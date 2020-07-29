You are the owner of this article.
Top Tickets — Jstop Latin Soul, Chris Moyse, Matt Gatewood, Hubby Jenkins, Appalachian Soul
Top Tickets — Jstop Latin Soul, Chris Moyse, Matt Gatewood, Hubby Jenkins, Appalachian Soul

 Highfidelitybluegrass.com photo

Event update

The Jerry Garcia birthday celebration concert featuring Cosmic Charlie and Mad Iguanas, set for Sunday at Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount, was canceled. That decision was made after Thursday's Extra Vibe section went to press.

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.

THURSDAY

Jstop Latin Soul

Trombone and piano provide the melodies over sizzling grooves.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, jstoplatinsoul.com

Bluegrass Mandolin with David McLaughlin

A key member of IBMA Bluegrass Hall of Fame band Johnson Mountain Boys has a lot to teach.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. handmademusicschool.com

Music on the Patio: Justin Prillaman

Acoustic rock, country and blues, with covers and originals.

Details: 7 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings at Valley View Mall, Roanoke. Free. 366-9464, facebook.com/BWWValleyView

FRIDAY

LiveStream Concert: Chris Moyse, with Mike Pearrell

Moyse was a winner in 2017 at the Kerrville New Folk songwriting competition. He can pick and sing, too.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, chrismoysemusic.com

Friday Food Truck N Tunes: Paulo Franco

It’s the return of a Richmond-based Americana/folk cat.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, peflmusic.com

Berglund Center Play at Home Concert Series: DogRocket Blues Band

This blues-based band has a variety of covers, including some country.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. facebook.com/thedogrocketbluesband

Tate Tuck

Young singer and guitarist Tuck is getting a lot of work of late.

Details: 6 p.m. Drifter’s, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic

Percy Abell

Abell is into “Trop Rock,” a Jimmy Buffett-adjacent Americana subgenre, and Christian music.

Details: 6 p.m. Rock House Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com, facebook.com/percyabellmusic

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Matt Gatewood

Southern Indiana-based Gatewood throws some originals into his neo-country mix.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial

SATURDAY

High Fidelity

With New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters

Top shelf bluegrass and old-time acts help Blue Ridge Music Center reset its summer schedule.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $15 at the gates; free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, highfidelitybluegrass.com, facebook.com/thenewballardsbranchbogtrotters

Crawford & Power

Plenty of original country music and covers from this Southwest Virginia act.

Details: 6 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre at Jackson River Sports Complex, Covington. Free. bit.ly/JaxRivSportsFB, crawfordandpower.com

A Survey of Gospel Music and Spirituals with Hubby Jenkins

Carolina Chocolate Drops member Jenkins drops some gospel knowledge.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music Co. $15 suggested donation at crowdcast.io/e/hubby-gospel-hour. hubbyjenkins.com

Isaac Hadden

It’s a solo set from a young guitarist who is already a veteran of the valleys’ jamband scene.

Details: 4 p.m. Rockhouse Marina. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden

Dirt Road Breakdown

Gutbucket blues and rock, live and streaming, too, from Dogtown.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

Ryan Greer

Americana/folk/rock singer and songwriter Greer sets up solo.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Live Music on The Village Green: Carrie Hinkley

Hinkley mixes country, bluegrass and folk into her Ameriana stew.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com

Stone Country

Country (natch), southern rock and blues are on this band’s playlist.

Details: 6 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/StoneCountryBand

SUNDAY

CANCELED — Harvester Outdoors: Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash feat. Cosmic Charlie, Mad Iguanas — CANCELED

An Athens, Georgia, act and Salem’s own Mad Iguanas gather to pay tribute to the late Grateful Dead lead guitarist and singer, Garcia.

Details: 6 p.m. Harvester Performance Center / Rocky Mount Farmers Market, Rocky Mount. $25. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, cosmiccharlie.net, themadiguanas.com

Appalachian Soul Live Stream from The Spot on Kirk

A band with a name that perfectly describes its musical style streams from The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (put “A.S.” in note). Thespotonkirk.org, appalachiansoulband.com

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Singer and guitarist of renown Vaughan rejoins with his band, under tree shade.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley’s “Fork in Front” stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com

Sports Breaking News