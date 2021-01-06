Top Tickets — Dori Freeman, Scott Fore, Eric Wayne Band

FRIDAY
LiveStream Stage — Alice Osborn with Betsy Biesenbach Osborn, from Raleigh, North Carolina, is an evocative lyricist. Biesenbach, who writes the “Good Neighbors Fund” stories in this paper, is a Third Street stalwart.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. aliceosborn.com
Root Down Check out some jazz from a band whose name is a nod to some great Jimmy Smith stuff.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com
Scott Fore Champion flatpicker does his thing in Radford.
Details: 6 p.m. The River Company Brewery, 6633 Viscoe Road, Radford. Free. 633-3940, therivercompanybrewery.com
SATURDAY
Dori Freeman Galax’s own sweet-singing, strong-songwriting Freeman has a rich repertoire. She brings a killer band that features her husband, drummer Nick Falk, and members of The Wildmans, including Victor Furtado, who won the 2019 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, dorifreeman.com
Eric Wayne Band Wayne and crew specialize in rocking country.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
The Jive Exchange Hear soulful and rocking covers and originals.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Amber Short & BoCo Short has a solid, traditional country-leaning vocal style and a capable band.
Details: 6 p.m. The Dam Grill, Huddleston. $5. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/amberleannashort
SUNDAY
Chasing Fall Spend Sunday afternoon with brews and mellow rock.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. chasingfall.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Marc Baskind Multi-faceted guitarist Baskind picks. You help folks in need.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia. feedingswva.org