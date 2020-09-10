 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Blackberry Smoke, Macklyn, Taz Niederauer, Larry Frick and more
Blackberry Smoke

 David McClister photo

Event Update

The Blackberry Smoke concert at Dr Pepper Park tonight is sold out.

THURSDAY

SOLD OUT - Blackberry Smoke

This Georgia band has grown a big and devoted crowd over the past few years. Dr Pepper Park’s Waynette Anderson was among the first in Southwest Virginia to book the southern rockers, for her Blue Ridge Bike Fest. She’s bringing them back, this time to Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges, Roanoke. $49 pit, $35 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. Tickets.drpepperpark.com, blackberrysmoke.com

Macklyn

Roanoke-area neo-soul man and rapper has a new EP, “Until Tomorrow.”

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (put “Macklyn” in note). thespotonkirk.org, macklyn.bandcamp.com

Fiddling Between Old-time and Bluegrass with Tatiana Hargreaves

One of the best young fiddlers out there gives a master class online.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School. Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. Handmademusicschool.com, tatianahargreaves.com

Mercy Creek

Tidewater folk-rockers return to Salem.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/MercyCreekMusic

FRIDAY

LiveStream Concert — Chris Moyse with Britt Mistele

Moyse, a 2017 winner at the Kerrville Folk Festival, has a new album, “Bitter Ballads & Cynical Prayers.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, chrismoysemusic.com

Charissa Morrison Project

Morrison’s powerful voice is a good tool for her folk rock covers and originals.

Details: 6 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, charissamorrisonproject.com

TUSK

With Five Dollar Shake

A Fleetwood Mac tribute band hits Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 6:15 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park. $22 advance, $25 day of show. fleetwoodmactribute.com

Phlegar Hill Plays

The Band, CCR, the Doobie Brothers and more are on this band’s playlist.

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Larry Frick

North Carolina-based Frick, a human jukebox, is a Sidewinders stalwart.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com

SATURDAY

5PTS Outdoors: Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, with Gabriel Kelley

This show was postponed when it looked like the remnants of Hurricane Laura would pay us a visit. They didn’t. Here’s hoping it’s nice out, for this great young blues-rocker.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Wasena Park, Roanoke. $100 pod for four, $25 pod for one, $160 VIP pod for four, $80 VIP pod for two. 5pointsmusic.com, tazguitar.com, gabrielkelley.com

Art at The Coves: Weekend Art & Music Series on the Lake

With Al Broholm & Brian Mesko

Head to Smith Mountain Lake to look at art and hear some jazz music.

Details: Noon. Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall. $32 (plus fee); $27 add-on boat ticket, docking for boats up to 26 feet. Free auto parking. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, brianmesko.com

The Ambassador & The Chosen Few

Hear high-class, positive reggae music from a band of Southwest Virginia all-stars.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. theambassadormusic.com

Flirting with Chemicals

Barbara Gillespie and Jeff Liverman lead this group playing original tunes with psychedelic influences.

Details: 7 p.m. Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern, Floyd. Free. 745-2491, buffalomountainbrewery.com, facebook.com/FlirtingWithChemicals

Spirithaven Benefit Show featuring DJ Miloš & the BPE

It’s a virtual, Balkan dance party to benefit the home of Front Porch Fest, in Patrick County.

Details: 9 p.m. Via Zoom. Suggested $15 donation at paypal.com/paypalme/theodoremonnich1 gets link to show. facebook.com/BalkanDanceParty, frontporchfest.com

Booms, Chucks, and Runs — Fundamentals of Old Time Guitar with Kris Truelsen

Bill and the Belles singer and guit-picker has a fine style and tricks of the trade.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. billandthebelles.com

Time Wave Zero

NRV-based blues-rockers fire it up out by Craig Creek.

Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, reverbnation.com/timewavezerous

Live Music on The Village Green: Seph Custer

Custer has plenty of folk-rocking originals and covers.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, sephcustermusic.com

Lily Comer

Country singer Comer is just 18 but has strength and maturity in her voice.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/LillianEComer

SUNDAY

Isaac Hadden

Solo, Hadden is a tasteful, looping, creative force.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Virginia Music Collectors Show

Mask up and look for vintage records and more.

Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows, GregNealShow@gmail.com

MONDAY

New River Blues Society Livestream Series: Chickenwings & Gravy

Blacksburg blues stalwarts do it Chicago-style.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via New River Blues Society, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety. Donation-based. Newriverbluessociety.com, http://bit.ly/chixwingsngravy

