Top Tickets — Harvest Blaque & Co. streamng, Larry Frick live and more
Top Tickets — Harvest Blaque & Co. streamng, Larry Frick live and more

Hackensaw Boys

Hackensaw Boys show outside Harvester Performance Center was rescheduled to Oct. 9

 Paul von der Blom photo

Correction

July 9, 2020, 11 a.m.: All concerts scheduled this week and weekend for the Rocky Mount Farmers Market, across the street from Harvester Performance Center, have been canceled or postponed. They include July 9’s Hackensaw Boys with Cruz Contreras show, rescheduled for Oct. 9, and July 10’s The Nighthawks with Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, which is canceled. This listing has been updated.

THURSDAY

Harvester Outdoors: Hackensaw Boys, with Cruz Contreras  — CANCELED

Charlottesville-area Hackensaw Boys bring a rollicking, punk-inflected, old-time good time. Contreras, formerly leader of The Black Lillies, has set out on a solo career.

Details: This show has been rescheduled for Oct. 9. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, hackensawboys.com, cruzcontreras.com 

Rind

Check out a hard-rocking, swinging band from Ohio with a wailing lead singer.

Details: 9 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, rindohio.com

FRIDAY

Harvester Outdoors: The Nighthawks, with the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz — CANCELED

D.C. blues stalwart band The Nighthawks and Florida-based 88s-tickler Wirtz make a great double-bill.

Details: This show has been canceled.

Berglund Center Play at Home Series: Harvest Blaque & Co.

Jazz/rock/hip-hop combo from Roanoke live streams music including stuff from new EP, “Relief.”

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. facebook.com/HarvestBlaque

The Jive Exchange

A trio of some of the valley’s most talented musicians plays soul, rock and pop originals and covers.

Details: 6:45 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

Fast Forward: A Tribute to Kenny Chesney

With Phlegar Hill

Try to behave better than the Chesney fans in Pittsburgh do.

Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show, 12-younger free. Drpepperpark.com, kennytribute.com

Friday Trucks N’ Tunes: Charissa Morrison Project

Strong-singing and original folk-slinging Morrison does it at the Donk.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, charissamorrisonproject.com

7 Mile Ford

Hear your favorite country, rock and pop hit covers by Smith Mountain Lake.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, sevenmileford.net

LiveStream Concert — Billy Kemp with Britt Mistele

Folk and country-blues guitarist Kemp, Nashville, Tennessee-based, is a tunesmith with a quality voice.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, billykemp.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Larry Frick

With Sidewinders’ reopening comes the return of Frick, long a regular performer there.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com

SATURDAY

Isaac Hadden and Friends

Young Hadden, a guitar player and singer of growing skill and ambition, plays for the Blue Ridge Open disc golf tournament.

Details: 7 p.m. Big Run Events, 3285 Nikkel Lane, Blacksburg. Donation-based. 267-4013, facebook.com/BigRunVenue, facebook.com/ilhadden

Live Music on The Village Green: The New Macedon Rangers

An Australian couple of old-time music performers hits at a porch-style show.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew

Backyard Jamboree: Twin Creeks Stringband

Live music is back at Floyd Country Store, on the lawn out back.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, rear cottage lawn, Floyd. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

Jimothy

Hear tunes from a playlist that includes this rock band’s new record, “Kiss & Tell.”

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/JimothyBand

The Ryan Greer Band

Greer and his band have an Americana/rock vibe.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Tate Tuck Trio

Tuck has a country playlist, a good guitar style and a baritone voice.

Details: 4 p.m. Magnum Point Marina, 2200 Old Salem School Road, Union Hall. Free. 576-3001, facebook.com/magnumpointmarina, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic

SUNDAY

Mike Oregano

A live-looping, one-man band rolls through the valley.

Details: 2 p.m. AllSports Cafe, Salem. Free. 389-4647, allsportscafe.net, facebook.com/MikeOreganoMusic

The Banjo Mites

A tight bluegrass band takes the band box at Mango’s.

Details: 4 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. facebook.com/RickyNTheBanjoMites

