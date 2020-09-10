Top Tickets — Blackberry Smoke, Macklyn, Taz Niederauer, Larry Frick and more

THURSDAY
SOLD OUT - Blackberry Smoke
This Georgia band has grown a big and devoted crowd over the past few years. Dr Pepper Park’s Waynette Anderson was among the first in Southwest Virginia to book the southern rockers, for her Blue Ridge Bike Fest. She’s bringing them back, this time to Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges, Roanoke. $49 pit, $35 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. Tickets.drpepperpark.com, blackberrysmoke.com
Macklyn
Roanoke-area neo-soul man and rapper has a new EP, “Until Tomorrow.”
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (put “Macklyn” in note). thespotonkirk.org, macklyn.bandcamp.com
Fiddling Between Old-time and Bluegrass with Tatiana Hargreaves
One of the best young fiddlers out there gives a master class online.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School. Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. Handmademusicschool.com, tatianahargreaves.com
Mercy Creek
Tidewater folk-rockers return to Salem.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/MercyCreekMusic
FRIDAY
LiveStream Concert — Chris Moyse with Britt Mistele
Moyse, a 2017 winner at the Kerrville Folk Festival, has a new album, “Bitter Ballads & Cynical Prayers.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, chrismoysemusic.com
Charissa Morrison Project
Morrison’s powerful voice is a good tool for her folk rock covers and originals.
Details: 6 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, charissamorrisonproject.com
TUSK
With Five Dollar Shake
A Fleetwood Mac tribute band hits Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 6:15 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park. $22 advance, $25 day of show. fleetwoodmactribute.com
Phlegar Hill Plays
The Band, CCR, the Doobie Brothers and more are on this band’s playlist.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Larry Frick
North Carolina-based Frick, a human jukebox, is a Sidewinders stalwart.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com
SATURDAY
5PTS Outdoors: Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, with Gabriel Kelley
This show was postponed when it looked like the remnants of Hurricane Laura would pay us a visit. They didn’t. Here’s hoping it’s nice out, for this great young blues-rocker.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Wasena Park, Roanoke. $100 pod for four, $25 pod for one, $160 VIP pod for four, $80 VIP pod for two. 5pointsmusic.com, tazguitar.com, gabrielkelley.com
Art at The Coves: Weekend Art & Music Series on the Lake
With Al Broholm & Brian Mesko
Head to Smith Mountain Lake to look at art and hear some jazz music.
Details: Noon. Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall. $32 (plus fee); $27 add-on boat ticket, docking for boats up to 26 feet. Free auto parking. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, brianmesko.com
The Ambassador & The Chosen Few
Hear high-class, positive reggae music from a band of Southwest Virginia all-stars.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. theambassadormusic.com
Flirting with Chemicals
Barbara Gillespie and Jeff Liverman lead this group playing original tunes with psychedelic influences.
Details: 7 p.m. Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern, Floyd. Free. 745-2491, buffalomountainbrewery.com, facebook.com/FlirtingWithChemicals
Spirithaven Benefit Show featuring DJ Miloš & the BPE
It’s a virtual, Balkan dance party to benefit the home of Front Porch Fest, in Patrick County.
Details: 9 p.m. Via Zoom. Suggested $15 donation at paypal.com/paypalme/theodoremonnich1 gets link to show. facebook.com/BalkanDanceParty, frontporchfest.com
Booms, Chucks, and Runs — Fundamentals of Old Time Guitar with Kris Truelsen
Bill and the Belles singer and guit-picker has a fine style and tricks of the trade.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. billandthebelles.com
Time Wave Zero
NRV-based blues-rockers fire it up out by Craig Creek.
Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, reverbnation.com/timewavezerous
Live Music on The Village Green: Seph Custer
Custer has plenty of folk-rocking originals and covers.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, sephcustermusic.com
Lily Comer
Country singer Comer is just 18 but has strength and maturity in her voice.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/LillianEComer
SUNDAY
Isaac Hadden
Solo, Hadden is a tasteful, looping, creative force.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Virginia Music Collectors Show
Mask up and look for vintage records and more.
Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows, GregNealShow@gmail.com
MONDAY
New River Blues Society Livestream Series: Chickenwings & Gravy
Blacksburg blues stalwarts do it Chicago-style.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via New River Blues Society, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety. Donation-based. Newriverbluessociety.com, http://bit.ly/chixwingsngravy
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!