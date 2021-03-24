 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Eric Gales, Dead Reckoning, Holy River, Virtual Old Time Music Get Together
Top Tickets — Eric Gales, Dead Reckoning, Holy River, Virtual Old Time Music Get Together

Eric Gales (copy)

Eric Gales

 Mathieu Bitton photo

THURSDAY

GOTE

Country, rock, jam, and Parkway Brewing talent buyer Kim Salyers’ birthday make for a sweet Thursday.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/dubstyleprods

FRIDAY

Dead Reckoning

This band of Roanoke-area performers does justice to the Grateful Dead.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Wasena Park, Roanoke. one- to four-person general admission pods $20-80; VIP and pod upgrades available. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

Blue Mule

Newgrass-centric local pickers have a storied history and a deep songbook of covers and originals.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bluemulemusic.com

Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks

Multi-instrumentalist and singer Custer and his band return to Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, sephcustermusic.com

LiveStream Stage — Letters To Abigail, with Caleb Meyer

The headliner, an Americana-folk duo, brings close harmonies.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. letterstoabigail.net

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Metz

Country-rocker Metz returns to Sidewinders.

Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic

SATURDAY

Eric Gales

With Isaac Hadden Project

Gales has pulled it all together in recent years to fulfill his prodigious blues/rock-based guitar and vocal talents. He’s one of the best, and young Hadden is a good opening act for him.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Wasena Park. one- to four-person pods general admission $30-$100; VIP and pod upgrades available via seetickets.us/event/5PTS-Outdoors-Eric-Gales-w-Isaac-Hadden-Project/419347. Ericgalesband.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Holy River

The raga-inspired duo formerly known as Lobo Marino live-streams from The Spot.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, holyrivermusic.com

2021 Virtual Old Time Music Get Together

With Jake Blount, Mac Traynham, Becky Hill, Nora Brown, Kris Truelsen, Kalia Yeagle, Andrew Small, JoeBass, Ash Watkins

Live-streaming workshops, artist performances, a traditional music contest, pre-recorded lectures by Alice Gerrard and Phil Jamison, and much more.

Details: 2 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $50 donation to handmademusicschool.com.

Solacoustix

JoJo Stockton and company can make it funky and bluesy.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bit.ly/solacoustix

Ryan Greer Band

Singer/songwriter Greer leads a hard-working band.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Music Road Co Trio

Floyd trio brings funk and reggae.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3 suggested donation. facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com

Betsy in the Verse

A folk-rock singer and guitar strummer hits the side stage.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/BetsyintheVerse

Virginia Music Collectors Show

It’s time for the regular stop for this purveyor of vinyl, CDs DVDs and more. Wear a mask, or dig not.

Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows

SUNDAY

Thrillbillyz

An all star band of Roanoke Valley stalwarts rocks up the blues, and blueses up the rock.

Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley (Fork in Front), Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thrillbillyz.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Ron Ireland

Ireland plays traditional, country, folk, blues and gospel, while you consider donating to an important cause.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org, ronirelandmusic.com

