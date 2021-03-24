Top Tickets — Eric Gales, Dead Reckoning, Holy River, Virtual Old Time Music Get Together

THURSDAY
GOTE
Country, rock, jam, and Parkway Brewing talent buyer Kim Salyers’ birthday make for a sweet Thursday.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/dubstyleprods
FRIDAY
Dead Reckoning
This band of Roanoke-area performers does justice to the Grateful Dead.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Wasena Park, Roanoke. one- to four-person general admission pods $20-80; VIP and pod upgrades available. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Blue Mule
Newgrass-centric local pickers have a storied history and a deep songbook of covers and originals.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bluemulemusic.com
Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks
Multi-instrumentalist and singer Custer and his band return to Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, sephcustermusic.com
LiveStream Stage — Letters To Abigail, with Caleb Meyer
The headliner, an Americana-folk duo, brings close harmonies.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. letterstoabigail.net
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Country-rocker Metz returns to Sidewinders.
Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic
SATURDAY
Eric Gales
With Isaac Hadden Project
Gales has pulled it all together in recent years to fulfill his prodigious blues/rock-based guitar and vocal talents. He’s one of the best, and young Hadden is a good opening act for him.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Wasena Park. one- to four-person pods general admission $30-$100; VIP and pod upgrades available via seetickets.us/event/5PTS-Outdoors-Eric-Gales-w-Isaac-Hadden-Project/419347. Ericgalesband.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Holy River
The raga-inspired duo formerly known as Lobo Marino live-streams from The Spot.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, holyrivermusic.com
2021 Virtual Old Time Music Get Together
With Jake Blount, Mac Traynham, Becky Hill, Nora Brown, Kris Truelsen, Kalia Yeagle, Andrew Small, JoeBass, Ash Watkins
Live-streaming workshops, artist performances, a traditional music contest, pre-recorded lectures by Alice Gerrard and Phil Jamison, and much more.
Details: 2 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $50 donation to handmademusicschool.com.
Solacoustix
JoJo Stockton and company can make it funky and bluesy.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bit.ly/solacoustix
Ryan Greer Band
Singer/songwriter Greer leads a hard-working band.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Music Road Co Trio
Floyd trio brings funk and reggae.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3 suggested donation. facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com
Betsy in the Verse
A folk-rock singer and guitar strummer hits the side stage.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/BetsyintheVerse
Virginia Music Collectors Show
It’s time for the regular stop for this purveyor of vinyl, CDs DVDs and more. Wear a mask, or dig not.
Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows
SUNDAY
Thrillbillyz
An all star band of Roanoke Valley stalwarts rocks up the blues, and blueses up the rock.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley (Fork in Front), Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thrillbillyz.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Ron Ireland
Ireland plays traditional, country, folk, blues and gospel, while you consider donating to an important cause.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org, ronirelandmusic.com