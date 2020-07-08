Top Tickets — Harvest Blaque & Co. streamng, Larry Frick live and more

THURSDAY
Harvester Outdoors: Hackensaw Boys, with Cruz Contreras — CANCELED
Charlottesville-area Hackensaw Boys bring a rollicking, punk-inflected, old-time good time. Contreras, formerly leader of The Black Lillies, has set out on a solo career.
Details: This show has been rescheduled for Oct. 9. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, hackensawboys.com, cruzcontreras.com
Rind
Check out a hard-rocking, swinging band from Ohio with a wailing lead singer.
Details: 9 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, rindohio.com
FRIDAY
Harvester Outdoors: The Nighthawks, with the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz — CANCELED
D.C. blues stalwart band The Nighthawks and Florida-based 88s-tickler Wirtz make a great double-bill.
Details: This show has been canceled.
Berglund Center Play at Home Series: Harvest Blaque & Co.
Jazz/rock/hip-hop combo from Roanoke live streams music including stuff from new EP, “Relief.”
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. facebook.com/HarvestBlaque
The Jive Exchange
A trio of some of the valley’s most talented musicians plays soul, rock and pop originals and covers.
Details: 6:45 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Fast Forward: A Tribute to Kenny Chesney
With Phlegar Hill
Try to behave better than the Chesney fans in Pittsburgh do.
Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show, 12-younger free. Drpepperpark.com, kennytribute.com
Friday Trucks N’ Tunes: Charissa Morrison Project
Strong-singing and original folk-slinging Morrison does it at the Donk.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, charissamorrisonproject.com
7 Mile Ford
Hear your favorite country, rock and pop hit covers by Smith Mountain Lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, sevenmileford.net
LiveStream Concert — Billy Kemp with Britt Mistele
Folk and country-blues guitarist Kemp, Nashville, Tennessee-based, is a tunesmith with a quality voice.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, billykemp.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Larry Frick
With Sidewinders’ reopening comes the return of Frick, long a regular performer there.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com
SATURDAY
Isaac Hadden and Friends
Young Hadden, a guitar player and singer of growing skill and ambition, plays for the Blue Ridge Open disc golf tournament.
Details: 7 p.m. Big Run Events, 3285 Nikkel Lane, Blacksburg. Donation-based. 267-4013, facebook.com/BigRunVenue, facebook.com/ilhadden
Live Music on The Village Green: The New Macedon Rangers
An Australian couple of old-time music performers hits at a porch-style show.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew
Backyard Jamboree: Twin Creeks Stringband
Live music is back at Floyd Country Store, on the lawn out back.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, rear cottage lawn, Floyd. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
Jimothy
Hear tunes from a playlist that includes this rock band’s new record, “Kiss & Tell.”
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/JimothyBand
The Ryan Greer Band
Greer and his band have an Americana/rock vibe.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Tate Tuck Trio
Tuck has a country playlist, a good guitar style and a baritone voice.
Details: 4 p.m. Magnum Point Marina, 2200 Old Salem School Road, Union Hall. Free. 576-3001, facebook.com/magnumpointmarina, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic
SUNDAY
Mike Oregano
A live-looping, one-man band rolls through the valley.
Details: 2 p.m. AllSports Cafe, Salem. Free. 389-4647, allsportscafe.net, facebook.com/MikeOreganoMusic
The Banjo Mites
A tight bluegrass band takes the band box at Mango’s.
Details: 4 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. facebook.com/RickyNTheBanjoMites