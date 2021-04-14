Top Tickets — DxDT features Robert Earl Keen, Abbey Road LIVE! and more

THURSDAY-SUNDAY
#DxDT: Starr Hill Can Garden With Marie Anderson (Thursday), Catherine the Great, Zach Wiley (Friday), Jordan Harman, $2 Shake (Saturday), Eric Wayne Duo (Sunday)
Live music indoors and outdoors at Star Hill features the first shows in ages (due to COVID) from Catherine the Great and Jordan Harman. Grab a can and listen if you can.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, downbydowntown.com
THURSDAY
#DxDT: Hoppie Vaughan
and the Ministers of Soul
Twisted Track Brewpub has a full schedule of Down by Downtown shows, kicking off with a valley favorite.
Details: 5 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com
GOTE
The pickers of GOTE, formerly the Thursday night resident band at Billy’s Barn, have found a spot nearby to do the same on many Thursdays.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, gotemusic.com
FRIDAY
#DxDT: Robert Earl Keen with Waylon Payne
Keen is an Americana singer/songwriter great with a steady fan base. Payne has a wild and sometimes sad story, and has revived his career.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke.$350, $300, $250 and $200 per car (limit four per car). RoanokeLive.com or 877-482-8496, robertearlkeen.com, facebook.com/waylonpaynefans
Ripejive
A funky and soulful instrumental quartet reunites and delivers a sound that is RIYL Soulive and the like.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. ripejive.bandcamp.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: The New Macedon Rangers
An Australian couple that decamped to Floyd County has the old-time music spirit down.
Details: 6 p.m. Live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers
#DxDT: Seedpicker
Get some well-grounded blues, rock and more from a Marcus Morris-fronted unit.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic
#DxDT: The Jive Exchange
Jonathan Barker’s funky outfit features multi-faceted Willis Greenstreet on saxophone.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange
Jacob Doss Project
Doss brings solid blues-rock guitar playing and singing, fronting a rhythm section that is right there with him.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, bit.ly/JacobDossProjectFB
LiveStream Stage — Karyn Oliver, with Robert Bidney
Hear and see headliner Oliver perform her “Slip Away With Me” at youtu.be/eFX51Q5lEvo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. karynoliver.com, robertbidney.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
8 Second Ride
Hear set lists with decades of country music favorites all weekend at Sidewinders.
Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com
#DxDT: Charissa Morrison
and Henry Lazenby
Guitarist Henry Lazenby joins powerful singer Morrison for two days of Down by Downtown sets. They’re calling themselves Lazy Morrison.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com. Details: 4 p.m. Saturday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. charissamorrisonproject.com
SATURDAY
#DxDT: Abbey Road LIVE!
A band that plays Beatles’ studio-era favorites has been around longer than the Fab Four itself.
Details: 6 p.m. Elmwood Park. $10 via downbydowntown.com, abbeyroadlive.com
#DxDT: Audacity Brass Band
Funky horn outfit struts and swings at Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. audacitybrassband.com
Steep Canyon Rangers
With Amythyst Kiah
It’s a live-stream with two compelling acts. Steep Canyon Rangers walks the trad and modern bluegrass line. Read more about Kiah at bit.ly/AmythystKiahTRT.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $10 gets the show link. artscenter.vt.edu, steepcanyon.com, amythystkiah.com
Redd Volkaert
A modern icon of honky-tonk guitar picking, now Galax-based, returns to Floyd for a limited in-person, live-streamed show.
Details: 8 p.m. Live and streaming from Floyd Country Store. $20. Reddvolkaert.com
#DxDT: Jon Spear Band
If you’re a blues guitar fan, check out Spear and his six-string partner, Dara James.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. jonspearband.com
Crawford and Power
Roanoke Valley-based country up-and-comers kick off a series of shows that will feature Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and the Jerry Douglas Band.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $15 advance via seetickets.us/04172021, $20 day of show. 520-9595, covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, crawfordandpower.com
Tyler Parrish Trio
Parrish mixes a variety of covers with originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic
SUNDAY DxDT: Common Ground Band
A bluegrass band from Moneta plays the final day of Down by Downtown.
Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/CommonGroundBluegrassBand
Deep Creek
A local folk-rock supergroup — Seph Custer, David Cannady, Jerry Wood, and Brian Jones — returns to Parkway.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. sephcustermusic.com
Chris Burton
Folk music favorites and originals at Black Dog Salvage’s first outdoor show of the season.
Details: 1 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, http://bit.ly/ChrisBurtonFB