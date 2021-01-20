 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Ferrum Fiddlers Festival, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell, Dylan Dent, Tom Paxton
0 comments

Top Tickets — Ferrum Fiddlers Festival, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell, Dylan Dent, Tom Paxton

{{featured_button_text}}
Corey Hunley | File photo (copy)

Corey Hunley

 Corey Hunley | File photo

Event update

Tom Paxton will perform on Third Street Coffeehouse's Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia streaming video on Jan. 26. He was originally scheduled to perform on Jan. 19, but technical difficulties led to that show's cancellation. Kinnfolk was originally scheduled to play the Jan. 26 date. These changes were announced after Thursday's Extra Vibe went to press.

THURSDAY

Adam Markham

Blues and rock covers and an original or two from a singing guitar-slinger.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham

FRIDAY

Cruz Contreras

Former leader of The Black Lillies brings new music to an intimate, distanced show for which tickets were auctioned.

Details: 7 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. SALES ENDED. 5pointsmusic.com, cruzcontreras.com

LiveStream Stage — Russ Rentler with Caleb Meyer

A former doctor from Pennsylvania, Rentler, has gone all-in on music since retirement.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Russrentler.com, facebook.com/calebmeyer.music

SATURDAY

Ferrum Fiddlers Festival

Ferrum College students who pick an old-time groove can enter this contest for free. Judges include such hotshots as Rachel Eddy, Shohei Tsutsumi, Tray Wellington, Tyler Hughes and Martha Spencer. Recorded performances will live-stream. 

Details: 2:45 p.m. Streaming via tinyurl.com/RegisterFerrumFiddlers. Free. facebook.com/ferrumcollegeappalachianmusic

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

Two strong performers with deep songbooks share the side stage at Starr Hill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com, bit.ly/MattPowellFB

Tate Tuck

Up-and-coming performer with good guitar and vocal skills performs.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic

Tyler Parrish

Parrish, who often fronts The Oddfellows band, goes solo at the Track.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic

SUNDAY

Dylan Dent

Catch a live streaming acoustic set from a Roanoke rapper, singer/songwriter whose original music touches on hip-hop and indie pop.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, dylandent.bandcamp.com

Seph Custer at Parkway

Custer is young but already a folk-picking, multi-instrumental stalwart in the valley.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. sephcustermusic.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Tom Paxton

Folk hero Paxton was scheduled to make this live-stream a week previous, but technical difficulties scuttled that short performance. The quick sets on these nights, streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, are meant to draw attention to the hunger-fighting organization Feeding Southwest Virginia. Show some love.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. tompaxton.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Television

FLASHBACK: When Dawn Wells toured the country, post-'Gilligan's Island'

  • Updated

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dawn Wells, the “Gilligan’s Island” star who died this week as the result of COVID-19, appeared in “Chapter Two” at the Sioux City Municipal Auditorium in 1979. She appeared at the Okoboji Summer Theatre, too (she attended Stephens College), and returned years later for a summer stint.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch boiling water freeze when thrown in air in sub-zero Polish winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert