Top Tickets — Colt Ford, Crawford & Power, Matt Gatewood, Virtual Floyd Radio Show
THURSDAY

Western Justice

It’s a honky-tonk Thursday out on U.S. 11.

Details: 7 p.m. Don Ho’s Restaurant & Lounge, 365 Lee Highway, Hollins. Free. 966-1111facebook.com/DonHosHollins, facebook.com/WesternJusticeMusic

FRIDAY

Colt Ford

With Eric Wayne Band

The Georgia-born-and-bred country rapper, whose hits include Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” has built a cult audience for himself with such numbers as “Chicken & Biscuits” and “Drivin’ Around Song.” The latter also features Aldean. Ford hits Dr Pepper Park for the first time.

Details: 6 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $39 pit, $20 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. Tickets.drpepperpark.com, coltford.com

Old Town Fields presents

Crawford & Power

One of Southwest Virginia’s most promising commercial country acts fires it up.

Details: 6 p.m. Old Town Fields, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville. $5; 12-younger free. 268-1623, facebook.com/OldTownFields, crawfordandpower.com

Berglund Center Play at Home

Concert Series: Drive-in Riot

Husband-and-wife duo that brings a swinging country feel to their music does a livestream.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. driveinriot.net

LiveStream Concert — Andrew Kasab with Betsy Biesenbach

A harp guitar is a unique and versatile instrument, and Kasab can jam on it.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. andrewkasab.com

Noah Spencer

This young guitarist and singer covers Leon Bridges, Sturgill Simpson and Fleetwood Mac.

Details: 6 p.m. Rock House Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com, facebook.com/NoahSpencersmusic

Drew Dodson

Christiansburg-based Dodson covers a variety of styles.

Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, petedyerivercourse.com/dining, facebook.com/drew.dodson.music

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Matt Gatewood

Check out Gatewood’s newly released single, “Steal These Stars,” at youtu.be/bf7LVpZZUhc.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial

SATURDAY

A Virtual Floyd Radio Show: Friends of the Floyd Country Store Fundraiser

With Sammy Shelor & Jesse Smathers (Lonesome River Band), Gene Parker & Allen Mills (Lost & Found), Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms (Foghorn Stringband), Redd Volkaert, Dori Freeman & Nick Falk, Bill & The Belles, Alice Garrard and more

Read more about this event, which aims to help keep the Floyd Country Store alive, in Friday’s Extra.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountrystore. Donation-based via gf.me/u/ynmy9q. Floydcountrystore.com

Larry McPeak Tribute Concert

Members of Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder are scheduled to play this show, which pays homage to Adam’s uncle, Larry McPeak, a bluegrass stalwart who died in 2014.

Details: 6 p.m. Backyard Bluegrass & BBQ, 1575 Depot St., Christiansburg. $10. 585-1568, bluegrassnrv.com

Mad Iguanas

Hear some Roanoke Valley organic jams.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, themadiguanas.com

McFadden & Friends

Harmonica man McFadden and his band play strong blues, jazz and more.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Hunting Hills Country Club End of Summer Jam: Hamill/Hill/Oberg

An all-star trio will play and sing pop and rock favorites.

Details: 7 p.m. Hunting Hill Country Club Pool, Roanoke. $5 non-members. 774-4435, huntinghillscc.com

Ryan Greer Band

Greer and his band have originals and covers of Springsteen and The Meters.

Details: 6 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Joshua Eadie & The Common Wealth

Richmond-based Eadie draws his original music from a folk/Americana bag.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, joshuaeadie.bandcamp.com

Labor Day Weekend Float-In: Five Shades of Gray

Hear classic rock via land or water.

Details: 5 p.m. Gills Creek Lodge & Marina, 790 Fox Chase Road, Wirtz. Free. 721-2541, gillscreekmarina.com, facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray

SUNDAY

Seph Custer & David Cannaday at Chaos Mountain Brewing

Two picking buddies with lots of talent return to the Cahas Mountain venue.

Details: 3 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/sephcustermusic, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic

Chasing Fall

Dig into some jam and rock originals and covers.

Details: 4 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. chasingfall.com

Electric Road

Electric folk/rock band plays Grateful Dead, the Beatles and more.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ElectricRoadBand

MONDAY

Back Alley II Band

Hear oldies and classic rock covers on your Monday off at Claytor Lake.

Details: 2 p.m. Rock House Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. facebook.com/backalleyII

