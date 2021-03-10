Top Tickets — Gabriel Morales, The Kind Thieves at Martin's St. Pat's Party, Shelby Lee Lowe

Many blues/rock fans will remember Morales rocking stages from the time he was 12, sitting in with the likes of Snarky Puppy and Jamie McLean. The kid is now a young man, growing as a musician at a conservatory. He’s put together a group of classmates to back him on this recital, with a playlist including songs from Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove and Wayne Shorter.