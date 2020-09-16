 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Jared Stout Band helps Martin's reopen for music, Kentucky Ruckus at Big Lick's big 6th, Zach Wiley streaming from The Spot
Top Tickets — Jared Stout Band helps Martin's reopen for music, Kentucky Ruckus at Big Lick's big 6th, Zach Wiley streaming from The Spot

Kentucky Ruckus

Kentucky Ruckus

 MusicGives photo

Event Update

The Adam Rutledge CD release show scheduled for Thursday at the Salem Civic Center rear parking lot has been rescheduled for Saturday, due to concerns about hurricane-related weather problems.

THURSDAY

Dirt Road Breakdown

Gritty blues and rock from Bob Chew and Lee Worley. 

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse, Christiansburg. Free. 251-7600, thefarmhousechristiansburg.com, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

Thirsty Thursdays Happy Hour Show: A Touch of Class

Singer Jerome Claytor and his soul-slinging bunch play this one.

Details: 6 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. 767-6447, facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, facebook.com/cromeo2016

FRIDAY

Jared Stout Band

Live music is back on the menu at Martin’s, for at least four shows this month. Read more about it at bit.ly/martinscovidmusic.

Details: Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Pasadena ‘78

Rock & Roll Diner owner Charlie Hamill is a serious Van Halen freak, and he can pick some mean guitar in that style. Hear Hamill and mates Aaron Oberg, Jim Lewis and Brett Reynolds play the band’s first two albums.

Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Twin Creeks Stringband, Epperly Mill Gospel Singers

Get a dose of old-time dance music and gospel in the fresh Floyd air.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store (back yard), Floyd. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

Salem After 5: Domino

Some of the valley’s funkiest and most soulful blast it out at the old ball yard.

Details: 5 p.m. Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. $5; 12-younger free. facebook.com/salemvaparksandrecreation, thedominoband.com

Melissa Kaye & True Cadence

Here is a show for a Vinton Farmers Market live audience, but it’s streaming live, too, as part of Berglund Center’s Play at Home Series.

Details: 7 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton, and streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Free. facebook.com/VintonFarmersMarket, facebook.com/TrueCadenceMusic

Becki & The Boom Booms

Hear blues, jazz and rock numbers from talented players.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Jacob Doss

A talented blues singer and guitarist plays at Smith Mountain Lake.

Details: 6 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, bit.ly/jacobdossFB

Out of Spite

Lynchburg band plays a wide variety of covers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10; 21-older. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/outofspiterocks

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

8 Second Ride

A band whose name is a nod to rodeo life hits the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com

SATURDAY

Salem Drive-In: Adam Rutledge Drive-In CD Release Show

Read more about this show and Rutledge’s new album on the inside cover page of today’s Roanoke Times.

Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center Parking Lot, Salem. $30. ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, adamrutledgemusic.com

Big Lick Brewing Co. 6th Anniversary Party: Kentucky Ruckus, Radio Rehab

The headliner, formerly known as C2 & The Brothers Reed, rocks out Big Lick Brewing’s anniversary shindig.

Details: 2 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, kentuckyruckus.com, facebook.com/RadioRehabBand

Empty Bottles

Roanoke yacht rockers bust out the classics.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 at the door. facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA

Virginia Electric

Get good songs and good vibes from this garage Americana quartet.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

Tin Can Locomotive

This Americana group’s members play lots of different music projects.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive

Carrie Hinkley & Virginia Hollow

Morning and afternoon music from a folk/Americana trio.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com

Two-Finger Banjo with Travis Stuart

You’ve heard of Scruggs style. You’ve heard of clawhammer. Do you do the deuce?

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool

Flight One at Dogtown

Original rock band from Blacksburg soars with John Fogle’s guitar work.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, reverbnation.com/flightone

SUNDAY

Zach Wiley Live from The Spot on Kirk

Ex-Savannah Shoulders leader Wiley made his solo album, “Alberta Delft Blue,” with production, engineering and picking help from Roanoke native (and Agents of Good Roots bassist) Stewart Myers.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write “Zach Wiley” in notes). Thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/zachwileymusic

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia with Ash Devine

Talented folk traveler Devine picks 15 minutes’ worth of music, while you figure out how much to donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Ashdevine.net

