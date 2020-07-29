Top Tickets — Jstop Latin Soul, Chris Moyse, Matt Gatewood, Hubby Jenkins, Appalachian Soul

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.
THURSDAY
Jstop Latin Soul
Trombone and piano provide the melodies over sizzling grooves.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, jstoplatinsoul.com
Bluegrass Mandolin with David McLaughlin
A key member of IBMA Bluegrass Hall of Fame band Johnson Mountain Boys has a lot to teach.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. handmademusicschool.com
Music on the Patio: Justin Prillaman
Acoustic rock, country and blues, with covers and originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings at Valley View Mall, Roanoke. Free. 366-9464, facebook.com/BWWValleyView
FRIDAY
LiveStream Concert: Chris Moyse, with Mike Pearrell
Moyse was a winner in 2017 at the Kerrville New Folk songwriting competition. He can pick and sing, too.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, chrismoysemusic.com
Friday Food Truck N Tunes: Paulo Franco
It’s the return of a Richmond-based Americana/folk cat.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, peflmusic.com
Berglund Center Play at Home Concert Series: DogRocket Blues Band
This blues-based band has a variety of covers, including some country.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. facebook.com/thedogrocketbluesband
Tate Tuck
Young singer and guitarist Tuck is getting a lot of work of late.
Details: 6 p.m. Drifter’s, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic
Percy Abell
Abell is into “Trop Rock,” a Jimmy Buffett-adjacent Americana subgenre, and Christian music.
Details: 6 p.m. Rock House Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com, facebook.com/percyabellmusic
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Matt Gatewood
Southern Indiana-based Gatewood throws some originals into his neo-country mix.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial
SATURDAY
High Fidelity
With New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters
Top shelf bluegrass and old-time acts help Blue Ridge Music Center reset its summer schedule.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $15 at the gates; free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, highfidelitybluegrass.com, facebook.com/thenewballardsbranchbogtrotters
Crawford & Power
Plenty of original country music and covers from this Southwest Virginia act.
Details: 6 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre at Jackson River Sports Complex, Covington. Free. bit.ly/JaxRivSportsFB, crawfordandpower.com
A Survey of Gospel Music and Spirituals with Hubby Jenkins
Carolina Chocolate Drops member Jenkins drops some gospel knowledge.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music Co. $15 suggested donation at crowdcast.io/e/hubby-gospel-hour. hubbyjenkins.com
Isaac Hadden
It’s a solo set from a young guitarist who is already a veteran of the valleys’ jamband scene.
Details: 4 p.m. Rockhouse Marina. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden
Dirt Road Breakdown
Gutbucket blues and rock, live and streaming, too, from Dogtown.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
Ryan Greer
Americana/folk/rock singer and songwriter Greer sets up solo.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Live Music on The Village Green: Carrie Hinkley
Hinkley mixes country, bluegrass and folk into her Ameriana stew.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com
Stone Country
Country (natch), southern rock and blues are on this band’s playlist.
Details: 6 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/StoneCountryBand
SUNDAY
CANCELED — Harvester Outdoors: Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash feat. Cosmic Charlie, Mad Iguanas — CANCELED
An Athens, Georgia, act and Salem’s own Mad Iguanas gather to pay tribute to the late Grateful Dead lead guitarist and singer, Garcia.
Details: 6 p.m. Harvester Performance Center / Rocky Mount Farmers Market, Rocky Mount. $25. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, cosmiccharlie.net, themadiguanas.com
Appalachian Soul Live Stream from The Spot on Kirk
A band with a name that perfectly describes its musical style streams from The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (put “A.S.” in note). Thespotonkirk.org, appalachiansoulband.com
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Singer and guitarist of renown Vaughan rejoins with his band, under tree shade.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley’s “Fork in Front” stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com
