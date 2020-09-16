Top Tickets — Jared Stout Band helps Martin's reopen for music, Kentucky Ruckus at Big Lick's big 6th, Zach Wiley streaming from The Spot

THURSDAY
Dirt Road Breakdown
Gritty blues and rock from Bob Chew and Lee Worley.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse, Christiansburg. Free. 251-7600, thefarmhousechristiansburg.com, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
Thirsty Thursdays Happy Hour Show: A Touch of Class
Singer Jerome Claytor and his soul-slinging bunch play this one.
Details: 6 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. 767-6447, facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, facebook.com/cromeo2016
FRIDAY
Jared Stout Band
Live music is back on the menu at Martin’s, for at least four shows this month. Read more about it at bit.ly/martinscovidmusic.
Details: Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Pasadena ‘78
Rock & Roll Diner owner Charlie Hamill is a serious Van Halen freak, and he can pick some mean guitar in that style. Hear Hamill and mates Aaron Oberg, Jim Lewis and Brett Reynolds play the band’s first two albums.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Twin Creeks Stringband, Epperly Mill Gospel Singers
Get a dose of old-time dance music and gospel in the fresh Floyd air.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store (back yard), Floyd. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
Salem After 5: Domino
Some of the valley’s funkiest and most soulful blast it out at the old ball yard.
Details: 5 p.m. Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. $5; 12-younger free. facebook.com/salemvaparksandrecreation, thedominoband.com
Melissa Kaye & True Cadence
Here is a show for a Vinton Farmers Market live audience, but it’s streaming live, too, as part of Berglund Center’s Play at Home Series.
Details: 7 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton, and streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Free. facebook.com/VintonFarmersMarket, facebook.com/TrueCadenceMusic
Becki & The Boom Booms
Hear blues, jazz and rock numbers from talented players.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Jacob Doss
A talented blues singer and guitarist plays at Smith Mountain Lake.
Details: 6 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, bit.ly/jacobdossFB
Out of Spite
Lynchburg band plays a wide variety of covers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10; 21-older. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/outofspiterocks
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
8 Second Ride
A band whose name is a nod to rodeo life hits the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com
SATURDAY
Salem Drive-In: Adam Rutledge Drive-In CD Release Show
Read more about this show and Rutledge’s new album on the inside cover page of today’s Roanoke Times.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center Parking Lot, Salem. $30. ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, adamrutledgemusic.com
Big Lick Brewing Co. 6th Anniversary Party: Kentucky Ruckus, Radio Rehab
The headliner, formerly known as C2 & The Brothers Reed, rocks out Big Lick Brewing’s anniversary shindig.
Details: 2 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, kentuckyruckus.com, facebook.com/RadioRehabBand
Empty Bottles
Roanoke yacht rockers bust out the classics.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 at the door. facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
Virginia Electric
Get good songs and good vibes from this garage Americana quartet.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
Tin Can Locomotive
This Americana group’s members play lots of different music projects.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive
Carrie Hinkley & Virginia Hollow
Morning and afternoon music from a folk/Americana trio.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com
Two-Finger Banjo with Travis Stuart
You’ve heard of Scruggs style. You’ve heard of clawhammer. Do you do the deuce?
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool
Flight One at Dogtown
Original rock band from Blacksburg soars with John Fogle’s guitar work.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, reverbnation.com/flightone
SUNDAY
Zach Wiley Live from The Spot on Kirk
Ex-Savannah Shoulders leader Wiley made his solo album, “Alberta Delft Blue,” with production, engineering and picking help from Roanoke native (and Agents of Good Roots bassist) Stewart Myers.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write “Zach Wiley” in notes). Thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/zachwileymusic
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia with Ash Devine
Talented folk traveler Devine picks 15 minutes’ worth of music, while you figure out how much to donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Ashdevine.net
