Top Tickets — Jerry Douglas, Steven Metz, Dead Reckoning

THURSDAY
Isaac Hadden Project Acoustified ~ Isaac’s 18th B-Day Jam
Young Hadden has been growing as a fretboard burner and a strong singer. Catch him if you can.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Ryan Greer
Hear a plethora of rock and Americana covers and originals.
Details: 6 p.m. McClains at First and Main, Blacksburg. Free. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
FRIDAY
The Darkside Experience
This Roanoke-based Pink Floyd tribute band puts on a strong show.
Details: 8 p.m. Wasena Park, Roanoke. General admission pods $135 for six, $85 for four, $45 for two, $25 for one; VIP pods $175 for six, $150 for four, $80 for two (plus fee) via seetickets.us/103020. 5pointsmusic.com, thedarksideexperience.com
Livestream Event—SVSA Writers In The Round Showcase
A group of stalwart musical creatives shows its stuff.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. svsasongs.com
Marie Anderson
Anderson’s talent matches her work ethic.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/mariefrithanderson
The Music of Patsy Cline Dinner & Show
Don’t fall to pieces. Go catch North Carolinian Lisa Dames covering Cline classics.
Details: 6 p.m. The Early Inn, Rocky Mount. $60 music and dinner; $40 music only. grove.rocks, lisadames.com
Halloween Party: Fuzzy Logic
Hear a variety of well-played, well-sung covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. $20. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, gotfuzz.net
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
A Halloween disguise can’t hide one of Sidewinders’ most popular acts.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic
SATURDAY
The Coves Music Series Solar Powered Concert: Jerry Douglas feat. Daniel Kimbro
Douglas, the world’s best known Dobro man, deserves every accolade. Joining him for this “Blue Moon Halloween” show is another musical monster, upright bassist Kimbro. Net proceeds from this event go to United Way Food Bank, according to show promoter Harvester Performance Center.
Details: 3 p.m. Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall. $77 per vehicle (four persons max), $27 (one person) via harvester-music.com. 520-9595, covesatsml.com, jerrydouglas.com, danielkimbro.comDead Reckoning Halloween Show
This Roanoke-based Grateful Dead tribute band has become a 5 Points Music Sanctuary tradition on All Hallow’s Eve. This year, the action is scheduled for Wasena Park, instead of inside.
Details: 8 p.m. Wasena Park. General admission pods $85 (four), $45 (two), $25 (one); VIP pods $150 (four), $80 (two) via seetickets.us/103120. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Pasadena ‘78
The recently formed, Roanoke-based, Van Halen tribute act is getting a lot of work right out of the gate.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. charliehamillgroup.com
Eric Wayne Band
Martin’s had originally planned this night to be an outdoor Halloween Party, but as COVID-19 cases rise in Southwest Virginia, venue co-owner Jason Martin pulled the plug. Social distancing rules will apply indoors, where Eric Wayne’s act is the only holdover from the original plan.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10 at show. kentuckyruckus.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Jared Stout Band
Hear strong singing and musicianship on a variety of covers and originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Forkaween: DJ the DJ
Fork in the Market has the run of Market Street for this socially distanced Halloween shindig.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com
Five Shades of Gray
Their hairs might be grey, but their covers are evergreen.
Details: 1 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewpub, 1 Old Salem Turnpike, Roanoke. Free. 400-0882, roanokecountyparks.com/554/Brugh-Tavern, facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival: Ginger and the Indian Run Stringband (Saturday), Gate 10 Band (Sunday)
A rural hangout wraps up its month of pumpkin happiness with old-time and bluegrass music.
Details: 1 p.m. each day. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. Free music each day with festival admission. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, facebook.com/Leehighwaymen, gate10band.com
SUNDAY
Kinnfolk
A Roanoke couple lays down traditional Irish music.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
TUESDAY
Listen Now. Gather Later: Chad Eby & Ariel Pocock
Eby, who runs Jefferson Center’s annual Jazz Institute, and Pocock, a pianist and singer, are likely to play music from their 2019 album, “BFFs,” recorded at Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall, in this pre-recorded, streaming presentation.
Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10-percent discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org, chadeby.bandcamp.com, arielpocock.com
WEDNESDAY
JoJo Stockton’s Unplugged: Valerie McQueen
Hear a singer and guitarist with a pleasing vocal style.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/valeriemcqueenmusic
