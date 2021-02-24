 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Jazzalachian Playboys, Amanda Bocchi, Thrillbillyz
The Thrillbillyz

 Robyn Abshire-Sims photo

Correction

The Dead Reckoning canceled their 81 Productions Space Shop Sessions live-streaming show, set for Friday. A headline and photo in Thursday's Extra Vibe did not reflect that change.

THURSDAY

Jazzalachian Playboys

Hear acoustic-heavy, jazz-leaning, bluegrass-style jams.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/Jazzalachian-FB

Singer Songwriter Night: Charissa Morrison

A strong singer and strummer plays her originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, charissamorrisonproject.com

Melissa Mcsherry

A talented pianist and singer performs at a Roanoke nightlife icon.

Details: 6 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. 767-6447, facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, elephantwalkroanoke.com, facebook.com/MelissaMcsherryEvents

FRIDAY

81 Productions Space Shop Sessions: Half Moon

The brothers Beason, guitarist Adam and drummer John, lead this funky stalwart, replete with trippy light show.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/81Productionsinc. Free. halfmoonva.com

The Thrillbillyz

Kerry Hurley and crew bring rock ‘n’ roll originals and covers.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thrillbillyz.com

LiveStream Stage: Andrew Kasab, with Kinnfolk

Kasab is a master of the harp guitar.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/andrewkasab

Forry & Arnett

Pickin’ partners join forces in Vinton.

Details: 6 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo

SATURDAY

Kemistry Band

Singer Lisha Flynt leads this funky combo.

Details: 7 p.m. Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, 6419 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke. Free. 566-3400, facebook.com/xtr3me01

Hoppie Vaughan

A blues and soul stalwart hits it solo at the Track.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

Eric Wayne Duo

Hear rock-leaning country and country-leaning rock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

East Bound and Down

Doug and Robin Settles lead this group.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Jive Exchange

It’s a night in Floyd and an afternoon in Salem for a funky, soulful trio.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. 3 p.m. Sunday. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange

SUNDAY

Amanda Bocchi

Keys-plunking, guitar-strumming singer Bocchi helms a Fork soiree.

Details: 3 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, amandabocchi.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — David Simpkins

A seasoned singer and songwriter performs a quick set, and you donate to the hungry.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Feedingswva.org, facebook.com/davidsimpkinsmusic

