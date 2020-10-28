Top Tickets — Jerry Douglas, Steven Metz, Dead Reckoning

SATURDAY

The Coves Music Series Solar Powered Concert: Jerry Douglas feat. Daniel Kimbro

Douglas, the world’s best known Dobro man, deserves every accolade. Joining him for this “Blue Moon Halloween” show is another musical monster, upright bassist Kimbro. Net proceeds from this event go to United Way Food Bank, according to show promoter Harvester Performance Center.

Details: 3 p.m. Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall. $77 per vehicle (four persons max), $27 (one person) via harvester-music.com. 520-9595, covesatsml.com, jerrydouglas.com, danielkimbro.comDead Reckoning Halloween Show

This Roanoke-based Grateful Dead tribute band has become a 5 Points Music Sanctuary tradition on All Hallow’s Eve. This year, the action is scheduled for Wasena Park, instead of inside.

Details: 8 p.m. Wasena Park. General admission pods $85 (four), $45 (two), $25 (one); VIP pods $150 (four), $80 (two) via seetickets.us/103120. facebook.com/deadreckoningva

Pasadena ‘78