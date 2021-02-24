Top Tickets — Jazzalachian Playboys, Amanda Bocchi, Thrillbillyz

THURSDAY
Jazzalachian Playboys
Hear acoustic-heavy, jazz-leaning, bluegrass-style jams.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/Jazzalachian-FB
Singer Songwriter Night: Charissa Morrison
A strong singer and strummer plays her originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, charissamorrisonproject.com
Melissa Mcsherry
A talented pianist and singer performs at a Roanoke nightlife icon.
Details: 6 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. 767-6447, facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, elephantwalkroanoke.com, facebook.com/MelissaMcsherryEvents
FRIDAY
81 Productions Space Shop Sessions: Half Moon
The brothers Beason, guitarist Adam and drummer John, lead this funky stalwart, replete with trippy light show.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/81Productionsinc. Free. halfmoonva.com
The Thrillbillyz
Kerry Hurley and crew bring rock ‘n’ roll originals and covers.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thrillbillyz.com
LiveStream Stage: Andrew Kasab, with Kinnfolk
Kasab is a master of the harp guitar.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/andrewkasab
Forry & Arnett
Pickin’ partners join forces in Vinton.
Details: 6 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo
SATURDAY
Kemistry Band
Singer Lisha Flynt leads this funky combo.
Details: 7 p.m. Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, 6419 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke. Free. 566-3400, facebook.com/xtr3me01
Hoppie Vaughan
A blues and soul stalwart hits it solo at the Track.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com
Eric Wayne Duo
Hear rock-leaning country and country-leaning rock.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
East Bound and Down
Doug and Robin Settles lead this group.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Jive Exchange
It’s a night in Floyd and an afternoon in Salem for a funky, soulful trio.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. 3 p.m. Sunday. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange
SUNDAY
Amanda Bocchi
Keys-plunking, guitar-strumming singer Bocchi helms a Fork soiree.
Details: 3 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, amandabocchi.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — David Simpkins
A seasoned singer and songwriter performs a quick set, and you donate to the hungry.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Feedingswva.org, facebook.com/davidsimpkinsmusic