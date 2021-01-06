 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Dori Freeman, Scott Fore, Eric Wayne Band
0 comments

Top Tickets — Dori Freeman, Scott Fore, Eric Wayne Band

{{featured_button_text}}
skd willardgayheartbluegrass 050119 p04 (copy)

Nick Falk and Dori Freeman

 THE ROANOKE TIMES | File 2019

FRIDAY

LiveStream Stage — Alice Osborn with Betsy Biesenbach Osborn, from Raleigh, North Carolina, is an evocative lyricist. Biesenbach, who writes the “Good Neighbors Fund” stories in this paper, is a Third Street stalwart.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. aliceosborn.com

Root Down Check out some jazz from a band whose name is a nod to some great Jimmy Smith stuff.

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com

Scott Fore Champion flatpicker does his thing in Radford.

Details: 6 p.m. The River Company Brewery, 6633 Viscoe Road, Radford. Free. 633-3940, therivercompanybrewery.com

SATURDAY

Dori Freeman Galax’s own sweet-singing, strong-songwriting Freeman has a rich repertoire. She brings a killer band that features her husband, drummer Nick Falk, and members of The Wildmans, including Victor Furtado, who won the 2019 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, dorifreeman.com

Eric Wayne Band Wayne and crew specialize in rocking country.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

The Jive Exchange Hear soulful and rocking covers and originals.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/JiveExchange

Amber Short & BoCo Short has a solid, traditional country-leaning vocal style and a capable band.

Details: 6 p.m. The Dam Grill, Huddleston. $5. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/amberleannashort

SUNDAY

Chasing Fall Spend Sunday afternoon with brews and mellow rock.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. chasingfall.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Marc Baskind Multi-faceted guitarist Baskind picks. You help folks in need.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia. feedingswva.org

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' after 'brain aneurysm'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert