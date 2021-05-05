Top Tickets — Grace Potter, Yarn Picnic, Squirrellybeats and the Wildmans, Palmyra

THURSDAY
Grace Potter
Check out Wednesday’s Extra to read more about Potter and this show.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Center parking lot. $145, $135, $125 and $115 for two-person pods, with option for up to four more tickets per pod. 877-482-8496, roanokelive.com, gracepotter.com
Old 40 Live music is back on Thursday’s at Martin’s. A Denver-based rock band kicks it off.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, old40band.com
Clawhammer Banjo with Nora Brown
Have a frailing good time with this lesson.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, norabrownmusic.com
FRIDAY
Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Solazo
Salsa fun featuring dance music and soulful ballads with inspiration drawn from Spain, Cuba, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $15 per table at dogtownroadhouse.com/events. 745-6836
Disco Risque
A horn-rocking Martin’s favorite returns from Charlottesville.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. Discorisque.com
First Fridays: The Worx
The Star City’s stalwart party band kicks off a stalwart party series.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, theworxband.com
Becki and the Boom Booms
Bluesy singer Becki Morrison and her band of aces play sets.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks
Folk-rocker Custer is always working, this time with a band.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, sephcustermusic.com
Friday Food Trucks n Tunes: Solacoustix
Ominpresent JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown perform. Food truck Fat Pappy’s brings hot dogs and barbecue.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, bit.ly/solacoustix
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Mountain Wildcats
Trish Fore, Gina Dilg and Jason Dilg saw and strum up some dance music.
Details: 6 p.m. (5:30 p.m. seating) live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming at facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Yarn Picnic
With Yarn, James Justin Burke, Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz Lopez, Joey Recchio & Ashley Sutton, Soul Grind, Violet Bell, The Jared Stout Band, Heavy Peace
Rootsy country-rockers Yarn kick off a series of May mini-festivals at the Rooster Walk site.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday (gates at noon Friday for campers, 5 p.m. for non-campers; 4 p.m. Saturday (gates at noon Saturday for campers, 2 p.m. for non-campers). Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. Various prices starting at $20. roosterwalk.com/performers/yarn-picnic, yarnmusic.net
Can Garden Weekend
With Lazy Morrison (Friday), Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko (Saturday), Ryan Ward (Saturday)
Plenty of high-quality music for your beer garden delights.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m Saturday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/rwardmusic
Luke Langford
Check out Landford’s fiddle-spackled “Like A Farmer Loves The Rain” at https://youtu.be/UElGhp2b-k8.
Details: 8 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, lukelangfordband.com
SATURDAY
Squirrellybeats and The Wildmans
Drummer Nick “Squirrellybeats” Falk, whose resume includes Molly Tuttle and Falk’s wife, Dori Freeman, joins forces with Eli Wildman and Victor Furtado for some roots-rock power trio action with “some psychedelic old time” music, according to show publicity. Intriguing!
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3 suggested contribution to the performers.
Palmyra The Band
Roanoke native Willis Landon and some Harrisonburg/James Madison University scene friends formed this act and moved it to Boston, where the trio is working up some eclectic, folky goodness.
Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, palmyratheband.com
The Freeway Jubilee
Dig into this Asheville, North Carolina’s mix of soul, swing and jam vibes on “Not The Same,” via https://youtu.be/54hrwxZzYhE.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. $5. freewayjubilee.com
Zach Wiley & The Pariahs
Expect music from Wiley’s fine 2019 effort, “Alberta Delft Blue” as well as Beatles, Tom Petty, REM, Radiohead and Grateful Dead covers.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, zachwileymusic.com
Out of Spite
A variety band from Lynchburg plays at the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/outofspiterocks
Southern Rail Express Bluegrass Band
Bath County pickers and singers liven up a Floyd morning.
Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd
SUNDAY
Steve Guidus
Hear solo folk music with strong guitar parts.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. reverbnation.com/steveguidus
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Laura Pole
Pole, a member of Trifolkal, delivers the soundtrack to your good deed.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org
WEDNESDAY
Comedy Lab x Twisted Track
With Neil Rubenstein, Rob Ruthenberg, host Johnny Camacho
Twisted Track booked standup comedy. Check out 10 minutes from headliner Rubenstein at https://youtu.be/D8c4NiVzFv4. Roanoke radio dude Ruthenberg is well known from bringing the funny on stages, as well.