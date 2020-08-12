You are the owner of this article.
Top Tickets — bike-in to Wasena Park for the Darkside Experience
THURSDAY

Solacoustix

An extra-funky Roanoke quartet brings blues, soul, R&B and more recent pop hits.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse, 285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg. Free. 251-7600, thefarmhousechristiansburg.com, bit.ly/solacoustix

Henry Hardt’s Mudcats

This street-style acoustic act is absolutely no joke at bringing you songs from Charlie Poole, Robert Johnson and more.

Details: 6 p.m. Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Road, Floyd. Free. 745-2491, buffalomountainbrewery.com, facebook.com/HenryHardtsMudcats

FRIDAY

Bike-In: Darkside Experience

Bike or walk the greenway to Wasena Park, and a Roanoke-area band of aces playing Pink Floyd music will be your reward.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Wasena Park, Roanoke. $80 (four-bike pod), $40 (two-bike pod), $20 (one-bike), $70 VIP (two bikes) plus fee. 5pointsmusic.com, thedarksideexperience.com

Shoot To Thrill AC/DC Tribute

With Hardrive Crew

A woman-powered headliner brings the vocal screaming and raucous blues-rock guitar of the original AC/DC.

Details: 6:15 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $30 VIP patio; $45 VIP skybox plus fee. drpepperpark.com, shoot2thrillband.com

Berglund Center Play at Home Series: Kinnfolk

This Celtic duo has become a favorite on the local trad scene.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. theberglundcenter.com, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music

LiveStream Concert — The Reckless Saints with Bob Schmucker

The streaming headliner, a tight trio with original songs, swings its folk-rock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, recklesssaints.com

Andy and Jake

Andy Burnette, of Plastic Musik and One Loud Secret, teams on this acoustic variety duo with hot guitar picker Jake Earles.

Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. Free. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, facebook.com/AndyandJakeAcousticDuo

Forry & Arnett

Plenty of good harmonies and grooving guitar work from two old musical friends.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo

Sydney Rose

Airy and quiet vocalist Rose sings original alt-folk songs.

Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, petedyerivercourse.com/dining, sydneyrosewray.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Clayton Mann

Mann tours the country and also hits Nashville, Tennessee’s neo-honky-tonks.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonmann.net

SATURDAY

Chatham Rabbits

With Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

The headliner, North Carolina duo Sarah and Austin McCombie, say on their website that the strength of their Americana style fits “nowhere and everywhere at the same time.” RIYL: Mandolin Orange and Mipso.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $20 gate only; 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, chathamrabbits.com, canemillroad.com

Miss Tess and the Talkbacks

Catch a live-streaming show from a past FloydFest favorite, courtesy Friends of the Bedford Libarary.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via friendsofbedfordlibrary.org. $10 from lynchburgtickets.com. 586-8911, misstessmusic.com

Hangouts on the Creek: Laura Beth & Clover Hollow

Hear acoustic, bluegrass flecked Americana on a beautiful Craig County site.

Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, reverbnation.com/cloverhollow

Appalachian Fiddler Albert Hash: The Last Leaf on the Tree

Writer/banjoist Malcolm Smith and fiddler Brian Grim stream a lesson about the great fiddler, luthier and teacher Albert Hash, of Whitetop Mountain.

Detail: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. handmademusicschool.com, facebook.com/malcolmsmith1

Newport Jamboree: The Jugbusters

It’s the final Newport Jamboree of the year.

Details: 7 p.m. Newport Recreation Area, 650 Bluegrass Trail, Newport. $5 suggested donation; free 12-younger. facebook.com/NewportJamboree, facebook.com/thejugbusters

Drive-In Fundraiser Concert: Eric Gress, The Groove Hounds

Have fun on a fairground to help Draper Community Park and Playground.

Details: 5 p.m. New River Valley Fairgrounds, Dublin. $25 car, $10 person. 616-5217, draperisfordreamers.com, facebook.com/EricGressmusic

Phlegar Hill

It’s a night of classic blues-rock and southern rock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

Makenzie & Shane

Singer Makenzie Phipps does justice to some Loretta Lynn tunes. Here’s to that.

Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, makenziephippsmusic.com

Live Music on The Village Green: Seph Custer

Hear folk and Americana originals and covers on multiple instruments.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, sephcustermusic.com

Seph Custer & David Cannaday

Custer does his second gig of the day, this time working with a second fine picker.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic

The Thrillbillyz

Hard-working blues-rockers are back on the gig trail.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thrillbillyz.com

Steele Y Dan

They won’t do your “Dirty Work,” but you’ll still enjoy them.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA

SUNDAY

Mango’s Battle of the Bands: Surry Line, Five Shades of Gray, Strange Brew, Harvest Blaque & Co., Red Wine, HONEY, Blue Roots Bluegrass & Country, LouD

This band battle is a fundraiser for a Smith Mountain Lake-area nonprofit that provides services to impoverished children in its area.

Details: Noon. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Donation suggested to SML Good Neighbors Inc. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, smlgoodneighbors.org

The Banjo Mites

This band claims on its Facebook page to be “making bluegrass rad again.”

Details: 2 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, facebook.com/RickyNTheBanjoMites

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Bill Hudson

Folk stalwart Hudson plays 15 minutes of music online, while you help out a food bank.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming via bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org, bill-hudson.com

