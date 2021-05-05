 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Grace Potter, Yarn Picnic, Squirrellybeats and the Wildmans, Palmyra
Top Tickets — Grace Potter, Yarn Picnic, Squirrellybeats and the Wildmans, Palmyra

Yarn pic

Yarn

 Courtesy Rooster Walk

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Grace Potter 

Check out Wednesday’s Extra to read more about Potter and this show.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Center parking lot. $145, $135, $125 and $115 for two-person pods, with option for up to four more tickets per pod. 877-482-8496, roanokelive.com, gracepotter.com

Old 40 Live music is back on Thursday’s at Martin’s. A Denver-based rock band kicks it off.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, old40band.com

Clawhammer Banjo with Nora Brown

Have a frailing good time with this lesson.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, norabrownmusic.com

FRIDAY

Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Solazo

Salsa fun featuring dance music and soulful ballads with inspiration drawn from Spain, Cuba, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $15 per table at dogtownroadhouse.com/events. 745-6836

Disco Risque

A horn-rocking Martin’s favorite returns from Charlottesville.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. Discorisque.com

First Fridays: The Worx

The Star City’s stalwart party band kicks off a stalwart party series.

Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, theworxband.com

Becki and the Boom Booms

Bluesy singer Becki Morrison and her band of aces play sets.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

Folk-rocker Custer is always working, this time with a band.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, sephcustermusic.com

Friday Food Trucks n Tunes: Solacoustix

Ominpresent JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown perform. Food truck Fat Pappy’s brings hot dogs and barbecue.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, bit.ly/solacoustix

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Mountain Wildcats

Trish Fore, Gina Dilg and Jason Dilg saw and strum up some dance music.

Details: 6 p.m. (5:30 p.m. seating) live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming at facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Yarn Picnic

With Yarn, James Justin Burke, Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz Lopez, Joey Recchio & Ashley Sutton, Soul Grind, Violet Bell, The Jared Stout Band, Heavy Peace

Rootsy country-rockers Yarn kick off a series of May mini-festivals at the Rooster Walk site.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday (gates at noon Friday for campers, 5 p.m. for non-campers; 4 p.m. Saturday (gates at noon Saturday for campers, 2 p.m. for non-campers). Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. Various prices starting at $20. roosterwalk.com/performers/yarn-picnic, yarnmusic.net

Can Garden Weekend

With Lazy Morrison (Friday), Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko (Saturday), Ryan Ward (Saturday)

Plenty of high-quality music for your beer garden delights.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m Saturday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/rwardmusic

Luke Langford

Check out Landford’s fiddle-spackled “Like A Farmer Loves The Rain” at https://youtu.be/UElGhp2b-k8.

Details: 8 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, lukelangfordband.com

SATURDAY

Squirrellybeats and The Wildmans

Drummer Nick “Squirrellybeats” Falk, whose resume includes Molly Tuttle and Falk’s wife, Dori Freeman, joins forces with Eli Wildman and Victor Furtado for some roots-rock power trio action with “some psychedelic old time” music, according to show publicity. Intriguing!

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3 suggested contribution to the performers.

Palmyra The Band

Roanoke native Willis Landon and some Harrisonburg/James Madison University scene friends formed this act and moved it to Boston, where the trio is working up some eclectic, folky goodness.

Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, palmyratheband.com

The Freeway Jubilee

Dig into this Asheville, North Carolina’s mix of soul, swing and jam vibes on “Not The Same,” via https://youtu.be/54hrwxZzYhE.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. $5. freewayjubilee.com

Zach Wiley & The Pariahs

Expect music from Wiley’s fine 2019 effort, “Alberta Delft Blue” as well as Beatles, Tom Petty, REM, Radiohead and Grateful Dead covers.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, zachwileymusic.com

Out of Spite

A variety band from Lynchburg plays at the lake.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/outofspiterocks

Southern Rail Express Bluegrass Band

Bath County pickers and singers liven up a Floyd morning.

Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd

SUNDAY

Steve Guidus

Hear solo folk music with strong guitar parts.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. reverbnation.com/steveguidus

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Laura Pole

Pole, a member of Trifolkal, delivers the soundtrack to your good deed.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

WEDNESDAY

Comedy Lab x Twisted Track

With Neil Rubenstein, Rob Ruthenberg, host Johnny Camacho

Twisted Track booked standup comedy. Check out 10 minutes from headliner Rubenstein at https://youtu.be/D8c4NiVzFv4. Roanoke radio dude Ruthenberg is well known from bringing the funny on stages, as well.

Details: 7 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. neilrubenstein.com, facebook.com/RoanokeComedy

