Top Tickets — Isaac Hadden, Lily Comer, A Very Merry Soul Sessions

THURSDAY
Singer Songwriter Series: Isaac Hadden
Check an evening of looping grooves, hot picking and good singing from young Hadden.
Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/ilhadden
Tre’ Smith
A Hampton Roads-based solo act covers a little bit of everything.
Details: 6 p.m. McClains at First and Main, Blacksburg. Free. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com, facebook.com/TreSmithMusic
FRIDAY
Lily Comer
Check this young, guitar-strumming singer’s Facebook page for a nice rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue.”
Details: 6 p.m. The River Company Brewery, 6633 Viscoe Road, Radford. Free. 633-3940, therivercompanybrewery.com, facebook.com/LillianEComer
Touch Of Class Band
Dig into some good old throwback R&B.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/cromeo2016
LiveStream Event — The Panini Brothers, with Elizabeth Lockhart
Longtime Third Street favorites The Panini Brothers have variety in their setlists.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Paninibrothers.com, elizabethlockhartmusic.com
Friday Night Jamboree: Home Edition
Hear highlights of past Floyd Radio Show performances during this online presentation.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
SATURDAY
Corey Hunley and Kyle Forry
Two talented singer-songwriters with Franklin County roots trade music from their respective playlists.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry
Jared Stout Duo
Stout is playing out most every weekend. His harmonica blasting, hand drum-hitting partner, Robby Carden, joins him.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, thejaredstoutband.com
Black Mountain Revival
It’s a rocking, acoustic, Americana soiree.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, blackmountainrevival.com
SUNDAY
A Very Merry Soul Sessions
Proceeds from this holiday-centric batch of poetry, spoken word and musical performances will benefit the Bethany Christian Church food pantry.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke
Mason Creek
Trad-grass pickers do a matinee.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia — Barbara Martin
Hear jazz and blues from a singing guitarist while you tee up your contribution to a regional food bank.
Details: 9:15 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, barbaramartinmusic.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!