends

Dig classic blues, soul and jazz from harmonica man and singer McFadden and his fine act.

Details: 3 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. 767-6447, elephantwalkroanoke.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Clawhammer Banjo: Tunes From Across the Blue Ridge with Riley Baugus

Baugus, who has played with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, among many others, is an absolute ace on the old banjo.

Details: Noon. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, rileybaugusbanjos.com

Jared Stout and Robby Carden

Singer, guitarist and songwriter Stout begins a busy weekend near Smith Mountain Lake.

Details: 3:30 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, thejaredstoutband.com

FRIDAY

Pasadena ’78

Few in Roanoke could be as heart-broke as Charlie Hamill about Eddie Van Halen’s death last week. His newly formed band, featuring Aaron Oberg on vocals, plays the Van Halen band’s first two albums.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 door only. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, charliehamillgroup.com

The Dominion State Gospel Music Celebration

With Jeff and & Sheri Easter, Chosen Road, Dominion, Debra Schultz

This gospel package is set to benefit the Hope Childrens Home.

Details: 4 p.m. Living Well Church, 4334 W. Main St., Salem. Love offering accepted. 380-2726, livingwellnaz.org, chosenroadmusic.com, officialdominion.com, jeffandsherieaster.com

Guitar Pull: Brooke McGrady, Jared Stout, Clarence Mabry

Six-string picking songwriters trade songs and riffs in a Rocky Mount pavilion.

Details: 6 p.m. The Early Inn, Rocky Mount. $40 with dinner, $20 music only via earlyinn.com/tickets. Genrevmusic.com

Seedpicker

Soulful blues rockers play sets at Parkway.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic

William Seymour

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Seymour’s new album, “Make Love Instead,” is worth a listen.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

Livestream Concert — Tony Low, with Ray Cerbone

Streaming headliner Low has a bit of The Byrds-style folk/rock in his original repertoire.

Details: Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, reverbnation.com/tonylow, steelonwood.com

Third Annual Blues, Brews & Stews: Griffin Haley

Bluesman Haley, from Left Hip Pocket, works this Martinsville shindig.

Details: 6 p.m. Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville. $20. piedmontArts.org, reverbnation.com/musician/griffinhaley

Black Mountain Revival

It’s a night of rocking acoustic Americana from a Roanoke band.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, blackmountainrevival.com

SFT Trio

Classic rock and some newer tunes are the jams with this band.

Details: 6 p.m. The Fillin’ Station Sports Bar & Grill, 2217 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke. Free. 362-2185, facebook.com/SFTTrio

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Project Outside Benefit Concerts: Andy Frasco & The U.N., with Empty Bottles (Friday) and Lazy Man Dub Band (Saturday)

Stage-rocking Frasco probably won’t be diving into the audience for this show, but you’ll feel the energy just the same at this event, presented by the Go Outside Festival.

Details: 6:30 p.m. each night Maher Field at River’s Edge North, Roanoke. Six-person pods $150 general admission, $750 VIP, $600 donor-level each night, online sales only. roanokegofest.com/music, andyfrasco.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA, lazymandubband.com

Starr Hill Beer Can Garden: Tyler Parrish (Friday); Jared Stout Trio, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell (Saturday)

Starr Hill uses the courtyard at Old Whitmore Avenue and Jefferson Street for some outdoor music weekends. This kicks it off.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

Clayton Mann

Sure, Mann’s band plays country, but it will also bust out Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonmann.net

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Devils Backbone Walk-In Concert

With Sam Bush Band and Larry Keel Experience (Friday), Mandolin Orange (Saturday and Sunday) and Dom Flemons (Saturday), Joe Pug (Sunday) and more

Road trip alert: A mess of hi-test Americana bands are on stage at this socially distanced outdoor show.

Details: 2 p.m. each day. Devils Backbone Walk-in Concert Grounds, 200 Mosbys Run, Roseland. $750, $675, $550, $400, $300, $200 pods, up to four people. dbbrewingcompany.com/event/walk-in, sambush.com, mandolinorange.com

SATURDAY

The Coves Music Series: Lonesome River Band, with Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice Reunion

Weather forced this show’s postponement to this day. Patrick County’s Sammy Shelor (leader of Lonesome River Band), and Franklin County’s Sisk each bring a strong presence to the bluegrass world. Sisk and former Ramblers Choice members Johnathan Dillon (mandolin), Jason Davis (banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Jason “Sweet Tater” Tomlin (bass) throw it back. SML Good Neighbors Inc. and Smith Mountain Arts Council are among the beneficiaries.

Details: 2:30 p.m. (1 p.m. gates) The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 285 Coves Road, Union Hall. $57, $27. harvester-music.com, lonesomeriverband.com, juniorsisk.com

Socially Distanced Silent Disco: Seductive Abduction

Cut loose, but don’t get so close, with a night of electronic dance music.

Details: 4 p.m. Center in the Square, Roanoke. $50 per four-person table, $15 individual tickets via bit.ly/SilentTix. 342-5700, centerinthesquare.org, facebook.com/SeductiveAbductionOfficialMusic

Music Road Company

Huge energy and excellent musicianship are at the center of this band’s shows.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 door only. facebook.com/musicroadco

Grupo Bryndis

With Los Caminantes de Humberto Navarro

Dance and sing along with a couple of popular Mexican music bands.

Details: 9 p.m. Salon Rio Nio, 3424 A Orange Ave., Roanoke. $45. 613-2505, facebook.com/SalonRioNilo, youtube.com/user/GrupoBryndisOficial, facebook.com/caminanteshn

ColorsVA 5th Anniversary Celebration: An Evening with Eric Roberson

Grammy Award-nominated indie-soul man Roberson does an online show.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming show. $20 to bit.ly/ ColorsOnlineRoberson gets your link. facebook.com/ColorsVAmag, ericrobersonmusic.com

Hangouts on the Creek: Mad Iguanas

Hear quality jam music with a Salem twist in the great outdoors.

Details: 2 p.m. (7 p.m. music) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, themadiguanas.com

Isaac Hadden Project

Hadden and 5 Points invite music lovers to an after Frasco-show throwdown.

Details: 9 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $5 (limited capacity) via seetickets.us/101720a. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Seph Custer

The multi-faceted Custer heads up to Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, sephcustermusic.com

Live Music on the Village Green: Carrie Hinkley & Virginia Hollow

Hinkley’s trio stays busy on the region’s Americana/folk scene.

Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival

With The Worx (Saturday), Old Man Kelly (Saturday, Sunday)

Feel that nip of fall in the air — and dance.

Details: 1 p.m. Saturday. Old Man Kelly free with festival admission. 7 p.m. Saturday. The Worx $10. 1 p.m. Sunday. Free with festival admission. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, lpkelly.com, theworxband.com

SUNDAY

Andrew Winn & Friends

Frontman for the once-and-future Agents of Good Roots has some talented pals.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, twitter.com/andrewwinn

Mason Creek

Hear trad-grass from a Roanoke Valley act.

Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

TUESDAY

Banjo As A Whole with Rachel Eddy

This virtual workshop gives the lowdown on the clawhammer style.

Details: Noon. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, racheleddymusic.com

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia with The McKenzies

Dig some tunes; feed some folk.

Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations encouraged to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, mckenziemusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Macklyn

Roanoke-area neo-soul man and rapper has a new EP, “Until Tomorrow.”

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (put “Macklyn” in note). thespotonkirk.org, macklyn.bandcamp.com

