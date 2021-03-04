 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Jake Shimabukuro, Mad Iguanas, Sullivan Smith & Stray Lions
Jake Shimabukuro

 Van Fletcher photo

THURSDAY

Jake Shimabukuro

Ukulele genius does a live-streaming show presented by the Moss. This viral video maker can do amazing things with that little ax.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Moss Arts Center. $10; free to VT students. artscenter.vt.edu/performances/ jake-shimabukuro.html, jakeshimabukuro.com

FRIDAY

Empty Bottles

Live music is back at Martin’s on weekends. Party rockers Empty Bottles launch things.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA

Whiskey Foxtrot

With Ryan Johnson

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Americana rockers headline.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com

Up The Creek

Franklin County band helps Hammer & Forge restart its music schedule.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com,

The Jared Stout Trio

Talented and energetic band plays and sings rocking originals and covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thejaredstoutband.com

SATURDAY

Mad Iguanas

This Salem band always brings good vibes and strong jams.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. themadiguanas.com

Ben Trout

Trout, playing solo, brings a ton of covers and the talent to do them justice.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, reverbnation.com/bentrout

The Ryan Greer Band

Greer, whose act continues to build a crowd, does it with roots-rock, soul and blues.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and streaming from facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Joshua Eadie & The Common Wealth

Live music is back at Big Lick, and a Richmond band gets it started.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, joshuaeadie.bandcamp.com

Isaac Hadden

With John Colby Elswick

Blacksburg phenom Hadden, and Elswick, of The Kind Thieves, will team up at some point on this show.

Details: 1:30 p.m. (Elswick) and 5:30 p.m. (Hadden). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/kindthievesofficial, facebook.com/ilhadden

Sullivan Smith & Stray Lions

Roanoke’s Smith and his band will live-stream atmospheric, dream pop.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com

Jake & Jess

Lots of covers, mostly country, from this duo at Cahas Mountain.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Charissa Morrison Project

Folk-rocker Morrison plays a quick-hit set, and you help the needy.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Feedingswva.org, charissamorrisonproject.com

