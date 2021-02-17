 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — GOTE, LP Kelly, Matthew Wirt, Danish String Quartet
Top Tickets — GOTE, LP Kelly, Matthew Wirt, Danish String Quartet

 Caroline Bittencourt photo

FRIDAY

81 Productions Space Shop Sessions: GOTE

Having watched a couple of these shows, which stream from 81 Productions’ home base, we can say that it is a fine way to pass a couple of hours. Sounds good, and looks good, too. GOTE should be no different.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/81Productionsinc. Free. facebook.com/dubstyleprods

LiveStream Stage: LP Kelly, with Steve Langston

Roots music purveyor Kelly, the erstwhile “Old Man,” has a new album, “Love Songs For Loners.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. lpkelly.com, langstonmusic.com

Ryan Greer Band

Get doses of originals and covers in Americana and rock styles.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

FRIDAY and SUNDAY

William Seymour

Hear some rocking, Americana-adjacent originals on two dates from Seymour.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Friday. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub. 3 p.m. Sunday. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

SATURDAY

Mattthew Wirt

Wirt, from Woolens, Orioles and other good indie rock bands, is a fine guitar player and a compelling songwriter with a cool voice. Onetime Woolens bandmate Taylor Lineberry will join him on bass and baritone guitars.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, mattcwirt.bandcamp.com

Touch of Class

Jerome Claytor and Co. lay down throwback R&B and blues.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/cromeo2016

Marie Anderson

Hear good singing and picking from the Fret Mill Music Co.’s new owner.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/mariefrithanderson

Phlegar Hill

Electric rockers go acoustic for a live show that also will stream online from Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse and streaming from facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

SUNDAY

Danish String Quartet

It’s a Blacksburg debut and world premiere of a recording from Copenhagen, made exclusively for the Moss. Hear a Bach fugue and chorale prelude, a Webern string quartet (1905) and more, with a Q&A after.

Details: 2 p.m. Streaming from Moss Arts Center. $10 gets link; free to VT students. Artscenter.vt.edu, danishquartet.com

Seph Custer & Deep Creek

It’s a new band for Americana/bluegrass/folk man Custer, with multi-instrumentalist David Cannaday, fiddler Jerry Wood and bassist Brian Jones.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/sephcustermusic

Ryan Greer

Greer caps a busy weekend with a solo joint at Black Dog.

Details: 11 a.m. Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage

Bluegrass & Brunch: Common Ground Bluegrass Band

It’s a first at the Track. Bonus: If you get too full, flatfoot.

Details: Noon. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/CommonGroundBluegrassBand

