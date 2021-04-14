 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — DxDT features Robert Earl Keen, Abbey Road LIVE! and more
Robert Earl Keen (copy)

Robert Earl Keen

 Nick Doll photo

Sound clips and pics of some live and live-streaming music in the valleys this week. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

#DxDT: Starr Hill Can Garden With Marie Anderson (Thursday), Catherine the Great, Zach Wiley (Friday), Jordan Harman, $2 Shake (Saturday), Eric Wayne Duo (Sunday)

Live music indoors and outdoors at Star Hill features the first shows in ages (due to COVID) from Catherine the Great and Jordan Harman. Grab a can and listen if you can.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, downbydowntown.com

THURSDAY

#DxDT: Hoppie Vaughan

and the Ministers of Soul

Twisted Track Brewpub has a full schedule of Down by Downtown shows, kicking off with a valley favorite.

Details: 5 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

GOTE

The pickers of GOTE, formerly the Thursday night resident band at Billy’s Barn, have found a spot nearby to do the same on many Thursdays.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, gotemusic.com

FRIDAY

#DxDT: Robert Earl Keen with Waylon Payne

Keen is an Americana singer/songwriter great with a steady fan base. Payne has a wild and sometimes sad story, and has revived his career.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke.$350, $300, $250 and $200 per car (limit four per car). RoanokeLive.com or 877-482-8496, robertearlkeen.com, facebook.com/waylonpaynefans

Ripejive

A funky and soulful instrumental quartet reunites and delivers a sound that is RIYL Soulive and the like.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. ripejive.bandcamp.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: The New Macedon Rangers

An Australian couple that decamped to Floyd County has the old-time music spirit down.

Details: 6 p.m. Live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers

#DxDT: Seedpicker

Get some well-grounded blues, rock and more from a Marcus Morris-fronted unit.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic

#DxDT: The Jive Exchange

Jonathan Barker’s funky outfit features multi-faceted Willis Greenstreet on saxophone.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange

Jacob Doss Project

Doss brings solid blues-rock guitar playing and singing, fronting a rhythm section that is right there with him.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, bit.ly/JacobDossProjectFB

LiveStream Stage — Karyn Oliver, with Robert Bidney

Hear and see headliner Oliver perform her “Slip Away With Me” at youtu.be/eFX51Q5lEvo.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. karynoliver.com, robertbidney.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

8 Second Ride

Hear set lists with decades of country music favorites all weekend at Sidewinders.

Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com

#DxDT: Charissa Morrison

and Henry Lazenby

Guitarist Henry Lazenby joins powerful singer Morrison for two days of Down by Downtown sets. They’re calling themselves Lazy Morrison.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com. Details: 4 p.m. Saturday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. charissamorrisonproject.com

SATURDAY

#DxDT: Abbey Road LIVE!

A band that plays Beatles’ studio-era favorites has been around longer than the Fab Four itself.

Details: 6 p.m. Elmwood Park. $10 via downbydowntown.com, abbeyroadlive.com

#DxDT: Audacity Brass Band

Funky horn outfit struts and swings at Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. audacitybrassband.com

Steep Canyon Rangers

With Amythyst Kiah

It’s a live-stream with two compelling acts. Steep Canyon Rangers walks the trad and modern bluegrass line. Read more about Kiah at bit.ly/AmythystKiahTRT.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $10 gets the show link. artscenter.vt.edu, steepcanyon.com, amythystkiah.com

Redd Volkaert

A modern icon of honky-tonk guitar picking, now Galax-based, returns to Floyd for a limited in-person, live-streamed show. 

Details: 8 p.m. Live and streaming from Floyd Country Store. $20. Reddvolkaert.com

#DxDT: Jon Spear Band

If you’re a blues guitar fan, check out Spear and his six-string partner, Dara James.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. jonspearband.com

Crawford and Power

Roanoke Valley-based country up-and-comers kick off a series of shows that will feature Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and the Jerry Douglas Band.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $15 advance via seetickets.us/04172021, $20 day of show. 520-9595, covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, crawfordandpower.com

Tyler Parrish Trio

Parrish mixes a variety of covers with originals.

Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic

SUNDAY DxDT: Common Ground Band

A bluegrass band from Moneta plays the final day of Down by Downtown.

Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/CommonGroundBluegrassBand

Deep Creek

A local folk-rock supergroup — Seph Custer, David Cannady, Jerry Wood, and Brian Jones — returns to Parkway.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. sephcustermusic.com

Chris Burton

Folk music favorites and originals at Black Dog Salvage’s first outdoor show of the season.

Details: 1 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, http://bit.ly/ChrisBurtonFB

Doug and Robin

Classic rock cuts from a Roanoke bar band power couple.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free.

