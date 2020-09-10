Top Tickets — Blackberry Smoke, Macklyn, Taz Niederauer, Larry Frick and more

It's not hard to draw a straight line from Charles Dickens to Armando Iannucci. In each there's a passion for human frailty and absurdity, and, above all, a richness of people. Nobody filled pages with a vivid cast of characters like Dickens, so who better to take a shot at “David Copperfield” than the man behind the teeming ensembles of “Veep,” “In the Loop” and “The Death of Stalin”?