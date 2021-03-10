Top Tickets — Gabriel Morales, The Kind Thieves at Martin's St. Pat's Party, Shelby Lee Lowe

THURSDAY
Eric Wayne Trio
Start your weekend early with some talented, hard-working rockers.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Starr Hill
With Jared Stout Duo (Friday, outside), Corey Hunley & Friends (Saturday, outside), Charissa Morrison (Saturday, inside), Isaac Hadden and Foster Burton (Sunday, outside)
Surely stouts and porters will pour as you enjoy a weekend of music, outdoors and in.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, thejaredstoutband.com, coreyhunley.com, charissamorrisonproject.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
FRIDAY
Jesse Ray Carter Duo
Get a fix of punk-blues and honky-tonk from Carter and his wife, Katie, a hard-hitting and swinging drummer.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
LiveStream Stage — Bill Hudson & Steve Guidus, with David Ross McWilliams
Stalwart folkies pick and sing online.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Bill-hudson.com, reverbnation.com/steveguidus
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shelby Lee Lowe
Sidewinders has bands again, and one of the house favorites returns to play this weekend.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com
SATURDAY
Martin’s St. Pat’s Party
With The Kind Thieves, Lazy Man Dub Band, Jared Stout Band, Appalachian Piping Academy, Eric Wayne Band
It’s a scaled-down, all-indoor version of a Martin’s signature event (there will be some outdoor dining, though). As usual, the bands are strong, though not as many.
Details: Noon (11 a.m. doors). Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/kindthievesofficial, lazymandubband.com
Ann Artist
A Roanoke rapper and singer does her thing in a live-stream from The Spot’s stage.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, reverbnation.com/annartist
Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul
With Ryan Greer
One of the best bands in the valleys, period, sets up at Parkway.
Details: 1 p.m. (Greer) and 5:30 p.m. (Ministers). Parkway Brewing. Free. hoppievaughan.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Appalachian Piping Academy
There’s no parade and festival downtown this year. But begorrah! There will be pipes by the Roanoke City Market Building this afternoon.
Details: 2 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/AppalachiaPiping
Isaac Hadden
Hadden, a talented young guitarist and singer (and looper), takes his talents to Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse
Mended Fences
Hear rockin’ country from a popular quartet at the Pot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $10. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, mendedfencesband.com
220 South Band
Hear rock ‘n’ roll and country from a Roanoke Valley quartet.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, Salem. $10. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr
Jeff Craft
A solo acoustic cat covers lots of styles.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/jeffcraftmusic
SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY
Kinnfolk
St. Patrick’s Day events are ready made for a duo like Kinnfolk. They hit the Vinton scene on a party Saturday, and join forces with the aforementioned Appalachia Piping Academy under Fork in the Alley’s tree stage for the actual day of St. Pat.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com. 5 p.m. Wednesday. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in Front (feat. Appalachian Piping Academy), Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
SUNDAY
Gabriel Morales Junior Recital
Many blues/rock fans will remember Morales rocking stages from the time he was 12, sitting in with the likes of Snarky Puppy and Jamie McLean. The kid is now a young man, growing as a musician at a conservatory. He’s put together a group of classmates to back him on this recital, with a playlist including songs from Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove and Wayne Shorter.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Streaming from Oberlin College, Ohio, bit.ly/gabemorales_recital. Free. gabemoralesmusic.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Adam Z. Markham
Blues, rock and soul singer and picker Markham plays. You give.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Feedingswva.org, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
WEDNESDAY
St. Patty’s Day Sea Shanty Singalong
A group called Pirates of the Piedmont gather to lead hearty midweek drinkers in song. You’d be yarrrrr’d pressed to miss it.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/piratesofthepiedmont