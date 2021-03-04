Top Tickets — Jake Shimabukuro, Mad Iguanas, Sullivan Smith & Stray Lions

THURSDAY
Jake Shimabukuro
Ukulele genius does a live-streaming show presented by the Moss. This viral video maker can do amazing things with that little ax.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Moss Arts Center. $10; free to VT students. artscenter.vt.edu/performances/ jake-shimabukuro.html, jakeshimabukuro.com
FRIDAY
Empty Bottles
Live music is back at Martin’s on weekends. Party rockers Empty Bottles launch things.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
Whiskey Foxtrot
With Ryan Johnson
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Americana rockers headline.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com
Up The Creek
Franklin County band helps Hammer & Forge restart its music schedule.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com,
The Jared Stout Trio
Talented and energetic band plays and sings rocking originals and covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thejaredstoutband.com
SATURDAY
Mad Iguanas
This Salem band always brings good vibes and strong jams.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. themadiguanas.com
Ben Trout
Trout, playing solo, brings a ton of covers and the talent to do them justice.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, reverbnation.com/bentrout
The Ryan Greer Band
Greer, whose act continues to build a crowd, does it with roots-rock, soul and blues.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and streaming from facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Joshua Eadie & The Common Wealth
Live music is back at Big Lick, and a Richmond band gets it started.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, joshuaeadie.bandcamp.com
Isaac Hadden
With John Colby Elswick
Blacksburg phenom Hadden, and Elswick, of The Kind Thieves, will team up at some point on this show.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Elswick) and 5:30 p.m. (Hadden). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/kindthievesofficial, facebook.com/ilhadden
Sullivan Smith & Stray Lions
Roanoke’s Smith and his band will live-stream atmospheric, dream pop.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com
Jake & Jess
Lots of covers, mostly country, from this duo at Cahas Mountain.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Charissa Morrison Project
Folk-rocker Morrison plays a quick-hit set, and you help the needy.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Feedingswva.org, charissamorrisonproject.com